中文说明 | English
此
<KeepAlive> 功能基于 react-activation
umi 多 tabs 示例：https://codesandbox.io/s/umi-keep-alive-tabs-demo-knfxy
安装
npm install umi-plugin-keep-alive --save
# or
yarn add umi-plugin-keep-alive
从
umi 中导出
KeepAlive，包裹在需要被缓存的组件上
import { useState } from 'react'
import { KeepAlive } from 'umi'
function Counter() {
const [count, setCount] = useState(0)
return (
<div>
<p>count: {count}</p>
<button onClick={() => setCount(count => count + 1)}>add</button>
</div>
)
}
export default function() {
const [show, setShow] = useState(true)
return (
<div>
<h1>Page index</h1>
{show && (
<KeepAlive>
<Counter />
</KeepAlive>
)}
<button onClick={() => setShow(show => !show)}>toggle</button>
</div>
)
}
所有来自 react-activation 都可以由
umi 导出
import {
KeepAlive,
useActivate,
useUnactivate,
withActivation,
withAliveScope,
useAliveController
} from 'umi'
访问 react-activation 查阅完整的文档
MIT