openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

uid-safe

by crypto-utils
2.1.5 (see all)

URL and cookie safe UIDs

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.7M

GitHub Stars

137

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

uid-safe

NPM Version NPM Downloads Node.js Version Build Status Test Coverage

URL and cookie safe UIDs

Create cryptographically secure UIDs safe for both cookie and URL usage. This is in contrast to modules such as uid2 whose UIDs are actually skewed due to the use of % and unnecessarily truncate the UID. Use this if you could still use UIDs with - and _ in them.

Installation

$ npm install uid-safe

API

var uid = require('uid-safe')

uid(byteLength, callback)

Asynchronously create a UID with a specific byte length. Because base64 encoding is used underneath, this is not the string length. For example, to create a UID of length 24, you want a byte length of 18.

uid(18, function (err, string) {
  if (err) throw err
  // do something with the string
})

uid(byteLength)

Asynchronously create a UID with a specific byte length and return a Promise.

Note: To use promises in Node.js prior to 0.12, promises must be "polyfilled" using global.Promise = require('bluebird').

uid(18).then(function (string) {
  // do something with the string
})

uid.sync(byteLength)

A synchronous version of above.

var string = uid.sync(18)

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial