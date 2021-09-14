English | 简体中文

The network request library, based on fetch encapsulation, combines the features of fetch and axios to provide developers with a unified api call method, simplifying usage, and providing common functions such as caching, timeout, character encoding processing, and error handling.

Supported features

url parameter is automatically serialized

post data submission method is simplified

response return processing simplification

api timeout support

api request cache support

support for processing gbk

request and response interceptor support like axios

unified error handling

middleware support

cancel request support like axios

make http request from node.js

umi-request vs fetch vs axios

Features umi-request fetch axios implementation Browser native support Browser native support XMLHttpRequest size 9k 4k (polyfill) 14k query simplification ✅ ❌ ✅ post simplification ✅ ❌ ❌ timeout ✅ ❌ ✅ cache ✅ ❌ ❌ error Check ✅ ❌ ❌ error Handling ✅ ❌ ✅ interceptor ✅ ❌ ✅ prefix ✅ ❌ ❌ suffix ✅ ❌ ❌ processing gbk ✅ ❌ ❌ middleware ✅ ❌ ❌ cancel request ✅ ❌ ✅

For more discussion, refer to Traditional Ajax is dead, Fetch eternal life If you have good suggestions and needs, please mention issue

TODO Welcome pr

Test case coverage 85%+

Test case coverage 85%+ write a document

write a document CI integration

CI integration release configuration

release configuration typescript

Installation

npm install --save umi-request

Example

Performing a GET request

import request from 'umi-request' ; request .get( '/api/v1/xxx?id=1' ) .then( function ( response ) { console .log(response); }) .catch( function ( error ) { console .log(error); }); request .get( '/api/v1/xxx' , { params : { id : 1 , }, }) .then( function ( response ) { console .log(response); }) .catch( function ( error ) { console .log(error); });

Performing a POST request

request .post( '/api/v1/user' , { data : { name : 'Mike' , }, }) .then( function ( response ) { console .log(response); }) .catch( function ( error ) { console .log(error); });

umi-request API

Requests can be made by passing relevant options to umi-request

umi-request(url[, options])

import request from 'umi-request' ; request( '/api/v1/xxx' , { method : 'get' , params : { id : 1 }, }) .then( function ( response ) { console .log(response); }) .catch( function ( error ) { console .log(error); }); request( '/api/v1/user' , { method : 'post' , data : { name : 'Mike' , }, }) .then( function ( response ) { console .log(response); }) .catch( function ( error ) { console .log(error); });

Request method aliases

For convenience umi-request have been provided for all supported methods.

request.get(url[, options])

request.post(url[, options])

request.delete(url[, options])

request.put(url[, options])

request.patch(url[, options])

request.head(url[, options])

request.options(url[, options])

Creating an instance

You can use extend({[options]}) to create a new instance of umi-request.

extend([options])

import { extend } from 'umi-request' ; const request = extend({ prefix : '/api/v1' , timeout : 1000 , headers : { 'Content-Type' : 'multipart/form-data' , }, }); request .get( '/user' ) .then( function ( response ) { console .log(response); }) .catch( function ( error ) { console .log(error); });

Create an instance of umi-request in NodeJS enviroment

const umi = require ( 'umi-request' ); const extendRequest = umi.extend({ timeout : 10000 }); extendRequest( '/api/user' ) .then( res => { console .log(res); }) .catch( err => { console .log(err); });

The available instance methods are list below. The specified options will be merge with the instance options.

request.get(url[, options])

request.post(url[, options])

request.delete(url[, options])

request.put(url[, options])

request.patch(url[, options])

request.head(url[, options])

request.options(url[, options])

More umi-request cases can see antd-pro

request options

Parameter Description Type Optional Value Default method request method string get , post , put ... get params url request parameters object or URLSearchParams -- -- data Submitted data any -- -- headers fetch original parameters object -- {} timeout timeout, default millisecond, write with caution number -- timeoutMessage customize timeout error message, please config timeout first string -- -- prefix prefix, generally used to override the uniform settings prefix string -- -- suffix suffix, such as some scenes api need to be unified .json string -- credentials fetch request with cookies string -- credentials: 'same-origin' useCache Whether to use caching (only support browser environment) boolean -- false validateCache cache strategy function (url, options) => boolean -- only get request to cache ttl Cache duration, 0 is not expired number -- 60000 maxCache Maximum number of caches number -- 0(Infinity) requestType post request data type string json , form json parseResponse response processing simplification boolean -- true charset character set string utf8 , gbk utf8 responseType How to parse the returned data string json , text , blob , formData ... json , text throwErrIfParseFail throw error when JSON parse fail and responseType is 'json' boolean -- false getResponse Whether to get the source response, the result will wrap a layer boolean -- fasle errorHandler exception handling, or override unified exception handling function(error) -- cancelToken Token to cancel request CancelToken.token -- --

The other parameters of fetch are valid. See fetch documentation

extend options Initialize default parameters, support all of the above

Parameter Description Type Optional Value Default method request method string get , post , put ... get params url request parameters object -- -- data Submitted data any -- -- ...

{ method : 'get' , params : { id : 1 }, paramsSerializer : function ( params ) { return Qs.stringify(params, { arrayFormat : 'brackets' }) }, data : { name : 'Mike' }, headers : { 'Content-Type' : 'multipart/form-data' }, timeout : 1000 , prefix : '' , suffix : '' , credentials : 'same-origin' , useCache : false , ttl : 60000 , maxCache : 0 , validateCache : ( url, options ) => { return options.method.toLowerCase() === 'get' }, requestType : 'json' , parseResponse : true , charset : 'gbk' , responseType : 'json' , throwErrIfParseFail : false , getResponse : false , errorHandler : function ( error ) { }, cancelToken : null , }

Extend Options

Sometimes we need to update options after extend a request instance, umi-request provide extendOptions for users to update options:

const request = extend({ timeout : 1000 , params : { a : '1' } }); request.extendOptions({ timeout : 3000 , params : { b : '2' } });

Response Schema

The response for a request contains the following information.

{ data : {}, status : 200 , statusText : 'OK' , headers : {}, }

When options.getResponse === false, the response schema would be 'data'

request.get( '/api/v1/xxx' , { getResponse : false }).then( function ( data ) { console .log(data); });

When options.getResponse === true ，the response schema would be { data, response }

request.get( '/api/v1/xxx' , { getResponse : true }).then( function ( { data, response } ) { console .log(data); console .log(response.status); console .log(response.statusText); console .log(response.headers); });

You can get Response from error object in errorHandler or request.catch.

Error handling

import request, { extend } from 'umi-request' ; const errorHandler = function ( error ) { const codeMap = { '021' : 'An error has occurred' , '022' : 'It’s a big mistake,' , }; if (error.response) { console .log(error.response.status); console .log(error.response.headers); console .log(error.data); console .log(error.request); console .log(codeMap[error.data.status]); } else { console .log(error.message); } throw error; }; const extendRequest = extend({ errorHandler }); request( '/api/v1/xxx' , { errorHandler }); request( '/api/v1/xxx' ) .then( function ( response ) { console .log(response); }) .catch( function ( error ) { return errorHandler(error); });

Middleware

Expressive HTTP middleware framework for node.js. For development to enhance before and after request. Support create instance, global, core middlewares.

Instance Middleware (default) request.use(fn) Different instances's instance middleware are independence. Global Middleware request.use(fn, { global: true }) Different instances share global middlewares. Core Middleware request.use(fn, { core: true }) Used to expand request core.

request.use(fn[, options])

params

fn params

ctx(Object)：context, content request and response

next(Function)：function to call the next middleware

options params

global(boolean): whether global， higher priority than core

core(boolean): whether core

example

same type of middlewares

import request, { extend } from 'umi-request' ; request.use( async (ctx, next) => { console .log( 'a1' ); await next(); console .log( 'a2' ); }); request.use( async (ctx, next) => { console .log( 'b1' ); await next(); console .log( 'b2' ); }); const data = await request( '/api/v1/a' );

order of middlewares be called:

a1 -> b1 -> response -> b2 -> a2

Different type of middlewares

request.use( async (ctx, next) => { console .log( 'instanceA1' ); await next(); console .log( 'instanceA2' ); }); request.use( async (ctx, next) => { console .log( 'instanceB1' ); await next(); console .log( 'instanceB2' ); }); request.use( async (ctx, next) => { console .log( 'globalA1' ); await next(); console .log( 'globalA2' ); }, { global : true } ); request.use( async (ctx, next) => { console .log( 'coreA1' ); await next(); console .log( 'coreA2' ); }, { core : true } );

order of middlewares be called:

instanceA1 -> instanceB1 -> globalA1 -> coreA1 -> coreA2 -> globalA2 -> instanceB2 -> instanceA2

Enhance request

request.use( async (ctx, next) => { const { req } = ctx; const { url, options } = req; if (url.indexOf( '/api' ) !== 0 ) { ctx.req.url = `/api/v1/ ${url} ` ; } ctx.req.options = { ...options, foo : 'foo' , }; await next(); const { res } = ctx; const { success = false } = res; if (!success) { } });

Use core middleware to expand request core.

request.use( async (ctx, next) => { const { req } = ctx; const { url, options } = req; const { __umiRequestCoreType__ = 'normal' } = options; if (__umiRequestCoreType__ === 'normal' ) { await next(); return ; } const response = getResponseByOtherWay(); ctx.res = response; await next(); return ; }, { core : true } ); request( '/api/v1/rpc' , { __umiRequestCoreType__ : 'rpc' , parseResponse : false , }) .then( function ( response ) { console .log(response); }) .catch( function ( error ) { console .log(error); });

Interceptor

You can intercept requests or responses before they are handled by then or catch.

global Interceptor

request.interceptors.request.use( ( url, options ) => { return { url : ` ${url} &interceptors=yes` , options : { ...options, interceptors : true }, }; }); request.interceptors.request.use( ( url, options ) => { return { url : ` ${url} &interceptors=yes` , options : { ...options, interceptors : true }, }; }, { global : true } ); request.interceptors.response.use( ( response, options ) => { response.headers.append( 'interceptors' , 'yes yo' ); return response; }); request.interceptors.response.use( response => { const codeMaps = { 502 : '网关错误。' , 503 : '服务不可用，服务器暂时过载或维护。' , 504 : '网关超时。' , }; message.error(codeMaps[response.status]); return response; }); request.interceptors.response.use( async response => { const data = await response.clone().json(); if (data && data.NOT_LOGIN) { location.href = '登录url' ; } return response; });

instance Interceptor

request.interceptors.request.use( ( url, options ) => { return { url : ` ${url} &interceptors=yes` , options : { ...options, interceptors : true }, }; }, { global : false } ); function createClient ( baseUrl ) { const request = extend({ prefix : baseUrl, }); return request; } const clientA = createClient( '/api' ); const clientB = createClient( '/api' ); clientA.interceptors.request.use( ( url, options ) => { return { url : ` ${url} &interceptors=clientA` , options, }; }, { global : false } ); clientB.interceptors.request.use( ( url, options ) => { return { url : ` ${url} &interceptors=clientB` , options, }; }, { global : false } );

Cancel request

Use AbortController

Base on AbortController that allows you to abort one or more Web requests as and when desired.

import 'yet-another-abortcontroller-polyfill' import Request from 'umi-request' ; const controller = new AbortController(); const { signal } = controller; signal.addEventListener( 'abort' , () => { console .log( 'aborted!' ); }); Request( '/api/response_after_1_sec' , { signal, }); setTimeout( () => { controller.abort(); }, 100 );

Use Cancel Token

Cancel Token still work, but we don’t recommend using them in the new code.

You can cancel a request using a cancel token.

import Request from 'umi-request' ; const CancelToken = Request.CancelToken; const { token, cancel } = CancelToken.source(); Request.get( '/api/cancel' , { cancelToken : token, }).catch( function ( thrown ) { if (Request.isCancel(thrown)) { console .log( 'Request canceled' , thrown.message); } else { } }); Request.post( '/api/cancel' , { name : 'hello world' , }, { cancelToken : token, } ); cancel( 'Operation canceled by the user.' );

You can also create a cancel token by passing an executor function to the CancelToken constructor:

import Request from 'umi-request' ; const CancelToken = Request.CancelToken; let cancel; Request.get( '/api/cancel' , { cancelToken : new CancelToken( function executor ( c ) { cancel = c; }), }); cancel();

Cases

How to get Response Headers

Use Headers.get() (more detail see MDN 文档)

request( '/api/v1/some/api' , { getResponse : true }).then( ( { data, response } ) => { response.headers.get( 'Content-Type' ); });

If want to get a custem header, you need to set Access-Control-Expose-Headers on server.

File upload

Use FormData() contructor，the browser will add request header "Content-Type: multipart/form-data" automatically, developer don't need to add request header Content-Type

const formData = new FormData(); formData.append( 'file' , file); request( '/api/v1/some/api' , { method : 'post' , data : formData, requestType : 'form' ,});

The Access-Control-Expose-Headers response header indicates which headers can be exposed as part of the response by listing their names.Access-Control-Expose-Headers

Development and debugging

npm install

npm run dev

npm link

Then go to the project you are testing to execute npm link umi-request

Introduced and used

Questions & Suggestions

Please open an issue here.

LICENSE

MIT