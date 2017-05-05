Universal pagination model generation algorithm that can be used to build a UI component for any JavaScript based platform/framework. The idea behind this module is to move the logic of creating pagination out of the component and place it in a separate module. It allows reusing the same code across different frameworks like Angular, Angular2, React, Ember, etc. Also, the same code can be used to generate pagination on server-side JavaScript frameworks.

Integrations

Here is a list of modules that uses ultimate-pagination to implement pagination components with different frameworks:

Installation

You can install this module via npm:

npm install ultimate-pagination --save

Usage

The main method of ultimate-pagination module is getPaginationModel(options) . It accepts an object with properties:

currentPage (number) - current page number

var ultimatePagination = require ( 'ultimate-pagination' ); var paginationModel = ultimatePagination.getPaginationModel({ currentPage : 5 , totalPages : 10 , boundaryPagesRange : 1 , siblingPagesRange : 1 , hideEllipsis : false , hidePreviousAndNextPageLinks : false , hideFirstAndLastPageLinks : false });

As a result getPaginationModel(options) returns an array of items that can be used to render a pagination component:

[ { type: ITEM_TYPES.FIRST_PAGE_LINK, key: ITEM_KEYS.FIRST_PAGE_LINK, value: 1 , isActive: false }, { type: ITEM_TYPES.PREVIOUS_PAGE_LINK, key: ITEM_KEYS.PREVIOUS_PAGE_LINK, value: 4 , isActive: false }, { type: ITEM_TYPES.PAGE, key: 1 , value: 1 , isActive: false }, { type: ITEM_TYPES.ELLIPSIS, key: ITEM_KEYS.FIRST_ELLIPSIS, value: 3 , isActive: false }, { type: ITEM_TYPES.PAGE, key: 4 , value: 4 , isActive: false }, { type: ITEM_TYPES.PAGE, key: 5 , value: 5 , isActive: true }, { type: ITEM_TYPES.PAGE, key: 6 , value: 6 , isActive: false }, { type: ITEM_TYPES.ELLIPSIS, key: ITEM_KEYS.SECOND_ELLISPIS, value: 7 , isActive: false }, { type: ITEM_TYPES.PAGE, key: 10 , value: 10 , isActive: false }, { type: ITEM_TYPES.NEXT_PAGE_LINK, key: ITEM_KEYS.NEXT_PAGE_LINK, value: 6 , isActive: false }, { type: ITEM_TYPES.LAST_PAGE_LINK, key: ITEM_KEYS.LAST_PAGE_LINK, value: 10 , isActive: false } ]

In this example ITEM_TYPES and ITEM_KEYS can be imported from ultimate-pagination module, and they contain constants used in the output of the pagination model.

All item has the same structure:

type : string - type of item that can be one of ITEM_TYPES

: string - type of item that can be one of key : number - unique number that can be used in libraries that need a key to render a collection of components ( key in React, track by in Angular)

: number - unique number that can be used in libraries that need a key to render a collection of components ( in React, in Angular) value : number - number of pages that user should navigate to when item is activated (for items with type PAGE it also can be used as a label in UI)

: number - number of pages that user should navigate to when item is activated (for items with type it also can be used as a label in UI) isActive: boolean - show if currentPage if the same as value of an item (can be used to highlight a current page or disable first, previous, next or last page links when user is already on first/last page)

Here is a list that contains all available ITEM_TYPES :