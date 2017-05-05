Universal pagination model generation algorithm that can be used to build a UI component for any JavaScript based platform/framework. The idea behind this module is to move the logic of creating pagination out of the component and place it in a separate module. It allows reusing the same code across different frameworks like Angular, Angular2, React, Ember, etc. Also, the same code can be used to generate pagination on server-side JavaScript frameworks.
Here is a list of modules that uses ultimate-pagination to implement pagination components with different frameworks:
You can install this module via npm:
npm install ultimate-pagination --save
The main method of ultimate-pagination module is
getPaginationModel(options).
It accepts an object with properties:
currentPage (number) - current page number
totalPages (number) - total number of pages
boundaryPagesRange (number, optional, default: 1) - number of always visible pages at the beginning and end
siblingPagesRange (number, optional, default: 1) - number of always visible pages before and after the current one
hideEllipsis (boolean, optional, default: false) - boolean flag to hide ellipsis
hidePreviousAndNextPageLinks (boolean, optional, default: false) - boolean flag to hide previous and next page links
hideFirstAndLastPageLinks (boolean, optional, default: false) - boolean flag to hide first and last page links
var ultimatePagination = require('ultimate-pagination');
var paginationModel = ultimatePagination.getPaginationModel({
// Required
currentPage: 5,
totalPages: 10,
// Optional
boundaryPagesRange: 1,
siblingPagesRange: 1,
hideEllipsis: false,
hidePreviousAndNextPageLinks: false,
hideFirstAndLastPageLinks: false
});
As a result
getPaginationModel(options) returns an array of items that can be used to render a pagination component:
[
{
type: ITEM_TYPES.FIRST_PAGE_LINK,
key: ITEM_KEYS.FIRST_PAGE_LINK,
value: 1,
isActive: false
},
{
type: ITEM_TYPES.PREVIOUS_PAGE_LINK,
key: ITEM_KEYS.PREVIOUS_PAGE_LINK,
value: 4,
isActive: false
},
{
type: ITEM_TYPES.PAGE,
key: 1,
value: 1,
isActive: false
},
{
type: ITEM_TYPES.ELLIPSIS,
key: ITEM_KEYS.FIRST_ELLIPSIS,
value: 3,
isActive: false
},
{
type: ITEM_TYPES.PAGE,
key: 4,
value: 4,
isActive: false
},
{
type: ITEM_TYPES.PAGE,
key: 5,
value: 5,
isActive: true
},
{
type: ITEM_TYPES.PAGE,
key: 6,
value: 6,
isActive: false
},
{
type: ITEM_TYPES.ELLIPSIS,
key: ITEM_KEYS.SECOND_ELLISPIS,
value: 7,
isActive: false
},
{
type: ITEM_TYPES.PAGE,
key: 10,
value: 10,
isActive: false
},
{
type: ITEM_TYPES.NEXT_PAGE_LINK,
key: ITEM_KEYS.NEXT_PAGE_LINK,
value: 6,
isActive: false
},
{
type: ITEM_TYPES.LAST_PAGE_LINK,
key: ITEM_KEYS.LAST_PAGE_LINK,
value: 10,
isActive: false
}
]
In this example
ITEM_TYPES and
ITEM_KEYS can be imported from ultimate-pagination module, and they contain constants used in the output of the pagination model.
All item has the same structure:
ITEM_TYPES
key in React,
track by in Angular)
PAGE it also can be used as a label in UI)
currentPage if the same as
value of an item (can be used to highlight a current page or disable first, previous, next or last page links when user is already on first/last page)
Here is a list that contains all available
ITEM_TYPES:
PAGE - a link to a page
ELLIPSIS - an item that represents groups of pages that currently are not visible in paginator (can be used to navigate to the page in the group that is the nearest to the current page)
FIRST_PAGE_LINK - a link to the first page
PREVIOUS_PAGE_LINK - a link to the previous page
NEXT_PAGE_LINK - a link to the next page
LAST_PAGE_LINK - a link to the last page