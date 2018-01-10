Angular Leaflet

Why the fork?

While we are grateful for all the original work at tombatossals/angular-leaflet-directive. We need to be able to operate as an organization to respond to issues, pull-requests and other various items quicker. We need to be able to add other developers as admins easier via group permissions via github orgs. Lastly this project needs to be more credible via being a group / org.

Master Branch State

Please note the master branch is currently in a "in-progress state" and is not suitable for use at this point. We are trying break up the library to be more unix / plugin like. This will reduce the burden of constant changes to the core repo (this repo) for each and every unforseeable plugin that leaflet has. Therefore, the new usage plugins will require developers (angular-ui or not) to create specific angular directives, services, factories, and etc to extend the main ui-leaflet directive. Where ui-leaflet would be the main dependency.

Examples:

ui-leaflet-draw leaflet draw implemented as a directive

ui-leaflet-layers Most layer directive logic outsourced to support all random layer plugins.

How to extend: Create new directives, factories, and services specific to plugins. Use the decorator pattern to extend existing services, factories and directives. Specifically see ui-leaflet-draw as it decorates ui-leaflet.

More about decorators:

Goal

AngularJS directive for the Leaflet Javascript Library. This software aims to easily embed maps managed by Leaflet on your project.

Examples

Browse all the examples added by the community to learn about the directive and its possibilities.

Documentation

See https://angular-ui.github.com/ui-leaflet

How to use it

Include angular-simple-logger before Angular-Leaflet js files. Logger gets installed as a requirement of Angular-Leaflet with bower install or npm install . Note that if you're using the browser to load it without CommonJS (browserify, webpack) please use angular-simple-logger.js (not index.js).

Include the ui-leaflet dependency on your Angular module:

var app = angular. module ( 'demoapp' , [ 'nemLogging' , 'ui-leaflet' ]);

After that, you can change the default values of the directive on your angular controller. For example, you can change the tiles source, the maxzoom on the Leaflet map or the polyline path properties.

angular.extend($scope, { defaults : { tileLayer : 'http://{s}.tile.opencyclemap.org/cycle/{z}/{x}/{y}.png' , maxZoom : 14 , path : { weight : 10 , color : '#800000' , opacity : 1 } } });

If you want to set the start of the map to a precise position, you can define the "center" property of the scope (lat, lng, zoom). It will be updated interacting on the scope and on the leaflet map in two-way binding. Example:

angular.extend($scope, { center : { lat : 51.505 , lng : -0.09 , zoom : 8 } });

If you need to run any method on the map object, use leafletData as following (notice the map object is returned in a form of a promise):

angular.module( 'myModule' ).controller( 'MapController' , [ '$scope' , 'leafletData' , function ( $scope, leafletData ) { leafletData.getMap().then( function ( map ) { L.GeoIP.centerMapOnPosition(map, 15 ); }); } ]);

Finally, you must include the markup directive on your HTML page:

< leaflet defaults = "defaults" lf-center = "center" height = "480px" width = "640px" > </ leaflet >

If you want to have more than one map on the page and access their respective map objects, add an id attribute to your leaflet directive in HTML:

< leaflet id = "mymap" defaults = "defaults" lf-center = "center" height = "480px" width = "640px" > </ leaflet >

And then you can use this id in getMap() :