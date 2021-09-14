.
ulog is the logger for Javascript applications. It's universal, meaning it runs everywhere. You can use
ulog in your Express server application running on Node JS just as well as in your React single page application running in the browser. It just works.
Ulog marries the feature sets from
debug and
loglevel and adds some of it's own!
|Feature
|debug
|loglevel
|ulog
|Footprint
|3.2 kB
|1.4 kB
|2.7 kB
|Debug mode
|✓
|✓ (1)
|✓
|Levels
|✓
|✓
|Configurable
|✓
|✓ (2)
|✓
|Dynamic config
|✓
|Channels
|✓
|Outputs
|✓
|Custom outputs
|✓
|Formatting
|✓
|✓
|Preserves callstack
|✓
|✓
|Configurable format
|✓
|Custom formats
|✓
|Colors
|✓
|✓
|Alignment
|✓
|Add-ons / Mods
|✓
|✓
|Lazy loading
|✓
|Anylogger support
|✓ (3)
|✓ (3)
|✓
(1) emulated with levels (2) in browser only (3) via an adapter
Have a look at the interactive
tutorial. It's the
fastest way to get a quick taste of
ulog.
Want to check how
ulog measures up to it's competitors? Check out these
loggers side-by-side:
npm i -S anylogger ulog
In the entry point of your application import
ulog:
index.js
import "ulog"
In your code, import
anylogger and use it to create loggers and do logging:
import anylogger from 'anylogger'
const log = anylogger('my-app')
log('Logging is easy!')
This way, your code is decoupled from
ulog and if you ever want to switch to another logging library, you will be able to do so without having to change any of that code.
anyloggeris a logging facade that allows code to use logging without getting coupled to a specific logging system. You can use that code with any logging system out there.
uloghas anylogger support built in. For other loggers, adapters are available.
When we write a library, we install
ulog as a development dependency so the library remains decoupled from
ulog.
Install
anylogger as a regular dependency and
ulog as a dev dependency:
npm install --save anylogger && npm install --save-dev ulog
In our tests:
test.js
import `ulog`
In our library code:
my-lib.js
import anylogger
const log = anylogger('my-lib')
log('Logging is easy')
If you want, you can import
ulog with a script tag:
<script src="https://unpkg.com/ulog@2.0.0-beta.19/ulog.min.js"></script>
<!-- publishes to `self.anylogger` and `self.ulog`. -->
<!-- lazy loads ulog.lazy.min.js on demand. -->
<script src="myscript.js"></script>
myscript.js
var log = anylogger('my-module')
log('Logging is easy!')
If you want the file for the browser to include in your project yourself, you can download it from here.
ulog.min.jslazy loads
ulog.lazy.min.json demand, so make sure to include both files in your download
Full bundle, no lazy loading
I recommend to use a bundler instead. Loading lots of script tags is inefficient and hard to manage. Also see the section on lazy loading with webpack
ulog
The two most popular logging libraries on NPM at the moment are
debug and
loglevel. They are both great loggers, but neither of them completely satisfied my requirements for a logging library.
debug allows for namespaced debug logging, where each logger has a name. Whether these loggers output debug logging is configurable, though not dynamic, requiring a restart before changes take effect. It's simplicity makes
debug an excellent choice for debug logging (as it's name implies), but it lacks support for log levels, so if you want to log error messages for example, you end up needing another library for that. It offers nicely formatted (and even colored!) log messages, but because of that mangles the call stack, which is a huge downside in the browser imho. It's not very extensible, basically being a monolith.
loglevel also supports namespaced logging and it does offer log levels. It's configurable via localStorage but not via environment variables and just like
debug requires a restart before configuration changes take effect. By default, it leaves your call stack alone, making the filename/line number entries in the browser console that much more useful. It does not offer alternative log destinations or formatters out of the box. It can be extended via plugins and there are some good plugins out there, but it's base feature set is coded as a monolith, so you cannot easily remove features. You probably won't have to though as it weighs only 1.4kB.
Both these loggers lack the ability to configure the logger from the querystring, which I found to be a very desirable feature for web development as it allows you to create a URL that has the log config embedded, which you can then send to other developers or users etc. E.g:
https://example.com/page?log=debug.
What I want is a logging library that combines the best aspects of both these loggers and adds the features that I miss in both.
ulog is my attempt at building this library. It's base API is compatible with that of
debug and
loglevel and with the console, making it a drop-in replacement for all of these in many cases. It has a configuration mechanism that is compatible with that of
debug, but that is more powerful and is monitored for changes at runtime. It accepts configuration from the querystring allowing you to craft URLs with log config embedded in it. It has powerful, configurable formatting included by default and it does this without mangling the call stack, so the filename/line number entries in the browser console remain unharmed. You can specify where the log output should go and where it should drain. It's completely modular, so you can not only easily add features through 'mods', but you can actually even drop features you don't need by not loading the mods those features are in. It has native
anylogger support, decoupling the client code from the logger. And it supports lazy loading so we can get all those great features without bloating our bundle.
I hope you will give
ulog a try. If you have feedback on it, or found an issue, please let me know on the issue tracker.
ulog is very natural to use:
var log = require('anylogger')('my-module') // same as with `debug`
log('A log message') // same as with `debug`
log('info', 'An info message') // not possible with `debug`
log('warn', 'A warning message') // not possible with `debug`
log.info('Starting...') // same as with `loglevel` or console
log.log('Yeah!') // same as with console
log.error('Something went wrong', new Error('Oh no!'))
if (log.enabledFor('warn')) {
log.warn(expensiveArguments())
}
Note that in the code above, we import
anyloggerand not
ulog. This way the client code is decoupled from the logger.
ulog inherits it's API from
anylogger. If you are able to restrict yourself to the Anylogger API, your code will be framework independent and will work with any supported logging library.
Note that any logging code written for either
debug,
loglevel or the console should be able to do it's logging just like it did before, but now using a
ulog logger instead. This backward compatibility should make migrating from any of these to
ulog very easy. And because this is just the
anylogger API, you should even be able to migrate back to
debug or
loglevel without any changes at all, by just including the right adapter in your entry point. Of course once you get used to
ulog, you will never want to go back! :p
anylogger defines 6 logging levels, which correspond with the natively available
logging functions on the console.
ulog creates constants for these levels on all loggers:
log.ERROR // 1
log.WARN // 2
log.INFO // 3
log.LOG // 4
log.DEBUG // 5
log.TRACE // 6
In addition,
ulog adds constants for pseudo-levels that enable or completely disable all logging:
log.ALL // 7
log.NONE // 0
log.enabledFor
anylogger defines
log.enabledFor and
ulog implements it by checking the logger's current log level and whether it's in debug mode. Normally, you should not have to use this method, unless you are doing some expensive calculations only to write log output. In such a case you can write:
import anylogger from 'anylogger'
const log = anylogger('my-app')
if (log.enabledFor('info')) {
log.info(calculateResults())
}
log.level
ulog adds a property
level to each logger that is a numeric representation of the current log level.
if (log.level >= log.INFO) {
log.info('This message will be logged')
}
log.level = log.WARN
log.info('This info message will NOT be logged.')
log.warn('This warning message WILL be logged.')
log.level = log.NONE
log.error('Logging is completely disabled.')
In general, code should not set the log level directly, but instead should rely on the host environment for the log level. See the section on configuring ulog.
To check the log level,
enabledForis preferred over the
levelproperty as it is within the
anyloggerAPI.
I've found that it makes sense to have different default log levels in the browser and in Node. In Node, logging is often the only UI we have available and we (the devs/admins) are the only ones that will see that logging. In the browser, we have an alternative UI (the webpage itself), so logging will be less useful for normal users.
In Node, the log level defaults to
info. This allows you to use
info,
warn and
error when informing the user of stuff that happened.
In the browser the log level defaults to
warn. This means
info
messages will be excluded, but for most users these messages won't be
relevant anyway.
Attention! Chromium-based browsers have their own level filter and by default, debug messages are filtered away.
When we support logging with some logging library, we add code to our
application that many users don't actually need. There are techniques to remove
this code from our production builds, but they sacrifice logging with it. In
many scenarios we actually do want logging in the production builds. To assist
support personel in diagnosing user problems for example. So it's beneficial if
the minimum amount of code we need to load to support logging is small. This
minimum amount of code we call the footprint.
ulog keeps its footprint
small by utilizing lazy loading.
Debug mode is a feature that
ulog copied from
debug and it responds to the
same config option. Setting a logger to debug mode
effectively means forcing it's log level to be at least debug:
DEBUG=my:app
import anylogger from 'anylogger'
const log = anylogger('my-app')
log('Hi!') // is output because logger is in debug mode
In
ulog, logging is always sent to exactly one channel. By default,
two channels exist:
output, for messages of loggers that are in
debug mode, or that are at an enabled level, and
drain, for those
messages that are filtered away.
By using a separate channel for the drain, we can override the default behavior of using noops for all log levels that are outside of the active levels. We could for example send all logging to a database and only later filter it, when we display it for example.
A channel has one or more configurable outputs that can optionally apply formatting to the message.
In
ulog, where messages are going is completely configurable at runtime.
You can even configure where discarded messages are going.
By default all log methods on a logger are associated with one of two channels,
output and
drain. To configure the outputs for these channels, two
config options are available:
log_output, defaults to
'console'
log_drain, defaults to
'drain'
When the logger is created, each log method is sent either to the
output
channel, or to the
drain channel, based on the current log level for that
logger and whether that logger is in debug mode.
To configure the output for a logger, we assign the name of the output to use to the relevant logger:
log_output=console
This setting can include expressions to target individual loggers, just like
the
debug and
log settings:
log_output=console;noisy-lib:*=noop
The value part is actually a kurly format string. The same syntax can be used here as for configuring formatting. If more than one output is specified, a multiplex function will be inserted that dispatches the logging to all specified outputs.
By default, the following outputs are included:
console
This actually is the native console object. Using the native console directly is what allows us to leave the call stack intact in the browser developer tools.
noop
This is just an object with a noop
log function
The default outputs are not very special, but the entire machinery is in place for
you to easily add any custom outputs you could ever need. You can define additional
outputs by making
ulog use a mod with an
outputs key:
index.js
import ulog from 'ulog'
ulog.use({
outputs: {
custom: {
log: function(){
var args = [].slice.call(arguments)
args.shift('Custom!!')
console.log.apply(console, args)
},
info: function(){
var args = [].slice.call(arguments)
args.shift('Custom!!')
console.info.apply(console, args)
}
}
}
})
An output can either be an object with
log,
info,
warn etc methods as shown
above, or a kurly tag:
index.js
import ulog from 'ulog'
ulog.use({
outputs: {
custom: function(ctx){
return function(rec) {
rec.message.shift('Custom!!')
console[rec.level].apply(console, rec.message)
}
}}
}
})
This way you can add outputs that send log messages to memory, a file, localStorage, a database etc etc.
Formatting is another feature that separates
ulog from
debug and
loglevel.
debug has formatting, but it is hardcoded and messes up the
callstack and there is not much you can do about it.
loglevel does not mess
up the callstack, but it also has no formatting at all out of the box.
Ulog uses kurly to support advanced, configurable and customizable formatting, without mangling the callstack.
The actual format used is configurable easily via
ulog's powerful
configuration mechanism.
The default format string on Node is:
lvl name:20 message perf
This sacrifices the callstack for a colored and formatted
message and having
the
perf measurements after the message i.s.o before it. The Node JS doesn't
output any file name / line number information anyway.
On browsers, we want to spare the call stack, so there the default is:
lvl name perf
We don't include the
message, but it will be appended as the last argument
automatically. The result is nicely formatted messages with the file name /
line number entries in the browser debug console intact.
To override the default format, just set
config option
log_format to the format you want.
Formats available out of the box include:
ulog uses the new options
in
kurly v2 to make tag open/close markers optional and enable nicer looking format
strings. This means that
lvl name perf and
{lvl} {name} {perf} are
equivalent. When using no open/close markers, any non-identifier symbols
following the tag name are considered nested text. For example for the format
string
name:22, the
name format will receive
':22' as
ctx.text. This
allows for parameterized formats, as
ulog has done to support
padding options.
ulog's formatting system has the unique (1) ability to do
formatting while preserving the callstack. As long as
only static kurly tags
are used as formats, the call stack can remain unharmed.
(1) I do not know of any other logger out there that has this feature, but if you do know one, please let me know in the issue tracker
Except for the
message format, all included formats are static.
cr
Prints a 'carriage return line feed'
date
Prints the date the message was logged as
yyyy/MM/dd.
lvl
Prints the level of the message as a single character:
'x' for error messages
'!' for warning messages
'i' for info messages
'-' for log messages
'>' for debug messages
'}' for trace messages
message
Prints the message, formatted and colored. Using this format breaks the callstack as it is dynamic.
name
Prints the logger name
perf
Prints the time difference between two invocations to the same logger, only if this difference is larger than 1ms. Produces output that looks like
+62ms.
time
Prints the time the message was logged as
hh:mm.
Any unrecognized tags are being interpreted by the fallback format. This just
returns the field on the log record whose name matches. For example suppose
we'd write
level. This is an unrecognized tag so the wildcard formatter is
used, which just returns the
level field from the log record. If no field
on the log record matches, it returns the original text unchanged, making
'Hello World!' a valid format string.
All included formats support some padding options. For example, to pad out the
logger names to 16 characters and align the text on the left, use
name<16 or
name:16. To align the text on the right, use
name>16.
ulog's formatting system is easily extendable by adding
kurly tags to a key
formats
under a mod:
import ulog from 'ulog'
import formats from 'ulog/mods/formats'
ulog.use({
use: [ formats ],
formats: {
custom: (ctx) => (rec) => (['custom'].concat(rec.message)),
random: (ctx, rec) => () => Math.random()
}
})
These tags then become available in the format string.
We used two different signatures here, because there are two types of formats.
Formats come in two flavors:
Dynamic formats have full access to the message. But they do mess up the call stack. A dynamic format has this signature:
ulog.use({
use: [ require('ulog/mods/formats') ],
formats: {
dynamicFormat: function(ctx) {
// one-time init here
return function(rec) {
// rec.message contains full message
return /* ... */
}
}
}
})
Static formats do not have access to the message. But they do not break the call stack! So prefer static formats if possible.
Static formats have this signature:
ulog.use({
use: [ require('ulog/mods/formats') ],
formats: {
staticFormat: function(ctx, rec) {
// one-time init here
return function(){
// rec.message is undefined
// rec.name, rec.level etc is populated
return /* ... */
}
}
}
})
To read more about kurly and custom kurly tags, refer to the kurly documentation on creating kurly tags
Who doesn't like some colors?! Apart from making things prettier, when used correctly they can actually also make our logs easier to read. Now I don't know about you, but I find reading logs hard, so I'll take all the help I can get!
If you don't want colors, you can suppress them using
config option
log_color.
Browsers have great debug consoles these days. They even include stacktrace
info for higher-level messages. But they did mess one thing up imho; the
messages at these higher levels are indented a bit more than the other
messages, making the logging harder to read. This can be clearly seen in the
screenshot from
ulog v2.0.0-beta-11, which did not yet have alignment:
ulog now automatically adds some formatting that negates the extra indentation
the messages at these higher levels get, so all messages are nicely aligned:
You can control alignment with config option
log_align.
ulog features a simple, yet powerful and flexible configuration mechanism. On
Node JS, we can configure
ulog via program arguments, environment variables
or a configuration file. On browsers, we use querystring arguments or
localStorage. On both platforms, the configuration is monitored and changes to
it are picked up by
ulog at runtime without the need to restart the
application.
ulog's configuration mechanism is an extension to that of
debug and is compatible with it.
debug
is one of the most popular logging packages in the NPM ecosystem, with tens of
thousands of packages depending on it, so having
ulog's configuration
mechanism be compatible with it makes for a very smooth migration path. If your
app or library is currently using
debug, you should be able to replace it
with
ulog with no or only minor changes.
We configure
ulog by adjusting configuration options.
log: The main setting to control logger's levels with
debug: For compatibility with
debug
log_config: To specify the configuration file (Node JS only)
log_output: To configure where logging should go
log_drain: To configure where logs should drain
log_format: To configure the format for log messages
log_color: To enable or disable colors
log_align: To enable or disable alignment
debug has a simple but powerful configuration mechanism. You set an environment variable or localStorage option named
DEBUG and you assign it a value that expresses which loggers to enable. E.g.:
DEBUG=test,my:*,-my:lib
The format is basically a comma-separated list of logger names, using the asterisk as a wildcard character and optionally negating the expression by preceding it with a minus sign. So the expression above includes
test and
my:* loggers, except for
my:lib which is excluded.
ulog extends this configuration mechanism. With
debug, you can only turn loggers on and off, but
ulog allows for a much more varied range of options. This is achieved by extending the configuration syntax so it also accepts the value applicable for the loggers matching the expression. Also we allow a semicolon-separated list of such expression=value pairs. For example, to set the logger
test to debug and
my:* loggers except for
my:lib to info, we could write:
log=test=debug;my:*,-my:lib=info
If an option only contains a value,
ulog implicitly adds
* as the expression. So we can write:
log=info
and it's equivalent to
log=*=info
We can even combine this. So we could write:
log=info;my:*=debug
and it will set the level for all loggers to info, except for the ones starting with
my:, which are set to debug.
A special case is the config option debug, which is designed to be compatible with
debug so code using
ulog will react to that setting in the same way.
Most of the config options support this syntax.
On Node JS we can pass log configuration options as program arguments:
node ./myapp log=debug
This should be helpful when making CLI applications. These strongly rely on console messages, but are also often used in scripted setups where we would actually want to suppress that logging. Don't go and build in all kinds of custom methods to configure the logging but just use
ulog and rely on it's powerful configuration mechanism instead.
On Node JS we can pass log configuration options via environment variables:
log=debug node ./myapp
On Node JS we can place our log configuration in a file that will be read at startup and monitored for changes at runtime:
./log.config
log=debug
In browsers, we can pass log configuration options as querystring parameters in the URL:
https://example.com/page?log=debug
In browsers, we can place our log configuration in localStorage and it will be read at startup and monitored for changes at runtime:
localStorage.setItem('log', 'debug')
ulog's configuration mechanism watches the configuration for changes while
the program is running and reacts to them in real-time. No more restarting your
application just to change some log level! On Node JS,
ulog watches a
configuration file. Use
Config option
log_format to specify the
location. In browsers,
ulog monitors
localStorage for changes.
log
Configure the levels loggers should be filtered at.
log=test=debug;my:*,-my:lib=info
debug
Enables debug mode for the selected loggers.
debug=test,my:*,-my:lib
This option is compatible with that of
debug.
log_config
Specify the path to the log configuration file, absolute or relative to the current working directory. Node JS only. Default to
./log.config. This option does not support expressions.
log_config=./my.log.config
log_output
Specify the name of the output logs should be written to. Defaults to
'console'.
log_output=my:*,-my:lib=console
log_drain
Specify the name of the output logs should be drained to. Defaults to
noop.
When log messages are filtered out, they are sent to the drain instead of to the normal output. The default
noop output is just a noop, but you could override this to send them to a separate file for example.
log_drain=my:*,-my:lib=noop
log_format
Specify the format to use. Defaults to
lvl name:22 message perf on Node JS and
lvl name perf on browsers.
log_format=lvl name perf message;my:*=lvl name perf
This sets
lvl name perf message as the default format, while assigning a different format string to all loggers starting with
my:.
For more details, refer to the section on formatting
log_color
Specify whether colors should be enabled. Defaults to
on.
log_color=off
log_align
Specify whether messages should be aligned. Defaults to
on.
log_align=off
ulog is completely modular, consisting of a microscopically small core and a
whole bunch of mods. The mods are small pieces of functionality, designed to
be usable stand-alone or in combination with each other. All functionality that
ulog adds to
anylogger, it adds in the form of mods. All, except for the
ability to add mods itself, in the form of method
ulog.use, that is in core.
To add a mod, call
ulog.use with either an individual mod
ulog.use({
// an empty mod
})
or with an array of mods:
ulog.use([
{ /* a mod */ },
{ /* another mod */ },
])
A mod is an object that can define many things declaratively:
As an example, here is a mod that does most of these things:
var boolean = require('ulog/mods/props/boolean')
ulog.use({
use: [ require('./some/mod/we/use') ],
extend: { someProp: 'addedToUlog' },
settings: {
cool: {
config: 'log_cool'
prop: boolean(),
}
},
outputs: {
file: {
log: function(){
console.info.apply(console, ['file'].concat([].slice.call(arguments)))
}
}
},
formats: {
random: function(ctx, rec){
return function(){
return Math.random()
}
}
},
watch: {
'debug': function(){
console.info('debug setting changed')
}
}
})
Interestingly, most of these features of mods are being added by mods. For
example the ability to add settings is added by the
settings mod. Studying
the way
ulog's featureset is built from mods by reading the source code of
the included mods is the best way to learn about writing mods for now.
ulog being built with mods makes it easy to use lazy loading to reduce the
minimum footprint. If you use ulog from a script tag
(not recommended), you can get it for free. Otherwise, you have to configure
your bundler to code-split.
Have a look at ulog.bundle.js for an example of doing lazy loading with Webpack.
Basically it only loads
ulog/base and then configures a watch that loads the
remaining mods on-demand. It's using Webpack-specific API
require.ensure for
this. Other bundlers support it in similar ways.
var ulog = require('ulog/base')
// add a mod to ulog to load logging on-demand
ulog.use({
watch: {
// watch for changes in these config keys
'debug,log':
// when changes happen, load the other mods if needed
function(){
// webpack specific API to lazy load modules
require.ensure(
// ensure these modules are loaded
[ 'ulog/mods/lazy' ],
// then execute this function, notice require being overridden
function(require){
// use the overridden require to lazy load the modules
if (ulog.use(require('ulog/mods/lazy'))) {
// re-initialize the loggers if mods were added
ulog.ext()
}
},
'ulog.lazy' // chunkname webpack will use: ulog.lazy.min.js
)
},
}
})
If you have successfully lazy-loaded
ulog with other bundlers, please drop a
comment in the issue tracker, or create a
PR to add a section about it here in the README.
debug
As I said before,
debug is excellent for debug logging and there are tens of thousands of packages using it. The downside of this is that you will more or less get
debug shoved through your throat if you include any of these libraries because they are tighly coupled to it. But we can uncouple them with the magic of bundlers like Webpack.
To replace
debug with
anylogger everywhere, you can use this Webpack alias to make all modules that use
debug switch to
anylogger instead:
{
resolve: {
alias: {
'debug': 'anylogger'
}
}
}
This works because the anylogger API is backwards compatible with that of
debug. And because
ulog has native
anylogger support, once you import
ulog in your entry point, all those libraries that were using
debug start to use
ulog automagically!
By default, the logging methods on the
log object that correspond to a log level
which is higher than the currently set level, are replaced by no-op methods. As such,
you generally don't have to worry about the performance overhead of leaving
the log statements in the production code. There is one exception to this rule
though. If preparing the message itself is a costly operation, you may want to
surround the log code with an
if (log.enabledFor(level)) statement:
if (log.enabledFor('info')) {
var message = doLotsOfWorkToGenerateLogMessage();
log.info(message);
}
Add an issue in the issue tracker to let me know of any problems you find, or questions you may have.
Credits go to:
ulog namespace on NPM. Thanks Felix!
Copyright 2021 by Stijn de Witt.
Licensed under the MIT Open Source license.