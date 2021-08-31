This is a JavaScript reimplementation of UMAP from the python implementation found at https://github.com/lmcinnes/umap.
Uniform Manifold Approximation and Projection (UMAP) is a dimension reduction technique that can be used for visualisation similarly to t-SNE, but also for general non-linear dimension reduction.
There are a few important differences between the python implementation and the JS port.
yarn add umap-js
import { UMAP } from 'umap-js';
const umap = new UMAP();
const embedding = umap.fit(data);
import { UMAP } from 'umap-js';
const umap = new UMAP();
const embedding = await umap.fitAsync(data, epochNumber => {
// check progress and give user feedback, or return `false` to stop
});
import { UMAP } from 'umap-js';
const umap = new UMAP();
const nEpochs = umap.initializeFit(data);
for (let i = 0; i < nEpochs; i++) {
umap.step();
}
const embedding = umap.getEmbedding();
import { UMAP } from 'umap-js';
const umap = new UMAP();
umap.setSupervisedProjection(labels);
const embedding = umap.fit(data);
import { UMAP } from 'umap-js';
const umap = new UMAP();
umap.fit(data);
const transformed = umap.transform(additionalData);
The UMAP constructor can accept a number of hyperparameters via a
UMAPParameters object, with the most common described below. See umap.ts for more details.
|Parameter
|Description
|default
nComponents
|The number of components (dimensions) to project the data to
|2
nEpochs
|The number of epochs to optimize embeddings via SGD
|(computed automatically)
nNeighbors
|The number of nearest neighbors to construct the fuzzy manifold
|15
minDist
|The effective minimum distance between embedded points, used with
spread to control the clumped/dispersed nature of the embedding
|0.1
spread
|The effective scale of embedded points, used with
minDist to control the clumped/dispersed nature of the embedding
|1.0
random
|A pseudo-random-number generator for controlling stochastic processes
Math.random
distanceFn
|A custom distance function to use
euclidean
const umap = new UMAP({
nComponents: 2,
nEpochs: 400,
nNeighbors: 15,
});
umap-js uses
jest for testing.
yarn test
This is not an officially supported Google product