Extend ui-select with feature of infinity scrolling.

Installing

bower install --save ui- select -infinity

Example

angular .module( 'SomeModule' , [ 'ui-select-infinity' ]) .controller( 'SomeCtrl' , function ( $scope, $q ) { var loadingItem = { type : 'loading' }, hasNextChunk = true , queryString = '' ; function getInfinityScrollChunk ( id ) { } function addLoadingStateItem ( ) { $scope.collections.push(loadingItem); } function removeLoadingStateItem ( ) { var index = $scope.collections.indexOf(loadingItem); if (index < 0 ) { return ; } $scope.collections.splice(index, 1 ); } $scope.isItemMatch = function ( $select ) { }; $scope.requestMoreItems = function ( ) { if ($scope.isRequestMoreItems || !hasNextChunk) { return $q.reject(); } addLoadingStateItem(); $scope.isRequestMoreItems = true ; return getInfinityScrollChunk(nextChunkId) .then( function ( newItems ) { nextChunkId = newItems.nextId; $scope.items = $scope.items.concat($scope.newItems.items); return newItems; }, function ( err ) { return $q.reject(err); }) .finally( function ( ) { removeLoadingStateItem(); $scope.isRequestMoreItems = false ; }); }; $scope.refreshList = function ( ) { queryString = query; }; });