UI-Router support for Hybrid Angular/AngularJS apps

This module provides ngUpgrade integration with UI-Router. It enables UI-Router to route to both AngularJS components (and/or templates) and Angular components.

Your app will be hosted by AngularJS while you incrementally upgrade it to Angular. With @uirouter/angular-hybrid you can use either an Angular component or an AngularJS component/template as the view in a state definition.

import { Ng2AboutComponentClass } from "./about.ng2.component" ; $stateProvider.state({ name : 'home' , url : '/home' , component : 'ng1HomeComponent' }) .state({ name : 'about' , url : '/about' , component : Ng2AboutComponentClass }); .state({ name : 'other' , url : '/other' , template : '<h1>Other</h1>' , controller : function ( $scope ) { } })

When routing to an Angular component, that component uses the standard Angular directives (ui-view and uiSref) from @uirouter/angular .

When routing to an AngularJS component or template, that component uses the standard AngularJS directives (ui-view and ui-sref) from @uirouter/angularjs .

See the hybrid sample app for a full example.

Getting started

Remove angular-ui-router (or @uirouter/angularjs ) from your AngularJS app's package.json and replace it with @uirouter/angular-hybrid . Add the @angular/* dependencies.

dependencies : { ... "@angular/common" : "^6.0.0" , "@angular/compiler" : "^6.0.0" , "@angular/core" : "^6.0.0" , "@angular/platform-browser" : "^6.0.0" , "@angular/platform-browser-dynamic" : "^6.0.0" , "@angular/upgrade" : "^6.0.0" , ... "@uirouter/angular-hybrid" : "^6.0.0" , ... }

Remove any ng-app attributes from your main HTML file. We need to use manual AngularJS bootstrapping mode.

Add AngularJS module ui.router.upgrade

Add 'ui.router.upgrade' to your AngularJS app module's depedencies

let ng1module = angular.module( 'myApp' , [ 'ui.router' , 'ui.router.upgrade' ]);

example

Create a root Angular NgModule

Import the BrowserModule , UpgradeModule , and a UIRouterUpgradeModule.forRoot() module.

, , and a module. Add providers entry for any AngularJS services you want to expose to Angular.

entry for any AngularJS services you want to expose to Angular. The module should have a ngDoBootstrap method which calls the UpgradeModule 's bootstrap method.

export function getDialogService ( $injector ) { return $injector.get( 'DialogService' ); } @NgModule({ imports : [ BrowserModule, UpgradeModule, UIRouterUpgradeModule.forRoot({ states : [contactsFutureState] }), ], providers : [ { provide : NgModuleFactoryLoader, useClass : SystemJsNgModuleLoader }, { provide : 'DialogService' , deps : [ '$injector' ], useFactory : getDialogService }, { provide : 'Contacts' , deps : [ '$injector' ], useFactory : getContactsService }, ] }) export class SampleAppModuleAngular { constructor (private upgrade: UpgradeModule) { } ngDoBootstrap() { this .upgrade.bootstrap( document .body, [sampleAppModuleAngularJS.name], { strictDi : true }); } }

example

Defer intercept

Tell UI-Router that it should wait until all bootstrapping is complete before doing the initial URL synchronization.

ngmodule.config([ '$urlServiceProvider' , ($urlService: UrlService) => $urlService.deferIntercept()]);

example

Bootstrap the app

Bootstrap Angular

Angular runs ngDoBootstrap() which bootstraps AngularJS

Chain off bootstrapModule() and tell UIRouter to synchronize the URL and listen for further URL changes Do this in the Angular Zone to avoid "digest already in progress" errors.

and tell UIRouter to synchronize the URL and listen for further URL changes

platformBrowserDynamic() .bootstrapModule(SampleAppModuleAngular) .then( platformRef => { const urlService: UrlService = platformRef.injector.get(UIRouter).urlService; function startUIRouter ( ) { urlService.listen(); urlService.sync(); } platformRef.injector.get<NgZone>(NgZone).run(startUIRouter); });

example

Route to AngularJS components/templates

Your existing AngularJS routes work the same as before.

var foo = { name: 'foo' , url: '/foo' , component: 'fooComponent' }; $stateProvider.state(foo); var bar = { name: 'foo.bar' , url: '/bar' , templateUrl: '/bar.html' , controller: 'BarController' }; $stateProvider.state(bar);

Route to Angular components

Register states using either Angular or AngularJS code. Use component: in your state declaration.

var leaf = { name: 'foo.bar.leaf' , url: '/leaf' , component: MyNg2CommponentClass }; $stateProvider.state(leaf);

Create Angular Feature Modules (optional)

@NgModule({ imports : [ UIRouterUpgradeModule.forChild({ states : [featureState1, featureState2], }), ], declarations : [FeatureComponent1, FeatureComponent2], }) export class MyFeatureModule {}

example

Add the feature module to the root NgModule imports

@NgModule({ imports : [BrowserModule, UIRouterUpgradeModule.forChild({ states }), MyFeatureModule], }) class SampleAppModule {}

example

Nested Routing

We currently support routing either Angular (2+) or AngularJS (1.x) components into an AngularJS (1.x) ui-view . However, we do not support routing AngularJS (1.x) components into an Angular (2+) ui-view .

If you create an Angular (2+) ui-view , then any nested ui-view must also be Angular (2+).

Because of this, apps should be migrated starting from leaf states/views and work up towards the root state/view.

Resolve

Resolve blocks on state definitions are always injected using AngularJS style string injection tokens.

UI-Router for AngularJS injects objects using string tokens, such as '$transition$' , '$state' , or 'currentUser' .

resolve: { roles : ( $authService, currentUser ) => $authService.fetchRoles(currentUser); }

UI-Router for Angular uses the Transition.injector() API. The resolve function receives the Transition object as the first argument.

export const rolesResolver = ( transition ) => { const authService = transition.injector().get(AuthService); const currentUser = transition.injector().get( 'currentUser' ); return authService.fetchRoles(currentUser); } ... resolve: { roles : rolesResolver }

In UI-Router for Angular/AngularJS hybrid mode, all resolves are injected using AngularJS style. If you need to inject Angular services by class, or need to use some other token-based injection such as an InjectionToken , access them by injecting the $transition$ object using string-based injection. Then, use the Transition.injector() API to access your services and values.

import { AuthService, UserToken } from './auth.service' ; export const rolesResolver = function ( $transition$ ) { const authService: AuthService = transition.injector().get(AuthService); const user = transition.injector().get(UserToken); return authService.fetchRoles(user).then( resp => resp.roles); }; export const NG2_STATE = { name: 'ng2state' , url: '/ng2state' , component: Ng2Component, resolve: { roles: rolesResolver, }, };

When a state has an onEnter , onExit , or onRetain , they are always injected (AngularJS style), even if the state uses Angular 2+ components or is added to an UIRouterUpgradeModule NgModule .

export function ng2StateOnEnter ( transition: Transition, svc: MyService ) { console .log(transition.to().name + svc.getThing()); } ng2StateOnEnter.$inject = [Transition, 'MyService' ]; export const NG2_STATE = { name : 'ng2state' , url : '/ng2state' , onEnter : ng2StateOnEnter, };

Examples

The minimal example of @uirouter/angular-hybrid can be found here: https://github.com/ui-router/angular-hybrid/tree/master/example

A minimal example can also be found on stackblitz: https://stackblitz.com/edit/ui-router-angular-hybrid

A large sample application example with lazy loaded modules can be found here: https://github.com/ui-router/sample-app-angular-hybrid

The same sample application can be live-edited using Angular CLI and StackBlitz here: https://stackblitz.com/github/ui-router/sample-app-angular-hybrid/tree/angular-cli

UpgradeAdapter vs UpgradeModule