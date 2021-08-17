Uint8Arrays

Some utility functions to make dealing with Uint8Array s more pleasant.

API

Compare two Uint8Arrays

Example

import { compare } from 'uint8arrays/compare' const arrays = [ Uint8Array .from([ 3 , 4 , 5 ]), Uint8Array .from([ 0 , 1 , 2 ]) ] const sorted = arrays.sort(compare) console .info(sorted)

Concatenate one or more array-likes and return a Uint8Array with their contents.

If you know the length of the arrays, pass it as a second parameter, otherwise it will be calculated by traversing the list of arrays.

Example

import { concat } from 'uint8arrays/concat' const arrays = [ Uint8Array .from([ 0 , 1 , 2 ]), Uint8Array .from([ 3 , 4 , 5 ]) ] const all = concat(arrays, 6 ) console .info(all)

Returns true if the two arrays are the same array or if they have the same length and contents.

Example

import { equals } from 'uint8arrays/equals' const a = Uint8Array .from([ 0 , 1 , 2 ]) const b = Uint8Array .from([ 3 , 4 , 5 ]) const c = Uint8Array .from([ 0 , 1 , 2 ]) console .info(equals(a, b)) console .info(equals(a, c)) console .info(equals(a, a))

fromString(string, encoding = 'utf8')

Returns a new Uint8Array created from the passed string and interpreted as the passed encoding.

Supports utf8 and any of the multibase encodings as implemented by the multiformats module.

Example

import { fromString } from 'uint8arrays/from-string' console .info(fromString( 'hello world' )) console .info(fromString( '00010203aabbcc' , 'base16' )) console .info(fromString( 'AAECA6q7zA' , 'base64' )) console .info(fromString( '01234' , 'ascii' ))

toString(array, encoding = 'utf8')

Returns a string created from the passed Uint8Array in the passed encoding.

Supports utf8 and any of the multibase encodings as implemented by the multiformats module.

Example

import { toString } from 'uint8arrays/to-string' console .info(toString( Uint8Array .from([ 104 , 101. ..]))) console .info(toString( Uint8Array .from([ 0 , 1 , 2. ..]), 'base16' )) console .info(toString( Uint8Array .from([ 0 , 1 , 2. ..]), 'base64' )) console .info(toString( Uint8Array .from([ 48 , 49 , 50. ..]), 'ascii' ))

Returns a Uint8Array containing a and b xored together.

Example