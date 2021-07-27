openbase logo
ui-router-react

by ui-router
0.5.0

🔼 UI-Router for React

Deprecated!
This npm package 'ui-router-react' has been renamed to '@uirouter/react'. Please update your package.json. See https://ui-router.github.io/blog/uirouter-scoped-packages/

Readme

UI-Router-React

Greenkeeper badge

UI-Router provides extremely flexible, state based routing to the React ecosystem.

Routing frameworks for SPAs update the browser's URL as the user navigates through the app. Conversely, this allows changes to the browser's URL to drive navigation through the app, thus allowing the user to create a bookmark to a location deep within the SPA.

UI-Router applications are modeled as a hierarchical tree of states. UI-Router provides a state machine to manage the transitions between those application states in a transaction-like manner.

Docs & Resources

Getting started

The UI-Router package is distributed using npm, the node package manager.

yarn add @uirouter/react

Import UIRouter into your project, define some states and you're good to go!

import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import { UIRouter, UIView, pushStateLocationPlugin } from '@uirouter/react';
import Home from './components/Home';

// define your states
const states = [
  {
    name: 'home',
    url: '/home',
    component: Home,
  },
];

// select your plugins
const plugins = [pushStateLocationPlugin];

ReactDOM.render(
  <UIRouter plugins={plugins} states={states}>
    <UIView />
  </UIRouter>,
  document.getElementById('root'),
);

