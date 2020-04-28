Encode / decode big endian unsigned 64 bit integers
npm install uint64be
var uint64be = require('uint64be')
var buf = uint64be.encode(42) // returns a 8 byte buffer with 42 encoded
console.log(uint64be.decode(buf)) // returns 42
Javascript (currently) only supports integers up to
2^53 - 1 without any
loss of precision so beware of this if you encode / decode any integers larger than that.
buffer = uint64be.encode(num, [buffer], [offset])
Encode a number as a big endian 64 bit unsigned integer. Optionally you can pass a buffer + offset as the 2nd and 3rd argument and the number will be encoded into that buffer at the given offset.
num = uint64be.decode(buffer, [offset])
Decode a number from a buffer.
length = uint64be.encodingLength(num)
Always returns
8. Added to comply with the standard encoding interface in node.
Similarly
uint64be.encode.bytes and
uint64be.decode.bytes is also set to
8.
MIT