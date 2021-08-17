openbase logo
uin

uint8arrays

by Alex Potsides
3.0.0 (see all)

Utility methods for dealing with Uint8Arrays

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Readme

Uint8Arrays

Some utility functions to make dealing with Uint8Arrays more pleasant.

API

compare(a, b)

Compare two Uint8Arrays

Example

import { compare } from 'uint8arrays/compare'

const arrays = [
  Uint8Array.from([3, 4, 5]),
  Uint8Array.from([0, 1, 2])
]

const sorted = arrays.sort(compare)

console.info(sorted)
// [
//    Uint8Array[0, 1, 2]
//    Uint8Array[3, 4, 5]
// ]

concat(arrays, [length])

Concatenate one or more array-likes and return a Uint8Array with their contents.

If you know the length of the arrays, pass it as a second parameter, otherwise it will be calculated by traversing the list of arrays.

Example

import { concat } from 'uint8arrays/concat'

const arrays = [
  Uint8Array.from([0, 1, 2]),
  Uint8Array.from([3, 4, 5])
]

const all = concat(arrays, 6)

console.info(all)
// Uint8Array[0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5]

equals(a, b)

Returns true if the two arrays are the same array or if they have the same length and contents.

Example

import { equals } from 'uint8arrays/equals'

const a = Uint8Array.from([0, 1, 2])
const b = Uint8Array.from([3, 4, 5])
const c = Uint8Array.from([0, 1, 2])

console.info(equals(a, b)) // false
console.info(equals(a, c)) // true
console.info(equals(a, a)) // true

fromString(string, encoding = 'utf8')

Returns a new Uint8Array created from the passed string and interpreted as the passed encoding.

Supports utf8 and any of the multibase encodings as implemented by the multiformats module.

Example

import { fromString } from 'uint8arrays/from-string'

console.info(fromString('hello world')) // Uint8Array[104, 101 ...
console.info(fromString('00010203aabbcc', 'base16')) // Uint8Array[0, 1 ...
console.info(fromString('AAECA6q7zA', 'base64')) // Uint8Array[0, 1 ...
console.info(fromString('01234', 'ascii')) // Uint8Array[48, 49 ...

toString(array, encoding = 'utf8')

Returns a string created from the passed Uint8Array in the passed encoding.

Supports utf8 and any of the multibase encodings as implemented by the multiformats module.

Example

import { toString } from 'uint8arrays/to-string'

console.info(toString(Uint8Array.from([104, 101...]))) // 'hello world'
console.info(toString(Uint8Array.from([0, 1, 2...]), 'base16')) // '00010203aabbcc'
console.info(toString(Uint8Array.from([0, 1, 2...]), 'base64')) // 'AAECA6q7zA'
console.info(toString(Uint8Array.from([48, 49, 50...]), 'ascii')) // '01234'

xor(a, b)

Returns a Uint8Array containing a and b xored together.

Example

import { xor } from 'uint8arrays/xor'

console.info(xor(Uint8Array.from([1, 0]), Uint8Array.from([0, 1]))) // Uint8Array[1, 1]

