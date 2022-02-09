A repository showcasing the UI5 Tooling ecosystem idea.

Overview

This repository showcases the endless possibilities of the UI5 Tooling. The UI5 Tooling extensibility (tasks and middleware) can be used to combine various OSS tools for UI5 application development. This increases the development experience and efficiency and also allows to use well-known tools.

The content of the repository is structured like that:

packages ├── ui5-app // the UI5 application using the custom middlewares and tasks ├── ui5-middleware-cfdestination // middleware extension: use the approuter as proxy ├── ui5-middleware-iasync // middleware extension: sync UI interaction across browsers (alpha! careful!) ├── ui5-middleware-index // middleware extension: serve an HTML file for / (root) ├── ui5-middleware-livecompileless // middleware extension: livecompiling of less files in the app folder ├── ui5-middleware-livereload // middleware extension: usage of livereload for development ├── ui5-middleware-livetranspile // middleware extension: on-demand es6 to es5 transpile when requesting js ├── ui5-middleware-onelogin // middleware extension: enable a generic login support ├── ui5-middleware-servestatic // middleware extension: serve static resources ├── ui5-middleware-simpleproxy // middleware extension: simple express proxy ├── ui5-middleware-stringreplacer // middleware extension: replaces placeholder strings ├── ui5-middleware-webjars // middleware extension: deliver content from JAR files ├── ui5-task-compileless // task extension: compile less files in the app folder ├── ui5-task-flatten-library // task extension: prepares build result for deployment to SAP NetWeaver ├── ui5-task-i18ncheck // task extension: checks for missing i18n texts ├── ui5-task-minify-xml // task extension: minify xml resources ├── ui5-task-pwa-enabler // task extension: enables ui5 app with pwa functionalities ├── ui5-task-stringreplacer // task extension: replaces placeholder strings ├── ui5-task-transpile // task extension: transpile es6 to es5 code ├── ui5-task-zipper // task extension: bundle the entire webapp in a zip-archive └── ui5-tooling-modules // tooling extensions: direct consumption of NPM packages in UI5 apps

Getting Started

The ui5-ecosystem-showcase repository is a monorepo based on yarn workspaces. Instead of npm you need yarn to run the project.

npm i -g yarn

To get started with the project, please ensure to run yarn once to install all required dependencies in your node_modules folder.

nvm use yarn --ignore-engines

To get started just run one of the following commands:

yarn dev yarn watch yarn start yarn test :opa5 yarn dev yarn test :wdi5 yarn test :ci

Using tasks and middlewares in your project

The tasks developed in this monorepo are also publicly available on NPM right here:

The middlewares developed in this monorepo are also publicly available on NPM right here:

The tooling extensions (contains tasks and middlewares) developed in this monorepo are available on NPM right here:

The consumption of the individual tasks and middlewares can be seen inside their local README.md .

Available tasks in this project:

NPM package Description Badge ui5-task-compileless compile less files in the app folder ui5-task-flatten-library prepares build result for deployment to SAP NetWeaver ui5-task-i18ncheck checks for missing i18n texts ui5-task-minify-xml minify xml resources ui5-task-pwa-enabler enables ui5 app with pwa functionalities ui5-task-stringreplacer replaces placeholder strings ui5-task-transpile transpile es6 to es5 code ui5-task-zipper bundle the entire webapp in a zip-archive

Available middlewares in this project:

NPM package Description Badge ui5-middleware-cfdestination use the approuter as proxy ui5-middleware-iasync sync UI interactions across connected browsers (alpha! careful!) ui5-middleware-index serve an HTML file for / (root) ui5-middleware-livecompileless livecompiling of less files in the app folder ui5-middleware-livereload usage of livereload for development ui5-middleware-livetranspile on-demand es6 to es5 transpile when requesting js ui5-middleware-servestatic serve static resources ui5-middleware-onelogin enable a generic login support ui5-middleware-simpleproxy simple express proxy ui5-middleware-stringreplacer replaces placeholder strings ui5-middleware-webjars deliver content from JAR files

Available tooling extensions in this project:

NPM package Description Badge ui5-tooling-modules direct consumption of NPM packages

License

This work is dual-licensed under Apache 2.0 and the Derived Beer-ware License. The official license will be Apache 2.0 but finally you can choose between one of them if you use this work.

When you like this stuff, buy @vobu a beer or buy @pmuessig a coke when you see them.