Creates a cryptographically secure UID with a 62 character range that can be safely used in URLs.

Usage

Firstly, install the package from npm:

npm install --save uid-promise

Then load it:

const uid = require ( 'uid-promise' );

Finally, call it:

await uid( 20 );

API

uid(Number len) => Promise

Return a Promise that resolves with a string of random characters of length len

that resolves with a string of random characters of length len must always be provided, else the promise is rejected

must always be provided, else the promise is rejected Under the hood, crypto.randomBytes is used

is used Character set: ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZabcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz0123456789

