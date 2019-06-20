IsTablet Cordova/Phonegap Plugin

This Cordova/PhoneGap Plugin indicates whether the current device is a tablet.

Supported platforms: Android, iOS, Windows 10 Mobile

The plugin is registered on npm as uk.co.workingedge.phonegap.plugin.istablet

I dedicate a considerable amount of my free time to developing and maintaining this Cordova plugin, along with my other Open Source software. To help ensure this plugin is kept updated, new features are added and bugfixes are implemented quickly, please donate a couple of dollars (or a little more if you can stretch) as this will help me to afford to dedicate time to its maintenance. Please consider donating if you're using this plugin in an app that makes you money, if you're being paid to make the app, if you're asking for new features or priority bug fixes.

Contents

Installation

Using the Cordova/Phonegap CLI

$ cordova plugin add uk .co .workingedge .phonegap .plugin .istablet $ phonegap plugin add uk .co .workingedge .phonegap .plugin .istablet

For example, to install for the Android platform

$ plugman install --plugin=uk .co .workingedge .phonegap .plugin .istablet --platform=android --project=platforms/android --plugins_dir=plugins

PhoneGap Build

Add the following xml to your config.xml to use the latest version of this plugin from npm:

<gap:plugin name= "uk.co.workingedge.phonegap.plugin.istablet" source = "npm" />

Using the plugin

The plugin runs automatically when the app starts and sets an isTablet boolean property on the window object, so to use the plugin, simple inspect the value of window.isTablet .

For example:

alert( "This device is " +( window .isTablet? '' : 'NOT' )+ " a tablet" );

Example project

The example Cordova project demonstrates usage of this plugin.

Credits

Android plugin code based on this answer on stackoverflow by Pawan M

Timon Orawski for Windows implementation.

License

The MIT License

Copyright (c) 2014 Working Edge Ltd.

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.