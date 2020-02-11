openbase logo
Readme

Draggable rows plugin for ui-grid

NPM Bower License

Play with HTML5 drag and drop in angular ui-grid.

Preview

Checkout our codepen collection https://codepen.io/collection/AMpZgd/

Install

Install using npm

npm install ui-grid-draggable-rows

Install using bower

bower install ui-grid-draggable-rows

Add plugin as dependency to your module

angular.module("app", ["ui.grid", "ui.grid.draggable-rows"]);

Usage

To add drag and drop functionality you have to insert ui-grid-draggable-rows directive to your table.

<div ui-grid="gridOptions" class="grid" ui-grid-draggable-rows></div>

Now, you have to add draggable wrapper to your rowTemplate. If you have your own template just replace the inner div.

$scope.gridOptions = {
    rowTemplate: '<div grid="grid" class="ui-grid-draggable-row" draggable="true"><div ng-repeat="(colRenderIndex, col) in colContainer.renderedColumns track by col.colDef.name" class="ui-grid-cell" ng-class="{ \'ui-grid-row-header-cell\': col.isRowHeader, \'custom\': true }" ui-grid-cell></div></div>'
};

To add action after dropping row register new listener on rowDropped event.

$scope.gridOptions.onRegisterApi = function (gridApi) {
    gridApi.draggableRows.on.rowDropped($scope, function (info, dropTarget) {
        console.log("Dropped", info);
    });
};

To enable using a "handle" for dragging the rows, add the useUiGridDraggableRowsHandle property to your gridOptions and add this class to your handle: ui-grid-draggable-row-handle.

$scope.gridOptions.useUiGridDraggableRowsHandle = true;

Additional styling

When you drag a row over others they get additional css class ui-grid-draggable-row-over. This plugin has default styling for these elements. If you are using less you could import styles into your application.

@import "/path/to/bower_components/ui-grid-draggable-rows/less/draggable-rows";

If you are using clear css just put these styles into your stylesheet.

.ui-grid-draggable-row-target {
  opacity: 0.5 !important;
}
.ui-grid-draggable-row {
  height: 30px;
}
.ui-grid-draggable-row-over {
  position: relative;
}
.ui-grid-draggable-row-over:before {
  content: "";
  display: block;
  position: absolute;
  left: 0;
  width: 100%;
  border-bottom: 1px dotted #AAA;
}
.ui-grid-draggable-row-over--above:before {
  top: 0;
}
.ui-grid-draggable-row-over--below:before {
  bottom: 0;
}

List of events

EventListenerOriginal eventDescription
rowDraggedfunction(info, rowElement)onDragStartFired once during start dragging
rowEnterRowfunction(info, rowElement)onDragEnterFired when draggable row enter on other row
rowOverRowfunction(info, rowElement)onDragOverFired when draggable row is over other row
rowLeavesRowfunction(info, rowElement)onDragLeaveFired when draggable row leaves other row
rowFinishDragfunction()onDragEndFired after finish dragging
beforeRowMovefunction(from, to, data)Fired before a row's index is changed
rowDroppedfunction(info, targetElement)onDropFired when row is dropping to other row

To listen these events just register new listener via ui-grid API.

info is an object with the following properties

{
    draggedRow: domElement,     // The dragged row element

    draggedRowEntity: object,   // The object the dragged row represents in the grid data (`row.entity`)

    targetRow: domElement,      // The target row element

    targetRowEntity: object,    // The object the target row represents in the grid data

    position: string,           // String that indicates whether the row was dropped
                                // above or below the drop target (determined by half row height)
                                // eg. 'above' or 'below'

    fromIndex: int,             // Original position of dragged row in sequence

    toIndex: int,               // New position of dragged row in the sequence
}

$scope.gridData.onRegisterApi = function (gridApi) {
    gridApi.draggableRows.on.rowDragged($scope, function (info, rowElement) {
        console.log("Start dragging...");

        // do something
    });
};

Public methods

MethodDescription
setDragDisabled(boolean)Enable or disable drag 'n drop functionality

All public methods are accessible through dragndrop object from gridApi. See example below

$scope.gridData.onRegisterApi = function (gridApi) {
    gridApi.dragndrop.setDragDisabled($scope.enabled);
};

Handling grouping

In order to handle grouping you have to manually set the 'from' grouping value to that of the 'to' as shown below.

$scope.gridData.onRegisterApi = function (gridApi) {
    gridApi.draggableRows.on.beforeRowMove($scope, function (from, to, data) {
        console.log("Setting the grouping values");
        data[from].groupValue = data[to].groupValue;
    });
};

Todo

  • automatically insert the required template row
  • write test (better late than never)
  • improve documentation

Support

Project is currently maintained by codewave.eu.

Author

Plugin ui-grid-draggable-rows has been originally developed by Szymon Krajewski.

License

The MIT License © 2015 - 2016

