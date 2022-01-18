Covers your javascript needs for those rainy days. A <3kb performant jQuery-like library born from the question: You might not need jQuery, then what do you need?
You probably need awesome CSS (like Picnic CSS) and a lightweight, modern and performant javascript library. This does:
A couple of simple examples:
// Simple events like jQuery
u("button").on('click', e => {
alert("Hello world");
});
// Handle form submissions
u('form.login').handle('submit', async e => {
const user = await fetch('/login', {
method: 'POST', body: new FormData(e.target)
}).then(res => res.json());
window.href = '/user/' + user.id;
});
There are few ways to use Umbrella JS:
Instead of installing it, you can just play with it in JSFiddle:
jsdelivr.com is an awesome OSS service that hosts many open source projects so you don't need to even download the code:
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/umbrellajs"></script>
npm
Using npm is a front-end package manager that makes it super-easy to add a new package:
npm install umbrellajs
If you use a front-end module bundler like Webpack or Browserify,
u is exposed as CommonJS exports. You can pull them in like so:
// ES Modules/Webpack/etc
import u from 'umbrellajs';
// Commonjs
var u = require('umbrellajs');
If you use an ES Module,
u and
ajax are exposed as ES Module exports.
You can pull them in like so:
import u from 'umbrellajs/umbrella.esm.js'
If you like it or prefer to try it locally, just download
umbrella.min.js:
Add it to your project:
<script src="umbrella.min.js"></script>
Current usage for IE 10- is under 1% for each version (8, 9, 10) so it's not Umbrella's mission to support this. However, those extra seconds gained from loading faster on mobile might be even bigger than that percentage. You should probably test it.
Known, wontfix IE10- bugs:
.before()
.after()
.append()
.prepend()
Unable to get property ____ of undefined or null reference since classList is not supported by IE9-. Just use
polyfill.js and they will work. Affects:
.addClass()
.removeClass()
.hasClass()
.toggleClass()
Choosing multiple options within
<select> doesn't work with IE10- when using
.serialize() (and thus
.ajax()). No idea why, but it's a really corner case. Affects:
.ajax()
.serialize()
Created and maintained by Francisco Presencia under the MIT license.