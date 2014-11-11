openbase logo
ultramarked

by Nicolás Bevacqua
1.7.0 (see all)

Marked with built-in syntax highlighting and input sanitizing that doesn't encode all HTML.

Readme

ultramarked

Marked with built-in syntax highlighting and input sanitizing that doesn't encode all HTML.

Ultramarked wraps around marked, so it's essentially Marked, with a few extra options.

Fetch

$ npm install ultramarked --save

Use

var ultramarked = require('ultramarked');

ultramarked.setOptions({
    // your options go here
});

ultramarked('This is **awesome**!');

Configure

options.ultralight

Syntax highlighting powered by highlight.js, no extra magic. Classes are prefixed hljs for convenience. Note that the renderer you choose will be overridden.

options.ultrasanitize

As of right now, Marked encodes all HTML input when sanitize = true. Set this option to true to use the AngularJS Sanitizer sanitizer, tweaked to disallow script and style tags.

options.iframes

If you are using ultrasanitize, you can pass in an array of strings or regular expressions that match permitted iframe targets. Regular expressions are tested against user input, and strings are interpreted as the beginning of a URL. This means that an string like 'http://google.com' will match any URL in the google.com domain that uses the HTTP protocol.

options.terminal

Prettifies the code for terminal output! Incompatible with ultralight, which will be disabled when terminal is enabled. Also turns off ultrasanitize, because color codes. Luckily none of that will be an issue when rendering HTML for the terminal!

terminal.png

options.sanitizer

Angular's sanitizer option might be too lenient for you. If that's the case, you can use PageDown's white-list instead, which is much more narrow, and doesn't allow setting class attributes, for example.

ultramarked.setOptions({
    sanitizer: require('pagedown-sanitizer')
});

