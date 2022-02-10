UIkit is a lightweight and modular front-end framework for developing fast and powerful web interfaces.
UIkit is an Open Source project developed by YOOtheme.
You have the following options to get UIkit:
npm install uikit
yarn add uikit
git clone git://github.com/uikit/uikit.git
To always have the latest development version of UIkit, even before a release, you may want to use npm or yarn with the
dev tag.
npm install uikit@dev
yarn add uikit@dev
Finding bugs, sending pull requests or improving our docs - any contribution is welcome and highly appreciated. To get started, head over to our contribution guidelines. Thanks!
UIkit is maintained by using the Semantic Versioning Specification (SemVer).
|Latest ✔
|Latest ✔
|Latest ✔
|Latest ✔
|Latest ✔
Copyright YOOtheme GmbH under the MIT license.
This is one of my favorite frameworks out there and I think one of the best alternatives to Bootstrap or Bulma. This framework was built by YOOtheme, one of the smartest companies building web solutions out there and predicting the tech future. I choose to learn Vue instead of React on their prime just because of YOOtheme products and their bet on this framework. Those days utility frameworks take the lead and remove this kind of solution from the table, but the truth is, this framework understood the component concept before anyone else do it. UIKit is perfect for quick development, I consider the utility classes smart and easy to remember. Currently, UIKit is on the 3 versions and the team is working on the future version of the framework. This framework allows me to work on several website projects and applications, and I'm still considered this as one of my alternatives for quick MVPs. Highly recommended.
The most lightweight CSS framework I've used till date. Almost all the components in this library is customiable too. The codebase in uikit was clear and perfect. You can expand your experience using external plugins too. Also instead of importing everything together in this framwork, you can choose which all elements you need. Also you can even frag and drop more elements if you use Xcode. I would give it 5 stars if it wasn't for the slow development. UiKit still lacks alot of features compared to other frameworks. And also their icon library is limited.
I assure you, UIkit is by far and I mean by effing far the best framework today. The only, and I mean only point that bootstrap got is one thing and one thing only, and that is the fact that you can find more widget/plugin/theme/component based on Boostrap, and that’s because Boostrap is more popular, but don’t worry, the day will come that UIkit rules them all, believe me. All hail the kit.
one of the best css framework for websites and webapp very light weight ui components for react js and for vue js. very powerful and useful library i've used this in my couple of project and as always work amazing for me without any issue. great documentation , great performance, best community support