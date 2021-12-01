openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

ui-router-ng1-to-ng2

by ui-router
1.0.15 (see all)

Upgrade an ng1 UI-Router app to a ng1+ng2 hybrid using ng-upgrade

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2

GitHub Stars

153

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

23

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

UI-Router angular-hybrid

Build Status

UI-Router support for Hybrid Angular/AngularJS apps

This module provides ngUpgrade integration with UI-Router. It enables UI-Router to route to both AngularJS components (and/or templates) and Angular components.

Your app will be hosted by AngularJS while you incrementally upgrade it to Angular. With @uirouter/angular-hybrid you can use either an Angular component or an AngularJS component/template as the view in a state definition.

import { Ng2AboutComponentClass } from "./about.ng2.component";

/// ...

$stateProvider.state({
  name: 'home',
  url: '/home',
  component: 'ng1HomeComponent' // AngularJS component or directive name
})

.state({
  name: 'about',
  url: '/about',
  component: Ng2AboutComponentClass // Angular component class reference
});

.state({
  name: 'other',
  url: '/other',
  template: '<h1>Other</h1>', // AngularJS template/controller
  controller: function($scope) { /* do stuff */ }
})

When routing to an Angular component, that component uses the standard Angular directives (ui-view and uiSref) from @uirouter/angular.

When routing to an AngularJS component or template, that component uses the standard AngularJS directives (ui-view and ui-sref) from @uirouter/angularjs.

See the hybrid sample app for a full example.

Getting started

Remove angular-ui-router (or @uirouter/angularjs) from your AngularJS app's package.json and replace it with @uirouter/angular-hybrid. Add the @angular/* dependencies.

dependencies: {
  ...
  "@angular/common": "^6.0.0",
  "@angular/compiler": "^6.0.0",
  "@angular/core": "^6.0.0",
  "@angular/platform-browser": "^6.0.0",
  "@angular/platform-browser-dynamic": "^6.0.0",
  "@angular/upgrade": "^6.0.0",
   ...
  "@uirouter/angular-hybrid": "^6.0.0",
  ...
}

Remove any ng-app attributes from your main HTML file. We need to use manual AngularJS bootstrapping mode.

Add AngularJS module ui.router.upgrade

  • Add 'ui.router.upgrade' to your AngularJS app module's depedencies
let ng1module = angular.module('myApp', ['ui.router', 'ui.router.upgrade']);

example

Create a root Angular NgModule

  • Import the BrowserModule, UpgradeModule, and a UIRouterUpgradeModule.forRoot() module.
  • Add providers entry for any AngularJS services you want to expose to Angular.
  • The module should have a ngDoBootstrap method which calls the UpgradeModule's bootstrap method.
export function getDialogService($injector) {
  return $injector.get('DialogService');
}

@NgModule({
  imports: [
    BrowserModule,
    // Provide angular upgrade capabilities
    UpgradeModule,
    // Provides the @uirouter/angular directives and registers
    // the future state for the lazy loaded contacts module
    UIRouterUpgradeModule.forRoot({ states: [contactsFutureState] }),
  ],
  providers: [
    // Provide the SystemJsNgModuleLoader when using Angular lazy loading
    { provide: NgModuleFactoryLoader, useClass: SystemJsNgModuleLoader },

    // Register some AngularJS services as Angular providers
    { provide: 'DialogService', deps: ['$injector'], useFactory: getDialogService },
    { provide: 'Contacts', deps: ['$injector'], useFactory: getContactsService },
  ]
})
export class SampleAppModuleAngular {
  constructor(private upgrade: UpgradeModule) { }

  ngDoBootstrap() {
    this.upgrade.bootstrap(document.body, [sampleAppModuleAngularJS.name], { strictDi: true });
  }
}

example

Defer intercept

Tell UI-Router that it should wait until all bootstrapping is complete before doing the initial URL synchronization.

ngmodule.config(['$urlServiceProvider', ($urlService: UrlService) => $urlService.deferIntercept()]);

example

Bootstrap the app

  • Bootstrap Angular
  • Angular runs ngDoBootstrap() which bootstraps AngularJS
  • Chain off bootstrapModule() and tell UIRouter to synchronize the URL and listen for further URL changes
    • Do this in the Angular Zone to avoid "digest already in progress" errors.
platformBrowserDynamic()
  .bootstrapModule(SampleAppModuleAngular)
  .then(platformRef => {
    // Intialize the Angular Module
    // get() the UIRouter instance from DI to initialize the router
    const urlService: UrlService = platformRef.injector.get(UIRouter).urlService;

    // Instruct UIRouter to listen to URL changes
    function startUIRouter() {
      urlService.listen();
      urlService.sync();
    }

    platformRef.injector.get<NgZone>(NgZone).run(startUIRouter);
  });

example

Route to AngularJS components/templates

Your existing AngularJS routes work the same as before.

var foo = {
  name: 'foo',
  url: '/foo',
  component: 'fooComponent'
};
$stateProvider.state(foo);

var bar = {
  name: 'foo.bar',
  url: '/bar',
  templateUrl: '/bar.html',
  controller: 'BarController'
};
$stateProvider.state(bar);

Route to Angular components

Register states using either Angular or AngularJS code. Use component: in your state declaration.

var leaf = {
  name: 'foo.bar.leaf',
  url: '/leaf',
  component: MyNg2CommponentClass
};
$stateProvider.state(leaf);

Create Angular Feature Modules (optional)

@NgModule({
  imports: [
    UIRouterUpgradeModule.forChild({
      states: [featureState1, featureState2],
    }),
  ],
  declarations: [FeatureComponent1, FeatureComponent2],
})
export class MyFeatureModule {}

example

Add the feature module to the root NgModule imports

@NgModule({
  imports: [BrowserModule, UIRouterUpgradeModule.forChild({ states }), MyFeatureModule],
})
class SampleAppModule {}

example

Limitations:

Nested Routing

We currently support routing either Angular (2+) or AngularJS (1.x) components into an AngularJS (1.x) ui-view. However, we do not support routing AngularJS (1.x) components into an Angular (2+) ui-view.

If you create an Angular (2+) ui-view, then any nested ui-view must also be Angular (2+).

Because of this, apps should be migrated starting from leaf states/views and work up towards the root state/view.

Resolve

Resolve blocks on state definitions are always injected using AngularJS style string injection tokens.

  • UI-Router for AngularJS injects objects using string tokens, such as '$transition$', '$state', or 'currentUser'.
resolve: {
  roles: ($authService, currentUser) => $authService.fetchRoles(currentUser);
}
  • UI-Router for Angular uses the Transition.injector() API. The resolve function receives the Transition object as the first argument.
  // In Angular, the first argument to a resolve is always the Transition object
  // The resolver (usually) must be exported
  export const rolesResolver = (transition) => {
    const authService = transition.injector().get(AuthService);
    const currentUser = transition.injector().get('currentUser');
    return authService.fetchRoles(currentUser);
  }

  ...

  resolve: {
    roles: rolesResolver
  }

In UI-Router for Angular/AngularJS hybrid mode, all resolves are injected using AngularJS style. If you need to inject Angular services by class, or need to use some other token-based injection such as an InjectionToken, access them by injecting the $transition$ object using string-based injection. Then, use the Transition.injector() API to access your services and values.

import { AuthService, UserToken } from './auth.service';

// Notice that the `Transition` object is first injected
// into the resolver using the '$transition$' string token
export const rolesResolver = function($transition$) {
  // Get the AuthService using a class token
  const authService: AuthService = transition.injector().get(AuthService);

  // Get the user object using an InjectionToken
  const user = transition.injector().get(UserToken);

  return authService.fetchRoles(user).then(resp => resp.roles);
};

export const NG2_STATE = {
  name: 'ng2state',
  url: '/ng2state',
  component: Ng2Component,
  resolve: {
    roles: rolesResolver,
  },
};

onEnter/Exit/Retain

When a state has an onEnter, onExit, or onRetain, they are always injected (AngularJS style), even if the state uses Angular 2+ components or is added to an UIRouterUpgradeModule NgModule.

export function ng2StateOnEnter(transition: Transition, svc: MyService) {
  console.log(transition.to().name + svc.getThing());
}
ng2StateOnEnter.$inject = [Transition, 'MyService'];
export const NG2_STATE = {
  name: 'ng2state',
  url: '/ng2state',
  onEnter: ng2StateOnEnter,
};

Examples

The minimal example of @uirouter/angular-hybrid can be found here: https://github.com/ui-router/angular-hybrid/tree/master/example

A minimal example can also be found on stackblitz: https://stackblitz.com/edit/ui-router-angular-hybrid

A large sample application example with lazy loaded modules can be found here: https://github.com/ui-router/sample-app-angular-hybrid

The same sample application can be live-edited using Angular CLI and StackBlitz here: https://stackblitz.com/github/ui-router/sample-app-angular-hybrid/tree/angular-cli

UpgradeAdapter vs UpgradeModule

Version 2.0.0 of @uirouter/angular-hybrid only supports UpgradeAdapter, which works fine but is no longer in development. Version 3.0.0+ of @uirouter/angular-hybrid only supports UpgradeModule from @angular/upgrade/static, which is what the Angular team actively supports for hybrid mode. Because we dropped support for UpgradeAdapter, current users of @uirouter/angular-hybrid 2.x will have to switch to UpgradeModule when upgrading to 3.x.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial