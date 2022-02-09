A repository showcasing the UI5 Tooling ecosystem idea.
This repository showcases the endless possibilities of the UI5 Tooling. The UI5 Tooling extensibility (tasks and middleware) can be used to combine various OSS tools for UI5 application development. This increases the development experience and efficiency and also allows to use well-known tools.
The content of the repository is structured like that:
packages
├── ui5-app // the UI5 application using the custom middlewares and tasks
├── ui5-middleware-cfdestination // middleware extension: use the approuter as proxy
├── ui5-middleware-iasync // middleware extension: sync UI interaction across browsers (alpha! careful!)
├── ui5-middleware-index // middleware extension: serve an HTML file for / (root)
├── ui5-middleware-livecompileless // middleware extension: livecompiling of less files in the app folder
├── ui5-middleware-livereload // middleware extension: usage of livereload for development
├── ui5-middleware-livetranspile // middleware extension: on-demand es6 to es5 transpile when requesting js
├── ui5-middleware-onelogin // middleware extension: enable a generic login support
├── ui5-middleware-servestatic // middleware extension: serve static resources
├── ui5-middleware-simpleproxy // middleware extension: simple express proxy
├── ui5-middleware-stringreplacer // middleware extension: replaces placeholder strings
├── ui5-middleware-webjars // middleware extension: deliver content from JAR files
├── ui5-task-compileless // task extension: compile less files in the app folder
├── ui5-task-flatten-library // task extension: prepares build result for deployment to SAP NetWeaver
├── ui5-task-i18ncheck // task extension: checks for missing i18n texts
├── ui5-task-minify-xml // task extension: minify xml resources
├── ui5-task-pwa-enabler // task extension: enables ui5 app with pwa functionalities
├── ui5-task-stringreplacer // task extension: replaces placeholder strings
├── ui5-task-transpile // task extension: transpile es6 to es5 code
├── ui5-task-zipper // task extension: bundle the entire webapp in a zip-archive
└── ui5-tooling-modules // tooling extensions: direct consumption of NPM packages in UI5 apps
The
ui5-ecosystem-showcase repository is a monorepo based on
yarn workspaces. Instead of
npm you need yarn to run the project.
# Install yarn (if not done already)
npm i -g yarn
To get started with the project, please ensure to run
yarn once to install all required dependencies in your node_modules folder.
# optional: use dedicated node version via nvm
nvm use
# use yarn --ignore-engines if you're on an (officially) unsupported node version
# Install the node modules via yarn
yarn --ignore-engines
To get started just run one of the following commands:
# 1) Run the dev mode
# which gives you
# - live reload of ui5-app/webapp/**/**
# - live transpilation of ui5-app/webapp/**/** on the fly
# including debug functionality via source maps
# (attention: async functions not yet supported!)
# - proxy functionality at $server/proxy
# - POC: same proxy middleware reused at $server/proxy2
# - cf-style proxy destinations at $server/$destinations
# - ability to execute the same UI actions across all browsers pointed to http://localhost:1081/index.html
yarn dev
# 2) Run the Component-preload build + transpile steps
# which in addition to the above
# - transpiles all ui5-app/webapp/**/* to ui5-app/dist
# - live reload of ui5-app/dist/**/*
yarn watch
# 3) Run the dist folder (needs manual build via `yarn build`)
yarn start
# 4) Run Unit-(QUnit-)Tests and Integration-(OPA5-)Tests
# against "as-is" sources in /webapp/* (of /packages/ui5-app)
# with Chrome
# note: no transpiling, no bundling/building
yarn test:opa5
# 5) Run end-to-end tests
# in dedicated terminal:
yarn dev # > start the local ui5 server tooling
# in another terminal:
# (uses Chrome)
yarn test:wdi5 # > run e2e tests via wdi5 from /packages/ui5-app/webapp/test/e2e-wdi5/*
# 6) Utilize CI for end-to-end tests
# using Chrome headless
yarn test:ci # > start ui5 server in bg, runs wdi5- + UIveri5-tests, shuts down the ui5 server
The tasks developed in this monorepo are also publicly available on NPM right here:
The middlewares developed in this monorepo are also publicly available on NPM right here:
The tooling extensions (contains tasks and middlewares) developed in this monorepo are available on NPM right here:
The consumption of the individual tasks and middlewares can be seen inside their local
README.md.
Available tasks in this project:
|NPM package
|Description
|Badge
|ui5-task-compileless
|compile less files in the app folder
|ui5-task-flatten-library
|prepares build result for deployment to SAP NetWeaver
|ui5-task-i18ncheck
|checks for missing i18n texts
|ui5-task-minify-xml
|minify xml resources
|ui5-task-pwa-enabler
|enables ui5 app with pwa functionalities
|ui5-task-stringreplacer
|replaces placeholder strings
|ui5-task-transpile
|transpile es6 to es5 code
|ui5-task-zipper
|bundle the entire webapp in a zip-archive
Available middlewares in this project:
|NPM package
|Description
|Badge
|ui5-middleware-cfdestination
|use the approuter as proxy
|ui5-middleware-iasync
|sync UI interactions across connected browsers (alpha! careful!)
|ui5-middleware-index
|serve an HTML file for / (root)
|ui5-middleware-livecompileless
|livecompiling of less files in the app folder
|ui5-middleware-livereload
|usage of livereload for development
|ui5-middleware-livetranspile
|on-demand es6 to es5 transpile when requesting js
|ui5-middleware-servestatic
|serve static resources
|ui5-middleware-onelogin
|enable a generic login support
|ui5-middleware-simpleproxy
|simple express proxy
|ui5-middleware-stringreplacer
|replaces placeholder strings
|ui5-middleware-webjars
|deliver content from JAR files
Available tooling extensions in this project:
|NPM package
|Description
|Badge
|ui5-tooling-modules
|direct consumption of NPM packages
This work is dual-licensed under Apache 2.0 and the Derived Beer-ware License. The official license will be Apache 2.0 but finally you can choose between one of them if you use this work.
When you like this stuff, buy @vobu a beer or buy @pmuessig a coke when you see them.