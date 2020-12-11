Modulus checking allows payment originators to confirm that customer codes and account numbers are compatible before submitting a Bacs Direct Credit of Direct Debit.
Install the package via
npm:
npm install uk-modulus-checking --save
new UkModulusChecking({ accountNumber, sortCode }).isValid()
This method validates if the given accountNumber and sortCode represent a valid
Faster Payment Account.
accountNumber (string): The account number to validate.
sortCode (string): The sort code to validate.
(boolean): Returns
true if the account is valid.
new UkModulusChecking({ accountNumber: '15764273', sortCode: '938063' }).isValid();
// => false
new UkModulusChecking({ accountNumber: '66374958', sortCode: '089999' }).isValid();
// => true
new UkModulusChecking({ accountNumber: '66374958', sortCode: '08-99-99' }).isValid();
// => true
new UkModulusChecking({ accountNumber: '66374958', sortCode: '08-9999' }).isValid();
// => true
npm test
npm version [<newversion> | major | minor | patch] -m "Release %s"
MIT
Many thanks to bazerk/uk-modulus-checking for the original inspiration.