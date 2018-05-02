openbase logo
Readme

umd

Universal Module Definition for use in automated build systems

  • simple synchronous wrapping of a string
  • return style module support
  • CommonJS support
  • prevents internal UMDs from conflicting

Build Status Dependency Status NPM version

Source Format

In order for the UMD wrapper to work the source code for your module should return the export, e.g.

function method() {
  //code
}
method.helper = function () {
  //code
}
return method;

For examples, see the examples directory. The CommonJS module format is also supported by passing true as the second argument to methods.

API

options:

  • commonJS (default: false) - If commonJS is true then it will accept CommonJS source instead of source code which returns the module.

umd(name, source, [options])

The name should the the name of the module. Use a string like name, all lower case with hyphens instead of spaces.

If source should be a string, that is wrapped in umd and returned as a string.

umd.prelude(module, [options])

return the text which will be inserted before a module.

umd.postlude(module, [options])

return the text which will be inserted after a module.

Command Line

Usage: umd <name> <source> <destination> [options]

Pipe Usage: umd <name> [options] < source > destination

Options:

 -h --help     Display usage information
 -c --commonJS Use CommonJS module format

You can easilly pipe unix commands together like:

cat my-module.js | umd my-module | uglify-js > my-module.umd.min.js

Name Casing and Characters

The name passed to umd will be converted to camel case (my-library becomes myLibrary) and may only contain:

  • alphanumeric characters
  • $
  • _

The name may not begin with a number. Invalid characters will be stripped.

License

MIT

