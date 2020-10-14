Test Driven Style Guide Development - Angular (4.x and above)

A drop in module to automatically create a living style guide based on the test you write for your components.

Bundle with your favorite build tool and you will automatically get a web app where you can view examples of each component together with associated documentation.





Demo

UI-jar demo

Example project setup

Step-by-step setup with Angular CLI

Download latest Angular CLI and generate your app

> npm install @angular/cli -g > ng new my-app > cd my-app > npm install ui-jar > ng generate application ui-jar

Open package.json and add following in "scripts".

"ui-jar" : "node node_modules/ui-jar/dist/bin/cli.js --directory ./src/app/ --includes \\.ts$" , "start-ui-jar-example" : "npm run ui-jar && ng serve ui-jar"

Open "projects/ui-jar/tsonfig.app.json" and add following:

"exclude" : [ ... "../../src/**/*.spec.ts" ] "include" : [ "**/*.ts" , "../../src/**/*.ts" ]

Open "projects/ui-jar/main.ts" and replace content with following:

import { enableProdMode } from '@angular/core' ; import { platformBrowserDynamic } from '@angular/platform-browser-dynamic' ; import { environment } from './environments/environment' ; import { UIJarModule } from 'ui-jar' ; if (environment.production) { enableProdMode(); } platformBrowserDynamic().bootstrapModule(UIJarModule);

Open "projects/ui-jar/index.html" and replace content with following:

< html lang = "en" > < head > < meta charset = "utf-8" > < title > UiJar </ title > < base href = "/" > < meta name = "viewport" content = "width=device-width, initial-scale=1" > < link rel = "icon" type = "image/x-icon" href = "favicon.ico" > </ head > < body > < ui-jar-app > </ ui-jar-app > </ body > </ html >

Open "projects/ui-jar/styles.css" and add following line:

@ import url( '../../../node_modules/ui-jar/dist/src/styles/default.css' );

npm run start-ui-jar-example

Done! :)

Customizing your UIJar

Custom Styles

You can overwrite the colors using css variables, for example:

@ import url( '../node_modules/ui-jar/dist/src/styles/default.css' ); :root { --main-background : #002F24 ; --contrast-color : #fff ; --accent-color : #000 ; --accent-contrast-color : #fff ; --scroll-background : #333 ; --scroll-color : #333 ; --example-header-background : #00503E ; --items-header-background : #00503E ; --items-header-color : #fff ; --border-color : rgba (0, 0, 0, .3); --menu-item-background-hover : #00503E ; --menu-item-color : #fff ; --code-example-background : #333 ; --text-highlight : #ffbb00 ; }

Custom Content

To overwrite content (f.e. header title, home page, etc) you just need to define the global variable UIJarConfiguration , please note that it should be created before angular bootstraps.

One way of doing it is to add <script> tag in your index.html , like the following example:

< script > window.UIJarConfiguration = { title: `My custom title`, homeContent: ` < h1 class = "title" > Home page! </ h1 > < p > I'm a custom page! </ p > ` }; </ script >

You can check the app-config.interface.ts file to see all the possible atributes.

Custom installation

npm install ui-jar

CLI

node node_modules/ui-jar/dist/bin/cli.js --directory ./app/root/dir --includes \.ts$ --excludes \.excludes\.ts$ --url-prefix prefix/url

CLI options

--config - You can send a JSON file with the configurations e.g.: --config ./ui-jar.config.json

Example config file (ui-jar.config.json):

{ "directory" : "./projects/" , "includes" : [ ".ts$" ], "watch" : true , "urlPrefix" : "" }

--directory (string) - path to app root dir e.g. "./src/app"

(string) - path to app root dir e.g. "./src/app" --includes (RegExp) - space separated list of files to include e.g. "foo\.ts$ bar\.ts$"

(RegExp) - space separated list of files to include e.g. "foo\.ts$ bar\.ts$" --excludes (RegExp) - space separated list of files to exclude e.g. "a\.component\.ts$ b\.component\.ts$"

(RegExp) - space separated list of files to exclude e.g. "a\.component\.ts$ b\.component\.ts$" --url-prefix (string) - add prefix to all urls in UI-jar, e.g. "project-a/styleguide".

(string) - add prefix to all urls in UI-jar, e.g. "project-a/styleguide". --watch - enable watch-mode, UI-jar will watch on file changes in your test files.

Configuration

Add a entry point to your ui-jar app, e.g ui-jar.ts.

Bundle with your favorite build tool (use the same configuration as your regular app, but with ui-jar.ts as the entry point). AoT-build is not supported yet.

import { enableProdMode } from '@angular/core' ; import { platformBrowserDynamic } from '@angular/platform-browser-dynamic' ; import { UIJarModule } from 'ui-jar' ; enableProdMode(); platformBrowserDynamic().bootstrapModule(UIJarModule);

< html lang = "en" > < head > < meta charset = "utf-8" > < title > UI-jar </ title > < base href = "/" > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "/node_modules/ui-jar/dist/src/styles/default.css" type = "text/css" > </ head > < body > < ui-jar-app > </ ui-jar-app > < script src = "path/to/your/ui-jar/app/build/bundle.js" > </ script > </ body > </ html >

Quickstart

Example usage (basic)

Add a JSDoc-comment to your component containing "@group GROUP_NAME" and

"@component COMPONENT_DISPLAY_NAME".

@group is used to group your components in UI-jar navigation.

@component is used as display name of the component in UI-jar.

Description is not required, add if you like. It will be displayed together with your component in UI-jar.

Source code

import { Component, Input } from '@angular/core' ; @Component({ selector : 'x-checkbox' , templateUrl : './checkbox.component.html' , styleUrls : [ './checkbox.component.scss' ] }) export class CheckboxComponent { @Input( 'isDisabled' ) isDisabled: boolean = false ; label: string = 'Item A' ; ... }

Test code

Add a JSDoc-comment with "@uijar COMPONENT_CLASS_NAME" together with a variable that defines test module definition. In the example below it's defined in "beforeEach".

Also add a JSDoc-comment containing "@uijarexample" to each test you would like to add as a example in UI-jar.

It's possible to use multiple examples.

import { async , ComponentFixture, TestBed } from '@angular/core/testing' ; import { CheckboxComponent } from './checkbox.component' ; describe( 'CheckboxComponent' , () => { let fixture: ComponentFixture<CheckboxComponent>; beforeEach( async ( () => { TestBed.configureTestingModule({ declarations : [CheckboxComponent] }).compileComponents().then( () => { fixture = TestBed.createComponent(CheckboxComponent); fixture.detectChanges(); }); })); it( 'should create component with "isDisabled" set to true' , () => { fixture.componentInstance.isDisabled = true ; fixture.componentInstance.label = 'Item A' ; ... }); it( 'should create component with "isDisabled" set to false' , () => { fixture.componentInstance.isDisabled = false ; fixture.componentInstance.label = 'Item A' ; ... }); });

Example usage (with test host component)

Source code

import { Component } from '@angular/core' ; @Component({ selector : 'button[buttonA]' , template : '<ng-content></ng-content>' , styleUrls : [ './button.scss' ] }) export class ButtonComponent { ... }

Test code

Sometimes you want to create a test host component for your tests.

It's possible to view test host components in UI-jar, just add "@hostcomponent HOST_COMPONENT_CLASS_NAME" to the JSDoc-comment where you define your module definition.

In the example below it's defined in "beforeEach".

import { async , ComponentFixture, TestBed } from '@angular/core/testing' ; import { Component } from '@angular/core' ; import { ButtonsModule } from './buttons.module' ; describe( 'ButtonComponent' , () => { let fixture: ComponentFixture<ButtonComponentTestHost>; beforeEach( async ( () => { TestBed.configureTestingModule({ imports : [ButtonsModule], declarations : [ButtonComponentTestHost] }).compileComponents().then( () => { fixture = TestBed.createComponent(ButtonComponentTestHost); fixture.detectChanges(); }); })); it( 'should create standard button' , () => { fixture.componentInstance.buttonText = 'Standard button' ; ... }); }); @Component({ selector : 'x-button-test-host' , template : `<button buttonA>{{buttonText}}</button>` }) class ButtonComponentTestHost { buttonText : string; }

Example usage (with multiple test host components)

Source code

import { Component } from '@angular/core' ; @Component({ selector : 'button[buttonA]' , template : '<ng-content></ng-content>' , styleUrls : [ './button.scss' ] }) export class ButtonComponent { ... }

Test code

Sometimes you want to create multiple test host components for your tests.

It's possible to view multiple test host components in UI-jar, just add "@hostcomponent HOST_COMPONENT_CLASS_NAME" to the JSDoc-comment where you have your "@uijarexample"-comment.



import { async , ComponentFixture, TestBed } from '@angular/core/testing' ; import { Component } from '@angular/core' ; import { ButtonsModule } from './buttons.module' ; describe( 'ButtonComponent' , () => { beforeEach( async ( () => { TestBed.configureTestingModule({ imports : [ButtonsModule], declarations : [ButtonComponentTestHost, ButtonComponentAnotherTestHost] }).compileComponents(); })); it( 'should create standard button' , () => { const fixture: ComponentFixture<ButtonComponentTestHost> = TestBed.createComponent(ButtonComponentTestHost); fixture.componentInstance.buttonText = 'Standard button' ; ... }); it( 'should create standard button' , () => { const fixture: ComponentFixture<ButtonComponentAnotherTestHost> = TestBed.createComponent(ButtonComponentAnotherTestHost); fixture.componentInstance.title = 'Custom title' ; fixture.componentInstance.buttonText = 'Standard button' ; ... }); }); @Component({ selector : 'x-button-test-host' , template : `<button buttonA>{{buttonText}}</button>` }) class ButtonComponentTestHost { buttonText : string; } @Component({ selector : 'x-button-another-test-host' , template : ` <h1>{{title}}</h1> <button buttonA>{{buttonText}}</button>` }) class ButtonComponentAnotherTestHost { buttonText : string; title: string; }

Example usage (test with HttpClientTestingModule)

You might want to view a component that is requesting resources using HttpClient in UI-jar. Below is an example on that.

Source code

import { Component, Renderer2, ElementRef } from '@angular/core' ; import { HttpClient } from '@angular/common/http' ; @Component({ selector : 'x-icon' , template : '<ng-content></ng-content>' , styleUrls : [ './icon.scss' ] }) export class IconComponent { private _name: string; @Input() set name(value: string) { this ._name = value; this .setSvgIcon( this ._name); } constructor (private http: HttpClient, private renderer: Renderer2, private elementRef: ElementRef) { } private setSvgIcon(name: string): void { this .getSvgIcon(name).subscribe( ( svgIcon ) => { this .renderer.appendChild( this .elementRef.nativeElement, svgIcon); }); ... } private getSvgIcon(name: string): Observable<SVGElement> { return this .http.get( `/cdn/url/ ${name} .svg` ).pipe(map( ( response ) => { ... })); } ... }

Test code

Notice the use of "HttpClientTestingModule" and "HttpTestingController".

UI-jar will automatically detect each requests you would like to fake for a specified resource if you use "expectOne" on "HttpTestingController". Use "flush" and "error" on "TestRequest" to manage which result you would like to have on your requests.

import { async , ComponentFixture, TestBed } from '@angular/core/testing' ; import { Component } from '@angular/core' ; import { HttpClientTestingModule, HttpTestingController, TestRequest } from '@angular/common/http/testing' ; import { IconComponent } from './icon.component' ; describe( 'IconComponent' , () => { let fixture: ComponentFixture<IconComponent>; let httpMock: HttpTestingController; beforeEach( async ( () => { TestBed.configureTestingModule({ imports : [HttpClientTestingModule], declarations : [IconComponent], }).compileComponents().then( () => { fixture = TestBed.createComponent(IconComponent); httpMock = fixture.componentRef.injector.get(HttpTestingController); fixture.detectChanges(); }); })); it( 'should load icon' , () => { fixture.componentInstance.name = 'icon-name' ; const request: TestRequest = httpMock.expectOne( '/cdn/url/icon-name.svg' ); request.flush( '<svg>...</svg>' ); ... }); it( 'should return error when trying to load invalid icon' , () => { fixture.componentInstance.name = 'icon-does-not-exist' ; const request: TestRequest = httpMock.expectOne( '/cdn/url/icon-does-not-exist.svg' ); request.error( new ErrorEvent( '404 - Not Found' , { error : new Error ( 'Icon not found' ), message : 'Icon not found' })); ... }); });

Example usage (add more details about your component)

UI-jar also automatically create a API documentation for your component. The documentation view all public methods and properties on each component. It's possible to add more details by adding a JSDoc-comment together with associated method or property. In the example below, we are adding more details about "isDisabled" property.

Source code