Modulus checking allows payment originators to confirm that customer codes and account numbers are compatible before submitting a Bacs Direct Credit of Direct Debit.

Installation

Install the package via npm :

npm install uk-modulus-checking --save

Usage

new UkModulusChecking({ accountNumber, sortCode }).isValid()

This method validates if the given accountNumber and sortCode represent a valid Faster Payment Account .

Arguments

accountNumber (string): The account number to validate. sortCode (string): The sort code to validate.

Returns

(boolean): Returns true if the account is valid.

Example

new UkModulusChecking({ accountNumber : '15764273' , sortCode : '938063' }).isValid(); new UkModulusChecking({ accountNumber : '66374958' , sortCode : '089999' }).isValid(); new UkModulusChecking({ accountNumber : '66374958' , sortCode : '08-99-99' }).isValid(); new UkModulusChecking({ accountNumber : '66374958' , sortCode : '08-9999' }).isValid();

Tests

npm test

Release

npm version [<newversion> | major | minor | patch] -m "Release %s"

