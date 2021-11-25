Ultra fast monorepo script runner and build tool.
lerna,
yarn,
npm@7 and
pnpm workspaces, or recursively searches them
ultra keeps track of file changes in your repo and only actually
build a package when needed
ultra builds your packages concurrently by default
node_modules binaries or system binaries, recursively in your repository.
ultra hijacks any
npm,
pnpm,
yarn and
npx calls for faster execution.
package.json to run parts of a script in parallel. No need to change the actual
scripts
top for node)
ultra will try to keep as much concurrent output on the screen as possible, by only showing the last lines of the commands. Once the commands complete running, a full log is written to the terminal. This is very useful when building a bunch of packages with
--watch for instance.
Ultra parses your
package.json and hijacks any
npm run,
yarn and
npx calls.
Shell operators like
&&,
; and
|| are also interpreted.
For example:
{
"scripts": {
"lint": "yarn lint:ts && yarn lint:eslint && yarn lint:docs",
"lint:eslint": "npx eslint bin/*.js src/*.ts __tests__/*.ts --cache",
"lint:docs": "npx markdownlint README.md",
"lint:ts": "npx tsc -p tsconfig.build.json --noEmit",
"lint:fix": "yarn lint:eslint --fix"
}
}
Running
ultra lint
Running
ultra lint:fix will spawn exactly one child process, directly with the correct command, instead of spawning
yarn intermediately
Ultra will additionally execute any configured
pre and
post scripts, just like
npm run and
yarn run.
When using
-r or
--recursive, the command will be executed in every package of your repository, excluding the root package. If you also want to run in the root package, combine
--recursive with
--root.
Commands are always run concurrently with a default concurrency of
10 (can be changed with
--concurrency)
Ultra finds packages based on your monorepo workspace:
Use
--filter <filter> to filter packages in the workspace. The filter argument can use wildcards to filter package names and/or subdirectories:
$ ultra -r --filter "@scope/app" pwd
...
$ ultra -r --filter "@scope/*" pwd
...
$ ultra -r --filter "apps/*" pwd
...
When the filter is prefixed with a
+, then all dependencies of the filtered packages will also be included.
For example, let's say you have a package "app1" that depends on "lib1", then using the filter
+app1, will execute the command
on both
app1 and
lib1, using the workspace topology.
Ultra automatically detects workspace dependencies, while still allowing parallel builds. Packages are build concurrently as soon as their dependencies are build (also concurrently).
Every package directory contains a
.ultra.cache.json file that contains hashes of all files and build artifacts in your repository. Internally this uses
git ls-files for files under source control and simple
mtime timestamps for build artifacts.
When building a package, the current state is compared with the
.ultra.cache.json. Builds are skipped when no changes were detected.
Optimized builds using the dependency tree and files cache, are automatically triggered when running the
build script or using
--build with a custom script or command.
All commands below will trigger optimized builds.
$ ultra -r --build
...
$ ultra -r build
...
$ ultra -r --build mycustombuildscript
...
If for some reason you want to rebuild a package, use
--rebuild or
rebuild.
If you want some files to be excluded from the
.ultra.cache.json, you can create a
.ultraignore file. The format is similar to
.gitignore. Whenever a file changes that is listed in your
.ultraignore, a rebuild will not be triggered.
With
ultra --monitor you can easily monitor all running node processes on your machine.
For every process, you can also see the package where the command was executed and a clean command line.
Ultra parses your
package.json scripts and will only execute the commands that are really needed. Any script interdependencies are resolved during the parsing stage.
This ensures there's pretty much no overhead in execution by Ultra itself, since it's only running once.
yarn run or
npm run on the other hand, will spawn new
yarn or
npm child processes as needed by the package scripts.
npm run
npx
yarn
yarn exec
ultra
package.json scripts
|✅
|❌
|✅
|❌
|✅
./node_modules/.bin/
|❌
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|system binaries
|❌
|✅
|❌
|✅
|✅
|execution overhead (1)
|250ms
|60ms
|220ms
|200ms
|65ms
1. each program was run 10x with the command
trueor
{scripts:{"true":"true}}to calculate the execution overhead
Suppose you would want to run a script that calls 5 other scripts by using
&& and/or
post/
pre.
yarn, you would have a total overhead of 2.5s (10x 250ms)
ultra, you hit the overhead only once, so the total overhead would still be 65ms
To make execution ultra fast, you can configure which
scripts should be ran concurrently.
❕ there's no need to switch your scripts over to ultra. Even with the optional configuration you can still use
yarnor
npmto run your scripts if you want to.
Example builds:
yarn
ultra not concurrent
ultra concurrent
|build Ultra-Runner
|8.9s
|7.2s
|5.1s
|build Devmoji
|16s
|13s
|8s
There are three output formats that each can be combined with
--silent to hide command output.
--pretty is the default. It shows output in a hierarchical way and uses spinners to see exactly what's happening.
Make sure to check out the animation at the top of this page. Every executed step shows the execution time.
--pretty combined with
--silent is useful if you're only interested to see the overview:
--no-pretty doesn't use spinners and prefixes command output with the command name. This is useful for logging purposes.
Combining
--no-pretty with
--silent shows a flat overview.
--raw will show the exact output as you would expect when running the commands stand alone. If the command you're executing is interactive (reads from stdin), then this is the mode you should use.
Install with
npm or
yarn
globally
npm install -g ultra-runner
yarn global add ultra-runner
locally inside your project. use with
npx ultra
npm install --dev ultra-runner
yarn add --dev ultra-runner
Now run
ultra --info within your repository to see everything related to your monorepo
See optional configuration for information on how to setup concurrent script execution.
$ ultra --help
Usage: ultra [options] <cmd> [cmd-options]
Workspace:
--recursive, -r Run command in every workspace folder concurrently [boolean]
--filter Filter package name or directory using wildcard pattern [string]
--root When using --recursive, also include the root package of the workspace [boolean]
--concurrency Set the maximum number of concurrency [number] [default: 10]
Status:
--info Show workspace dependencies [boolean]
--list List package scripts. Also works with --recursive [boolean]
--monitor Show node process list, updated every 2 seconds [boolean]
--monitor-interval Set process list interval in seconds [number] [default: 2]
Build:
--build, -b Use dependency tree to build packages in correct order [boolean]
--rebuild Triggers a build without checking for file changes [boolean]
Formatting:
--pretty enable pretty output, spinners and separate command output. Default when a TTY [boolean] [default: true]
--raw Output only raw command output [boolean]
--silent Skip script output. ultra console logs will still be shown [boolean]
--color colorize output [boolean] [default: true]
Options:
--version Show version number [boolean]
--dry-run, -d Show what commands would be executed, without actually executing them [boolean]
To allow parallel execution of your scripts, you can specify scripts that should run concurrently,
in your
package.json.
{
"scripts": {
"lint:eslint": "npx eslint bin/*.js src/*.ts __tests__/*.ts --cache",
"lint:docs": "npx markdownlint *.md",
"lint:ts": "npx tsc -p tsconfig.build.json --noEmit",
"lint": "yarn lint:eslint && yarn lint:docs && yarn lint:ts",
"prebuild": "yarn lint && yarn jest",
"build": "..."
},
"ultra": {
"concurrent": ["lint"]
}
}
yarn build will run the
lint and
jest commands sequentially
ultra build will run all
lint commands concurrently and then execute
jest. (note that we can also add
prebuild to
concurrent, since tests don't depend on linting. this way all commands would run concurrently)