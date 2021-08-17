Some utility functions to make dealing with
Uint8Arrays more pleasant.
Compare two
Uint8Arrays
import { compare } from 'uint8arrays/compare'
const arrays = [
Uint8Array.from([3, 4, 5]),
Uint8Array.from([0, 1, 2])
]
const sorted = arrays.sort(compare)
console.info(sorted)
// [
// Uint8Array[0, 1, 2]
// Uint8Array[3, 4, 5]
// ]
Concatenate one or more array-likes and return a
Uint8Array with their contents.
If you know the length of the arrays, pass it as a second parameter, otherwise it will be calculated by traversing the list of arrays.
import { concat } from 'uint8arrays/concat'
const arrays = [
Uint8Array.from([0, 1, 2]),
Uint8Array.from([3, 4, 5])
]
const all = concat(arrays, 6)
console.info(all)
// Uint8Array[0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5]
Returns true if the two arrays are the same array or if they have the same length and contents.
import { equals } from 'uint8arrays/equals'
const a = Uint8Array.from([0, 1, 2])
const b = Uint8Array.from([3, 4, 5])
const c = Uint8Array.from([0, 1, 2])
console.info(equals(a, b)) // false
console.info(equals(a, c)) // true
console.info(equals(a, a)) // true
Returns a new
Uint8Array created from the passed string and interpreted as the passed encoding.
Supports
utf8 and any of the multibase encodings as implemented by the multiformats module.
import { fromString } from 'uint8arrays/from-string'
console.info(fromString('hello world')) // Uint8Array[104, 101 ...
console.info(fromString('00010203aabbcc', 'base16')) // Uint8Array[0, 1 ...
console.info(fromString('AAECA6q7zA', 'base64')) // Uint8Array[0, 1 ...
console.info(fromString('01234', 'ascii')) // Uint8Array[48, 49 ...
Returns a string created from the passed
Uint8Array in the passed encoding.
Supports
utf8 and any of the multibase encodings as implemented by the multiformats module.
import { toString } from 'uint8arrays/to-string'
console.info(toString(Uint8Array.from([104, 101...]))) // 'hello world'
console.info(toString(Uint8Array.from([0, 1, 2...]), 'base16')) // '00010203aabbcc'
console.info(toString(Uint8Array.from([0, 1, 2...]), 'base64')) // 'AAECA6q7zA'
console.info(toString(Uint8Array.from([48, 49, 50...]), 'ascii')) // '01234'
Returns a
Uint8Array containing
a and
b xored together.
import { xor } from 'uint8arrays/xor'
console.info(xor(Uint8Array.from([1, 0]), Uint8Array.from([0, 1]))) // Uint8Array[1, 1]