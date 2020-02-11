Play with HTML5 drag and drop in angular ui-grid.
Checkout our codepen collection https://codepen.io/collection/AMpZgd/
Install using npm
npm install ui-grid-draggable-rows
Install using bower
bower install ui-grid-draggable-rows
Add plugin as dependency to your module
angular.module("app", ["ui.grid", "ui.grid.draggable-rows"]);
To add drag and drop functionality you have to insert
ui-grid-draggable-rows directive to your table.
<div ui-grid="gridOptions" class="grid" ui-grid-draggable-rows></div>
Now, you have to add draggable wrapper to your
rowTemplate. If you have your own template just replace the inner div.
$scope.gridOptions = {
rowTemplate: '<div grid="grid" class="ui-grid-draggable-row" draggable="true"><div ng-repeat="(colRenderIndex, col) in colContainer.renderedColumns track by col.colDef.name" class="ui-grid-cell" ng-class="{ \'ui-grid-row-header-cell\': col.isRowHeader, \'custom\': true }" ui-grid-cell></div></div>'
};
To add action after dropping row register new listener on
rowDropped event.
$scope.gridOptions.onRegisterApi = function (gridApi) {
gridApi.draggableRows.on.rowDropped($scope, function (info, dropTarget) {
console.log("Dropped", info);
});
};
To enable using a "handle" for dragging the rows, add the
useUiGridDraggableRowsHandle property to your gridOptions and add this class to your handle:
ui-grid-draggable-row-handle.
$scope.gridOptions.useUiGridDraggableRowsHandle = true;
When you drag a row over others they get additional css class
ui-grid-draggable-row-over. This plugin has default styling for these elements. If you are using less you could import styles into your application.
@import "/path/to/bower_components/ui-grid-draggable-rows/less/draggable-rows";
If you are using clear css just put these styles into your stylesheet.
.ui-grid-draggable-row-target {
opacity: 0.5 !important;
}
.ui-grid-draggable-row {
height: 30px;
}
.ui-grid-draggable-row-over {
position: relative;
}
.ui-grid-draggable-row-over:before {
content: "";
display: block;
position: absolute;
left: 0;
width: 100%;
border-bottom: 1px dotted #AAA;
}
.ui-grid-draggable-row-over--above:before {
top: 0;
}
.ui-grid-draggable-row-over--below:before {
bottom: 0;
}
|Event
|Listener
|Original event
|Description
|rowDragged
|function(info, rowElement)
|onDragStart
|Fired once during start dragging
|rowEnterRow
|function(info, rowElement)
|onDragEnter
|Fired when draggable row enter on other row
|rowOverRow
|function(info, rowElement)
|onDragOver
|Fired when draggable row is over other row
|rowLeavesRow
|function(info, rowElement)
|onDragLeave
|Fired when draggable row leaves other row
|rowFinishDrag
|function()
|onDragEnd
|Fired after finish dragging
|beforeRowMove
|function(from, to, data)
|Fired before a row's index is changed
|rowDropped
|function(info, targetElement)
|onDrop
|Fired when row is dropping to other row
To listen these events just register new listener via ui-grid API.
info is an object with the following properties
{
draggedRow: domElement, // The dragged row element
draggedRowEntity: object, // The object the dragged row represents in the grid data (`row.entity`)
targetRow: domElement, // The target row element
targetRowEntity: object, // The object the target row represents in the grid data
position: string, // String that indicates whether the row was dropped
// above or below the drop target (determined by half row height)
// eg. 'above' or 'below'
fromIndex: int, // Original position of dragged row in sequence
toIndex: int, // New position of dragged row in the sequence
}
$scope.gridData.onRegisterApi = function (gridApi) {
gridApi.draggableRows.on.rowDragged($scope, function (info, rowElement) {
console.log("Start dragging...");
// do something
});
};
|Method
|Description
|setDragDisabled(boolean)
|Enable or disable drag 'n drop functionality
All public methods are accessible through
dragndrop object from
gridApi. See example below
$scope.gridData.onRegisterApi = function (gridApi) {
gridApi.dragndrop.setDragDisabled($scope.enabled);
};
In order to handle grouping you have to manually set the 'from' grouping value to that of the 'to' as shown below.
$scope.gridData.onRegisterApi = function (gridApi) {
gridApi.draggableRows.on.beforeRowMove($scope, function (from, to, data) {
console.log("Setting the grouping values");
data[from].groupValue = data[to].groupValue;
});
};
Project is currently maintained by codewave.eu.
Plugin ui-grid-draggable-rows has been originally developed by Szymon Krajewski.
The MIT License © 2015 - 2016