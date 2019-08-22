URL and cookie safe UIDs
Create cryptographically secure UIDs safe for both cookie and URL usage.
This is in contrast to modules such as uid2
whose UIDs are actually skewed due to the use of
% and unnecessarily
truncate the UID. Use this if you could still use UIDs with
- and
_ in
them.
$ npm install uid-safe
var uid = require('uid-safe')
Asynchronously create a UID with a specific byte length. Because
base64
encoding is used underneath, this is not the string length. For example,
to create a UID of length 24, you want a byte length of 18.
uid(18, function (err, string) {
if (err) throw err
// do something with the string
})
Asynchronously create a UID with a specific byte length and return a
Promise.
Note: To use promises in Node.js prior to 0.12, promises must be
"polyfilled" using
global.Promise = require('bluebird').
uid(18).then(function (string) {
// do something with the string
})
A synchronous version of above.
var string = uid.sync(18)