Metatags support for the AngularUI Router

Heavily inspired by tf-metatags and angular-ui-router-title.

Google updated they crawler to execute javascript, so if you use this component then your pages will be indexed by google. However, other crawlers - search engines or social services like facebook - still need to see the page after being rendered by javascript. Therefor it is still recommended to use a service like prerender.io

Installation

$ npm install ui-router-metatags or $ bower install ui-router-metatags

Documentation

See the sample app for a complete example, otherwise, read below

Include the script in your index file

< script src = "node_modules/ui-router-metatags/dist/ui-router-metatags.min.js" > </ script >

Include it in your module declaration and in your run block

angular.module( 'myApp' , [ 'ui.router' , 'ui.router.metatags' ]); function runBlock ( $rootScope, MetaTags ) { $rootScope.MetaTags = MetaTags; } angular .module( 'myApp' ) .run([ '$rootScope' , 'MetaTags' , runBlock]);

Add the tags to your index file

< title ng-bind = "MetaTags.title" > Default title </ title > < meta name = "description" content = "{{MetaTags.description}}" > < meta name = "keywords" content = "{{MetaTags.keywords}}" > < meta ng-repeat = "(key, value) in MetaTags.properties" property = "{{key}}" content = "{{value}}" > < meta name = "prerender-status-code" content = "{{MetaTags.prerender.statusCode}}" > < meta name = "prerender-header" ng-if = "MetaTags.prerender.header" content = "{{MetaTags.prerender.header}}" >

Then configure defaults

function configure ( UIRouterMetatagsProvider ) { UIRouterMetatagsProvider .setTitlePrefix( 'prefix - ' ) .setTitleSuffix( ' | MyApp' ) .setDefaultTitle( 'MyApp' ) .setDefaultDescription( 'description' ) .setDefaultKeywords( 'keywords' ) .setStaticProperties({ 'fb:app_id' : 'your fb app id' , 'og:site_name' : 'your site name' }) .setOGURL( true ); } angular .module( 'myApp' ) .config([ 'UIRouterMetatagsProvider' , configure]);

(Static properties are added to all pages and the "setOGURL" method ensures that a 'og:url' property is added to all pages.)

And finally decorate the routes with metatags in the route configs like so:

function configureRoutes ( $stateProvider ) { $stateProvider .state( 'frontpage' , { url : '/' , metaTags : { title : 'Frontpage' , description : 'This is the frontpage' , keywords : 'lots of interresting keywords' , properties : { 'og:title' : 'Frontpage' } } }) .state( 'blogposts' , { url : '/blog/:category' , resolve : { posts : function ( myService, $stateParams ) { return myService.getPosts($stateParams.category); } }, metaTags : { prerender : { statusCode : function ( posts ) { return posts.length > 0 ? 200 : 302 ; }, header : function ( posts ) { return posts.length > 0 ? null : 'Location: http://example.com/posts' ; } } } }) .state( 'blogpost' , { url : '/post/:id' , resolve : { blogpost : function ( myService, $stateParams ) { return myService.getPost($stateParams.id); } }, metaTags : { title : function ( blogpost ) { return blogpost.title; }, description : 'The most interresting post {{blogpost.title}}' } }); } angular .module( 'myApp' ) .config([ '$stateProvider' , configureRoutes]);

Note that all tags can be either a simple string, a resolve function or a interpolated string (where the properties available are the ones you resolve in your route).

Log statement

Please note that any routes without metatags will cause a debug log statement, so remember to disable debug logging in production. Example of such a log statement:

MetaTags - route: "app.dashboard" does not contain any metatags

To develop

Install nodejs and the following packages globally:

gulp

typings

then run:

npm install

typings install

Then finally, run "gulp"