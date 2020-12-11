openbase logo
uk-modulus-checking

by uphold
0.1.4 (see all)

Validate a UK bank account number against a sort code using the VocaLink modulus check.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.4K

GitHub Stars

25

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

uk-modulus-checking

Modulus checking allows payment originators to confirm that customer codes and account numbers are compatible before submitting a Bacs Direct Credit of Direct Debit.

Status

npm version build status

Installation

Install the package via npm:

npm install uk-modulus-checking --save

Usage

new UkModulusChecking({ accountNumber, sortCode }).isValid()

This method validates if the given accountNumber and sortCode represent a valid Faster Payment Account.

Arguments

  1. accountNumber (string): The account number to validate.
  2. sortCode (string): The sort code to validate.

Returns

(boolean): Returns true if the account is valid.

Example

new UkModulusChecking({ accountNumber: '15764273', sortCode: '938063' }).isValid();
// => false

new UkModulusChecking({ accountNumber: '66374958', sortCode: '089999' }).isValid();
// => true

new UkModulusChecking({ accountNumber: '66374958', sortCode: '08-99-99' }).isValid();
// => true

new UkModulusChecking({ accountNumber: '66374958', sortCode: '08-9999' }).isValid();
// => true

Tests

npm test

Release

npm version [<newversion> | major | minor | patch] -m "Release %s"

License

MIT

Credits

Many thanks to bazerk/uk-modulus-checking for the original inspiration.

