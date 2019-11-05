💾 Installation

npm install --save uigradients

or

yarn add uigradients

📚 Docs

Components

Utilities

🏗 Usage Examples

Linear Gradient Component

import { Gradient } from 'uigradients' ; class App extends Component { return ( < Gradient preset = "cherry" > < h1 > This will draw a div with a cherry gradient, like the one you're looking at right now. </ h1 > </ Gradient > ); }

cherry is only one of the many presets provided by uigradients A complete list of the gradient presets can be previewed here. You can use your own preset library via GradientProvider

Radial Gradient Component

import { Gradient } from 'uigradients' ; class App extends Component { return ( < Gradient preset = "aubergine" type = "radial" > < h1 > Wow, a radial gradient! </ h1 > </ Gradient > ); }

Gradient Generator

import { generator } from 'uigradients' ; generator({ preset : 'intuitive_purple' });

💅 Styled Components

Use the Generator in styled-components

import { generator } from 'uigradients' ; import styled from 'styled-components' ; const Pre = styled.pre ` ${generator({preset: 'electric_violet' } )} border-radius: 4px; display: block; ` ;

And render the component

Or, you can override other properties on the Gradient component

import { Gradient } from 'uigradients' ; import styled from 'styled-components' ; const Header = styled(Gradient) ` min-height: 300px; text-align: center; width: 100%; ` ;

And render the component

Or, you can generate a radial gradient

import { generator } from 'uigradients' ; import styled from 'styled-components' ; const RadialComponent = styled.div ` ${generator({gradient: 'electric_violet' , type: 'radial' } )} ` ;

And render the component

📜 License

This package is released under the MIT License