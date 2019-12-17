openbase logo
uif

uifx

by will
2.0.7 (see all)

Audio library designed for UI sound effects

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5.1K

GitHub Stars

96

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

uifx is a library for playing sound effects on the web




Demo

https://wle8300.github.io/uifx-demo/


Usage

npm install --save uifx

import UIfx from 'uifx'
import bellAudio from './my-sounds/bell.mp3'

const bell = new UIfx(
  bellAudio,
  {
    volume: 0.4, // number between 0.0 ~ 1.0
    throttleMs: 100
  }
)

// playback
bell.play()

// temporarily change volume
bell.play(0.25)   // plays at 0.25 volume
bell.play()       // reverts to 0.4 volume

// set volume
bell.setVolume(0.5)
bell.play()       // plays at 0.5 volume

// ...also chainable!
bell.setVolume(0.5).play()

Technical

It uses the HTMLAudioElement API so it's available for all major desktop/mobile browsers. It also preloads audio files so sounds are immediately ready for playback.

Even though UIfx will preload audio over the network, it's usually advisable to package your audio files locally since you don't want to rely on a 3rd-party to host your audio files.

The library has zero dependencies.

TypeScript definitions are included.


Why use UIfx?

It's designed specifically for soundfx so it preloads audio files to ensure it's immediately playable, and will spawns an audio player for each playback. This makes it lightweight and performant when compared to fully-fledged libraries like SoundManager or Howler.

