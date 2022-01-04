openbase logo
umi-plugin-keep-alive

by alitajs
0.0.1-beta.29 (see all)

<KeepAlive> for umijs base on react-activation

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

247

GitHub Stars

193

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

umi-plugin-keep-alive

中文说明 | English

NPM version NPM downloads

<KeepAlive> 功能基于 react-activation

在线示例

umi 多 tabs 示例：https://codesandbox.io/s/umi-keep-alive-tabs-demo-knfxy

使用方法

  1. 安装

    npm install umi-plugin-keep-alive --save
# or
yarn add umi-plugin-keep-alive

  2. umi 中导出 KeepAlive，包裹在需要被缓存的组件上

    import { useState } from 'react'
import { KeepAlive } from 'umi'

function Counter() {
  const [count, setCount] = useState(0)

  return (
    <div>
      <p>count: {count}</p>
      <button onClick={() => setCount(count => count + 1)}>add</button>
    </div>
  )
}

export default function() {
  const [show, setShow] = useState(true)

  return (
    <div>
      <h1>Page index</h1>
      {show && (
        <KeepAlive>
          <Counter />
        </KeepAlive>
      )}
      <button onClick={() => setShow(show => !show)}>toggle</button>
    </div>
  )
}

文档

所有来自 react-activation 都可以由 umi 导出

import {
  KeepAlive,
  useActivate, 
  useUnactivate, 
  withActivation,
  withAliveScope, 
  useAliveController
} from 'umi'

访问 react-activation 查阅完整的文档

LICENSE

MIT

