uid

A tiny (130B to 205B) and fast utility to randomize unique IDs of fixed length

Fast object IDs. Available for Node.js and the browser.

Generate randomized output strings of fixed length using lowercase alphanumeric characters ( a-z0-9 ).

This module offers multiple modes for your needs:

uid

The default is "non-secure", which uses Math.random to produce UUIDs.

The "secure" mode produces cryptographically secure (CSPRNG) UUIDs using the current environment's crypto module.

The "single" mode does not maintain an internal cache, which makes it ideal for short-lived environments.

Additionally, this module is preconfigured for native ESM support in Node.js with fallback to CommonJS. It will also work with any Rollup and webpack configuration, regardless of the "mode" selected.

Install

$ npm install

Modes

There are three "versions" of uid available:

uid

Size (gzip): 174 bytes

Availability: CommonJS, ES Module, UMD

Relies on Math.random , which means that, while faster, this mode is not cryptographically secure.

Works in Node.js and all browsers.

Size (gzip): 205 bytes

Availability: CommonJS, ES Module, UMD

Relies on the environment's crypto module in order to produce cryptographically secure (CSPRNG) values.

Works in all versions of Node.js. Works in all browsers with crypto.getRandomValues() support.

Size (gzip): 131 bytes

Availability: CommonJS, ES Module, UMD

Relies on Math.random , which means that this mode is not cryptographically secure.

Does not maintain an internal buffer, which makes this mode ideal for single-use and/or short-lived environments.

Works in Node.js and all browsers.

Usage

import { uid } from 'uid' ; uid(); uid(); uid( 16 ); uid( 25 ); uid( 32 );

API

Returns: String

Creates a new random identifer of fixed length.

length

Type: Number

Default: 11

Then length of the output string.

Important: Your risk of collisions decreases with longer strings!

Benchmarks

You can run the benchmark(s) yourself via the /bench directory.

All items listed pass a validation step for length and uniqueness.

Items marked with a † are cryptographically secure (via CSPRNG).

Running on Node.js v12.18.4

Benchmark (length = 11 ): hashids / fixed x 387 , 306 ops / sec ± 1 .03 % ( 92 runs sampled) nanoid / non-secure x 5 , 338 , 433 ops / sec ± 0 .20 % ( 95 runs sampled) † nanoid x 2 , 705 , 158 ops / sec ± 0 .31 % ( 95 runs sampled) † uid / secure x 9 , 648 , 755 ops / sec ± 0 .18 % ( 96 runs sampled) uid / single x 4 , 843 , 529 ops / sec ± 0 .19 % ( 96 runs sampled) uid x 21 , 276 , 788 ops / sec ± 0 .37 % ( 94 runs sampled) Benchmark (length = 16 ): hashids / fixed x 409 , 228 ops / sec ± 0 .36 % ( 98 runs sampled) nanoid / non-secure x 3 , 643 , 896 ops / sec ± 1 .27 % ( 96 runs sampled) † nanoid x 2 , 273 , 555 ops / sec ± 0 .15 % ( 95 runs sampled) † uid / secure x 9 , 167 , 545 ops / sec ± 0 .32 % ( 95 runs sampled) uid / single x 3 , 624 , 579 ops / sec ± 0 .29 % ( 95 runs sampled) uid x 24 , 770 , 463 ops / sec ± 0 .41 % ( 97 runs sampled) Benchmark (length = 25 ): cuid x 177 , 241 ops / sec ± 1 .38 % ( 91 runs sampled) hashids / fixed x 396 , 013 ops / sec ± 0 .21 % ( 98 runs sampled) nanoid / non-secure x 2 , 477 , 463 ops / sec ± 0 .37 % ( 96 runs sampled) † nanoid x 1 , 794 , 062 ops / sec ± 0 .18 % ( 97 runs sampled) † uid / secure x 3 , 778 , 663 ops / sec ± 0 .16 % ( 95 runs sampled) uid / single x 2 , 428 , 167 ops / sec ± 0 .27 % ( 96 runs sampled) uid x 24 , 580 , 091 ops / sec ± 0 .31 % ( 96 runs sampled) Benchmark (length = 36 ): uuid / v1 x 1 , 738 , 574 ops / sec ± 0 .36 % ( 97 runs sampled) uuid / v4 x 1 , 276 , 888 ops / sec ± 0 .26 % ( 94 runs sampled) hashids / fixed x 374 , 294 ops / sec ± 0 .14 % ( 98 runs sampled) nanoid / non-secure x 1 , 816 , 630 ops / sec ± 0 .31 % ( 97 runs sampled) † nanoid x 1 , 364 , 928 ops / sec ± 0 .18 % ( 95 runs sampled) † @ lukeed / uuid / secure x 5 , 144 , 752 ops / sec ± 0 .28 % ( 93 runs sampled) @ lukeed / uuid x 5 , 950 , 932 ops / sec ± 0 .53 % ( 95 runs sampled) † uid / secure x 5 , 163 , 209 ops / sec ± 0 .32 % ( 96 runs sampled) uid / single x 1 , 755 , 748 ops / sec ± 0 .24 % ( 99 runs sampled) uid x 20 , 166 , 119 ops / sec ± 0 .66 % ( 94 runs sampled)

Running on Chrome 85.0.4183.121

Benchmark (length = 11 ): hashids / fixed x 369 , 393 ops / sec ± 1 .04 % ( 67 runs sampled) nanoid / non-secure x 4 , 741 , 795 ops / sec ± 0 .67 % ( 68 runs sampled) † nanoid x 176 , 138 ops / sec ± 7 .17 % ( 57 runs sampled) † uid / secure x 2 , 061 , 703 ops / sec ± 3 .95 % ( 65 runs sampled) uid / single x 4 , 547 , 527 ops / sec ± 0 .29 % ( 67 runs sampled) uid x 21 , 073 , 518 ops / sec ± 0 .60 % ( 67 runs sampled) Benchmark (length = 16 ): hashids / fixed x 362 , 882 ops / sec ± 0 .25 % ( 67 runs sampled) nanoid / non-secure x 3 , 245 , 036 ops / sec ± 1 .05 % ( 67 runs sampled) † nanoid x 165 , 535 ops / sec ± 5 .21 % ( 59 runs sampled) † uid / secure x 1 , 676 , 705 ops / sec ± 0 .25 % ( 68 runs sampled) uid / single x 3 , 322 , 695 ops / sec ± 0 .49 % ( 67 runs sampled) uid x 24 , 074 , 441 ops / sec ± 0 .35 % ( 67 runs sampled) Benchmark (length = 25 ): cuid x 99 , 011 ops / sec ± 6 .09 % ( 57 runs sampled) hashids / fixed x 349 , 187 ops / sec ± 0 .21 % ( 68 runs sampled) nanoid / non-secure x 2 , 245 , 251 ops / sec ± 1 .21 % ( 61 runs sampled) † nanoid x 143 , 529 ops / sec ± 4 .53 % ( 62 runs sampled) † uid / secure x 936 , 133 ops / sec ± 2 .14 % ( 67 runs sampled) uid / single x 2 , 276 , 265 ops / sec ± 1 .17 % ( 66 runs sampled) uid x 23 , 409 , 912 ops / sec ± 1 .81 % ( 67 runs sampled) Benchmark (length = 36 ): uuid / v1 x 1 , 695 , 352 ops / sec ± 0 .26 % ( 67 runs sampled) uuid / v4 x 294 , 032 ops / sec ± 1 .75 % ( 63 runs sampled) hashids / fixed x 340 , 402 ops / sec ± 0 .37 % ( 50 runs sampled) nanoid / non-secure x 1 , 611 , 905 ops / sec ± 0 .45 % ( 66 runs sampled) † nanoid x 118 , 006 ops / sec ± 6 .31 % ( 52 runs sampled) † @ lukeed / uuid / secure x 859 , 592 ops / sec ± 0 .54 % ( 67 runs sampled) @ lukeed / uuid x 6 , 041 , 873 ops / sec ± 0 .33 % ( 66 runs sampled) † uid / secure x 776 , 658 ops / sec ± 0 .31 % ( 56 runs sampled) uid / single x 1 , 646 , 199 ops / sec ± 1 .17 % ( 66 runs sampled) uid x 22 , 779 , 817 ops / sec ± 0 .66 % ( 67 runs sampled)

Performance

The reason uid and uid/secure are so much faster than its alternatives is two-fold:

1) It composes an output with hexadecimal pairs (from a cached dictionary) instead of single characters. 2) It allocates a larger Buffer/ArrayBuffer up front (expensive) and slices off chunks as needed (cheap).

The uid/secure module maintains an internal ArrayBuffer of 4096 bytes, which supplies 256 uid() invocations. However, the default module ( uid ) preallocates 512 invocations using less memory upfront. Both implementations will regenerate its internal allocation as needed.

Larger buffers would result in higher performance over time, but I found these to be a good balance of performance and memory space.

Note: If you want to don't want to preallocate memory, and do not need a CSPRNG, check out the uid/single mode.

Related

hexoid - A slightly larger (190B) but extremely fast variant of this module with a different API

@lukeed/uuid - A tiny (230B), fast, and cryptographically secure UUID (V4) generator for Node and the browser

Credits

Thank you Matthew Mueller for gifting the uid name on npm.

This module was previously known as foid (fast object IDs).

License

MIT © Luke Edwards