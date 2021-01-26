Uibook

Uibook is a tool for visual testing of React components. It let you quickly check both desktop and mobile view of your components with real media queries and different combinations of props.

The Key Features:

Responsive Testing for developers to play with real media queries

Live Text Editing for designers and editors to check their content

Installed as a Webpack Plugin, it doesn’t require any additional builder.

🚩 Check amazing Uibook example here: https://amplifr.com/uikit.

Usage

Quick Install 🐣

We’ve designed Uibook for seamless integration to your project. Install it as a webpack plugin, and you’re all set: Uibook doesn’t require any separate bundler.

webpack.config.js

const UibookPlugin = require ( 'uibook/plugin' ) module .exports = { … plugins : [ new UibookPlugin({ outputPath : '/uibook' , controller : path.join(__dirname, '../src/uibook-controller.js' ), hot : true }) ], }

Read more about installation → Install in Create React App using CRACO →

Describe components in Pages 🐥

You should define two things only:

The Page — simple object with test component name and cases; The Case — set of props and callbacks to the component.

button.uibook.js

import UibookCase from 'uibook/case' import Button from '../src/button' export default { component : Button, cases : [ () => < UibookCase > Button </ UibookCase > , () => < UibookCase props = {{ isSmall: true }}> Small button </ UibookCase > ] }

Read more about configuration →

Pass Pages to the Controller 🐤

As soon as you finished your first Uibook Page, you’re ready to write Uibook Controller. This is a place where all Pages included and passed to UibookStarter ✨

uibook-controller.js

import UibookStarter from 'uibook/starter' import ButtonUibook from './button.uibook' export default UibookStarter({ pages : { Button : ButtonUibook } })

Read more about Controller →

Launch 🚀

There is no need in any additional servers or webpack instances. Uibook integrates into your project, so just run your bundler and open /uibook (or your custom address — outputPath ) in a browser.

More information

Live Text Editing

This mode enables contentEditable for each case, allowing managers, designers and interface editors to preview content in components.

Special thanks

Anyone is welcomed to contribute, you can check current tasks in PLAN.md. I would be glad to answer your questions about the project.