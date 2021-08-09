UI5 Deployer to SAP NetWeaver ABAP application server

This monorepo manages following packages which are used for deploying UI5 sources to a SAP NetWeaver ABAP application server.

grunt-nwabap-ui5uploader: Grunt task to deploy UI5 sources.

ui5-task-nwabap-deployer: UI5 Tooling custom task to deploy UI5 sources.

ui5-nwabap-deployer-cli: CLI to deploy UI5 sources.

All tools use as base the ui5-nwabap-deployer-core package which provides the core functionality for the UI5 source deployment.

Starting from version 2.0.0 the deployer functionalities use the OData Service /UI5/ABAP_RESPOSITORY_SRV for deploying UI5 sources. Please make sure that the service is activated on your system (for details you can check SAP note 2999557). The new service does some sanity checks like e.g. virus scans. If you have not configured virus scan profiles or want to disable virus scanning please have a look to SAP note 2437892.

Current deployer versions starting from version 2.0.0 can be used with SAP systems on which component SAP_UI 753 is installed. On systems with a lower version of component SAP_UI, you have to use version 1.x.x of this deployer.