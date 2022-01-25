openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

umi

by umijs
3.5.20 (see all)

🌋 Pluggable enterprise-level react application framework.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

10.1K

GitHub Stars

11.9K

Maintenance

Last Commit

21d ago

Contributors

330

Package

Dependencies

10

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

4.8/54
Read All Reviews

Top Feedback

1Great Documentation
1Highly Customizable
1Responsive Maintainers

Readme

English | 简体中文

umi

codecov NPM version CircleCI GitHub Actions status NPM downloads Install size brotli

🍙 Extensible enterprise-level front-end application framework.

Please consider following this project's author, sorrycc, and consider starring the project to show your ❤️ and support.

Features

  • 🎉 Extensible, Umi implements the complete lifecycle and makes it extensible, and Umi's internal functions are all plugins. Umi also support plugins and presets.
  • 📦 Out of the Box, Umi has built-in routing, building, deployment, testing, and so on. It only requires one dependency to get started. Umi also provides an integrated preset for React with rich functionaries.
  • 🐠 Enterprise, It has been verified by 3000+ projects in Ant Financial and projects of Alibaba, Youku, Netease, Fliggy, KouBei and other companies.
  • 🚀 Self Development, Including micro frontend library, component packaging, documentation tools, request library, hooks library, data flow, etc.
  • 🌴 Perfect Routing, Supports both configuration routing and convention routing, while with functional completeness, such as dynamic routing, nested routing, permission routing, and so on.
  • 🚄 Future Ready, Umi's community is also exploring new technologies. For example, modern mode, webpack @ 5, automated external, bundler less, etc.
  • 🌈 Support SSR, Starts Server-Side Render friendly.

Getting Started

Edit umi

Manually,

# Create directory
$ mkdir myapp && cd myapp

# Install dependency
$ yarn add umi

# Create page
$ npx umi g page index --typescript --less

# Start development
$ npx umi dev

Or Getting Started with Boilerplate.

Contributors

This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute. [Contribute].

Feedback

Github Issue微信群
umijs/umi/issues 关注后回复「umi」

LICENSE

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation1
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable1
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers1
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
小虎oni福州 wechat:yu_xiaohu dd:xiaohuoni5 Ratings0 Reviews
Developer of @umijs @alitajs @ant-design
9 months ago
Highly Customizable
Responsive Maintainers
Great Documentation
Khalifa Lame19 Ratings0 Reviews
February 4, 2021
Yury Goltsman38 Ratings1 Review
October 26, 2020
米海博Beijing6 Ratings0 Reviews
I have a big world in my tiny heart.
September 15, 2020

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial