🍙 Extensible enterprise-level front-end application framework.

Features

🎉 Extensible , Umi implements the complete lifecycle and makes it extensible, and Umi's internal functions are all plugins. Umi also support plugins and presets.

📦 Out of the Box, Umi has built-in routing, building, deployment, testing, and so on. It only requires one dependency to get started. Umi also provides an integrated preset for React with rich functionaries.

🐠 Enterprise, It has been verified by 3000+ projects in Ant Financial and projects of Alibaba, Youku, Netease, Fliggy, KouBei and other companies.

🚀 Self Development, Including micro frontend library, component packaging, documentation tools, request library, hooks library, data flow, etc.

🌴 Perfect Routing, Supports both configuration routing and convention routing, while with functional completeness, such as dynamic routing, nested routing, permission routing, and so on.

🚄 Future Ready, Umi's community is also exploring new technologies. For example, modern mode, webpack @ 5, automated external, bundler less, etc.

🌈 Support SSR, Starts Server-Side Render friendly.

Getting Started

Manually,

$ mkdir myapp && cd myapp $ yarn add umi $ npx umi g page index --typescript --less $ npx umi dev

Or Getting Started with Boilerplate.

Contributors

Feedback

LICENSE

MIT