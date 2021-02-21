openbase logo
ui-neumorphism

by Ankit Kumar Pandit
1.1.3 (see all)

📕 React component library designed on the "new skeuomorphism" or "neumorphism" UI/UX trend.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

193

GitHub Stars

482

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

ui-neumorphism

NPM Build Status license JavaScript Style Guide

React component library designed on the "new skeuomorphism" or "neumorphism" UI/UX trend.

All the components are designed according to the neumorphic design trend.

Library features more than 50 individual components.

Demo

Fitness App by Jray

View examples here.

Documentation

Each component, and its API is well documented, with various examples along with their code and preview.

Check out the documentation here.

Install

npm install --save ui-neumorphism

Usage

import React, { Component } from 'react'

import { Button } from 'ui-neumorphism'
import 'ui-neumorphism/dist/index.css'

class Example extends Component {
  render() {
    return <Button />
  }
}

Theming

In neumorphism UI, theming is dead simple. It is accomplished by using and modifying root css variables for colors.

To change the theme, you modify the root css variables directly or with the help of overrideThemeVariables() function, like this.

import React, { Component } from 'react'

import { overrideThemeVariables } from 'ui-neumorphism'
import 'ui-neumorphism/dist/index.css'

class App extends Component {
  componentDidMount() {
    // takes an object of css variable key-value pairs
    overrideThemeVariables({
      '--light-bg': '#E9B7B9',
      '--light-bg-dark-shadow': '#ba9294',
      '--light-bg-light-shadow': '#ffdcde',
      '--dark-bg': '#292E35',
      '--dark-bg-dark-shadow': '#21252a',
      '--dark-bg-light-shadow': '#313740',
      '--primary': '#8672FB',
      '--primary-dark': '#4526f9',
      '--primary-light': '#c7befd'
    })
  }

  ...
}

Here --light-bg and --dark-bg are css variables that hold specific values of color.

Using this power of CSS variables, you can change the app theme from anywhere in the entire application.

All the css variable definition is present in root tag of index.css. These variables are used to theme the library and its available for you to modify.

License

MIT © AKAspanion

