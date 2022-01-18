openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
umb

umbrellajs

by Francisco Presencia
3.2.3 (see all)

☂️ Lightweight javascript library for DOM manipulation and events

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.7K

GitHub Stars

2.1K

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

34

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Umbrella JS test badge stats License MIT

Library Documentation | Migrating from jQuery guide

Covers your javascript needs for those rainy days. A <3kb performant jQuery-like library born from the question: You might not need jQuery, then what do you need?

You probably need awesome CSS (like Picnic CSS) and a lightweight, modern and performant javascript library. This does:

  • DOM traversal (selector, filter, find, each, etc.)
  • DOM editing (classes & attributes, html, before, etc.)
  • Event handling

A couple of simple examples:

// Simple events like jQuery
u("button").on('click', e => {
  alert("Hello world");
});

// Handle form submissions
u('form.login').handle('submit', async e => {
  const user = await fetch('/login', {
    method: 'POST', body: new FormData(e.target)
  }).then(res => res.json());
  window.href = '/user/' + user.id;
});

Getting started

There are few ways to use Umbrella JS:

Play with it

Instead of installing it, you can just play with it in JSFiddle:

Try on JSFiddle

Use a CDN

jsdelivr.com is an awesome OSS service that hosts many open source projects so you don't need to even download the code:

<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/umbrellajs"></script>

Install with npm

Using npm is a front-end package manager that makes it super-easy to add a new package:

npm install umbrellajs

Module support

If you use a front-end module bundler like Webpack or Browserify, u is exposed as CommonJS exports. You can pull them in like so:

// ES Modules/Webpack/etc
import u from 'umbrellajs';

// Commonjs
var u = require('umbrellajs');

ES Module support

If you use an ES Module, u and ajax are exposed as ES Module exports. You can pull them in like so:

import u from 'umbrellajs/umbrella.esm.js'

Download it

If you like it or prefer to try it locally, just download umbrella.min.js:

Download Umbrella JS

Add it to your project:

<script src="umbrella.min.js"></script>

Support: IE11+

Current usage for IE 10- is under 1% for each version (8, 9, 10) so it's not Umbrella's mission to support this. However, those extra seconds gained from loading faster on mobile might be even bigger than that percentage. You should probably test it.

Known, wontfix IE10- bugs:

  • Unable to get property ____ of undefined or null reference since classList is not supported by IE9-. Just use polyfill.js and they will work. Affects:

    • .addClass()
    • .removeClass()
    • .hasClass()
    • .toggleClass()

  • Choosing multiple options within <select> doesn't work with IE10- when using .serialize() (and thus .ajax()). No idea why, but it's a really corner case. Affects:

    • .ajax()
    • .serialize()

Alternatives

Author and License

Created and maintained by Francisco Presencia under the MIT license.

References

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial