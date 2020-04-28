openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
uin

uint64be

by Mathias Buus
3.0.0 (see all)

Encode / decode big endian unsigned 64 bit integers

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

26.3K

GitHub Stars

17

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

uint64be

Encode / decode big endian unsigned 64 bit integers

npm install uint64be

build status

Usage

var uint64be = require('uint64be')

var buf = uint64be.encode(42) // returns a 8 byte buffer with 42 encoded
console.log(uint64be.decode(buf)) // returns 42

Notice

Javascript (currently) only supports integers up to 2^53 - 1 without any loss of precision so beware of this if you encode / decode any integers larger than that.

API

buffer = uint64be.encode(num, [buffer], [offset])

Encode a number as a big endian 64 bit unsigned integer. Optionally you can pass a buffer + offset as the 2nd and 3rd argument and the number will be encoded into that buffer at the given offset.

num = uint64be.decode(buffer, [offset])

Decode a number from a buffer.

length = uint64be.encodingLength(num)

Always returns 8. Added to comply with the standard encoding interface in node. Similarly uint64be.encode.bytes and uint64be.decode.bytes is also set to 8.

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial