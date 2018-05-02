Universal Module Definition for use in automated build systems
return style module support
In order for the UMD wrapper to work the source code for your module should
return the export, e.g.
function method() {
//code
}
method.helper = function () {
//code
}
return method;
For examples, see the examples directory. The CommonJS module format is also supported by passing true as the second argument to methods.
options:
commonJS (default:
false) - If commonJS is
true then it will accept CommonJS source instead of source code which
returns the module.
The
name should the the name of the module. Use a string like name, all lower case with hyphens instead of spaces.
If
source should be a string, that is wrapped in umd and returned as a string.
return the text which will be inserted before a module.
return the text which will be inserted after a module.
Usage: umd <name> <source> <destination> [options]
Pipe Usage: umd <name> [options] < source > destination
Options:
-h --help Display usage information
-c --commonJS Use CommonJS module format
You can easilly pipe unix commands together like:
cat my-module.js | umd my-module | uglify-js > my-module.umd.min.js
The
name passed to
umd will be converted to camel case (
my-library becomes
myLibrary) and may only contain:
The name may not begin with a number. Invalid characters will be stripped.
MIT