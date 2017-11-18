This project implements the Approximate String Matching algorithm by Esko Ukkonen extended with ideas from An Extension of Ukkonen's Enhanced Dynamic Programming ASM Algorith by Hal Berghel and David Roach.
Ukkonen's algorithm is very competitive with the Levenshtein distance and for longer strings it is much more performant than Levenshtein distance.
In addition to being a competitive alternative to Levenshtein distance, Ukkonen's algorithm also allows you to provide a threshold for the distance which increases the performance even more for texts that are longer than the threshold.
Above you can see the different of using Levenshtein distance and Ukkonen's algorithm for matching sub-trees when diffing HTML.
npm install --save ukkonen
You can find the distance between the strings
Ukkonen and
Levenshtein the following way:
var ukkonen = require('ukkonen')
assert.equal(ukkonen('Ukkonen', 'Levenshtein'), 8)
If you want to limit the distance by a given threshold:
var ukkonen = require('ukkonen')
assert.equal(ukkonen('Ukkonen', 'Levenshtein', 6), 6)
assert.equal(ukkonen('Ukkonen', 'Levenshtein', 10), 8)
The library is ES5 and will work with any JavaScript bundler in the browser as well as Node versions with ES5 support.
I have benchmarked the library against the fastest Levenshtein distance implementation on NPM.
Edit distance one word
245,499 op/s » ukkonen
502,333 op/s » leven
Edit distance on sentence with small differences
767,359 op/s » ukkonen
139,628 op/s » leven
Edit distance on paragraphs with small differences
237,857 op/s » ukkonen
2,670 op/s » leven
Edit distance on longer texts with small differences
112,547 op/s » ukkonen
683 op/s » leven
Edit distance on longer texts with many differences
372 op/s » ukkonen
416 op/s » leven
Edit distance on longer texts with small differences and a threshold of 10
127,725 op/s » ukkonen
678 op/s » leven
Edit distance on longer texts with many differences and a threshold of 40
84,959 op/s » ukkonen
425 op/s » leven
Obviously the authors of the papers describing the algorithm Esko Ukkonen, Hal Berghel and David Roach.
I stole a lot of ideas from Sindre Sorhus's leven library and I also used it to test my implementation against.