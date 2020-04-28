uint64be

Encode / decode big endian unsigned 64 bit integers

npm install uint64be

Usage

var uint64be = require ( 'uint64be' ) var buf = uint64be.encode( 42 ) console .log(uint64be.decode(buf))

Notice

Javascript (currently) only supports integers up to 2^53 - 1 without any loss of precision so beware of this if you encode / decode any integers larger than that.

API

buffer = uint64be.encode(num, [buffer], [offset])

Encode a number as a big endian 64 bit unsigned integer. Optionally you can pass a buffer + offset as the 2nd and 3rd argument and the number will be encoded into that buffer at the given offset.

num = uint64be.decode(buffer, [offset])

Decode a number from a buffer.

length = uint64be.encodingLength(num)

Always returns 8 . Added to comply with the standard encoding interface in node. Similarly uint64be.encode.bytes and uint64be.decode.bytes is also set to 8 .

License

MIT