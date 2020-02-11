Draggable rows plugin for ui-grid

Play with HTML5 drag and drop in angular ui-grid.

Checkout our codepen collection https://codepen.io/collection/AMpZgd/

Install

Install using npm

npm install ui-grid-draggable-rows

Install using bower

bower install ui-grid-draggable-rows

Add plugin as dependency to your module

angular.module( "app" , [ "ui.grid" , "ui.grid.draggable-rows" ]);

Usage

To add drag and drop functionality you have to insert ui-grid-draggable-rows directive to your table.

< div ui-grid = "gridOptions" class = "grid" ui-grid-draggable-rows > </ div >

Now, you have to add draggable wrapper to your rowTemplate . If you have your own template just replace the inner div.

$scope.gridOptions = { rowTemplate: ' < div grid = "grid" class = "ui-grid-draggable-row" draggable = "true" > < div ng-repeat = "(colRenderIndex, col) in colContainer.renderedColumns track by col.colDef.name" class = "ui-grid-cell" ng-class = "{ \'ui-grid-row-header-cell\': col.isRowHeader, \'custom\': true }" ui-grid-cell > </ div > </ div > ' };

To add action after dropping row register new listener on rowDropped event.

$scope.gridOptions.onRegisterApi = function ( gridApi ) { gridApi.draggableRows.on.rowDropped($scope, function ( info, dropTarget ) { console .log( "Dropped" , info); }); };

To enable using a "handle" for dragging the rows, add the useUiGridDraggableRowsHandle property to your gridOptions and add this class to your handle: ui-grid-draggable-row-handle .

$scope.gridOptions.useUiGridDraggableRowsHandle = true ;

Additional styling

When you drag a row over others they get additional css class ui-grid-draggable-row-over . This plugin has default styling for these elements. If you are using less you could import styles into your application.

@ import "/path/to/bower_components/ui-grid-draggable-rows/less/draggable-rows" ;

If you are using clear css just put these styles into your stylesheet.

.ui-grid-draggable-row-target { opacity : 0.5 ; } .ui-grid-draggable-row { height : 30px ; } .ui-grid-draggable-row-over { position : relative; } .ui-grid-draggable-row-over :before { content : "" ; display : block; position : absolute; left : 0 ; width : 100% ; border-bottom : 1px dotted #AAA ; } .ui-grid-draggable-row-over--above :before { top : 0 ; } .ui-grid-draggable-row-over--below :before { bottom : 0 ; }

List of events

Event Listener Original event Description rowDragged function(info, rowElement) onDragStart Fired once during start dragging rowEnterRow function(info, rowElement) onDragEnter Fired when draggable row enter on other row rowOverRow function(info, rowElement) onDragOver Fired when draggable row is over other row rowLeavesRow function(info, rowElement) onDragLeave Fired when draggable row leaves other row rowFinishDrag function() onDragEnd Fired after finish dragging beforeRowMove function(from, to, data) Fired before a row's index is changed rowDropped function(info, targetElement) onDrop Fired when row is dropping to other row

To listen these events just register new listener via ui-grid API.

info is an object with the following properties

{ draggedRow : domElement, draggedRowEntity : object, targetRow : domElement, targetRowEntity : object, position : string, fromIndex : int, toIndex : int, }

$scope.gridData.onRegisterApi = function ( gridApi ) { gridApi.draggableRows.on.rowDragged($scope, function ( info, rowElement ) { console .log( "Start dragging..." ); }); };

Public methods

Method Description setDragDisabled(boolean) Enable or disable drag 'n drop functionality

All public methods are accessible through dragndrop object from gridApi . See example below

$scope.gridData.onRegisterApi = function ( gridApi ) { gridApi.dragndrop.setDragDisabled($scope.enabled); };

Handling grouping

In order to handle grouping you have to manually set the 'from' grouping value to that of the 'to' as shown below.

$scope.gridData.onRegisterApi = function ( gridApi ) { gridApi.draggableRows.on.beforeRowMove($scope, function ( from, to, data ) { console .log( "Setting the grouping values" ); data[ from ].groupValue = data[to].groupValue; }); };

Todo

automatically insert the required template row

automatically insert the required template row write test (better late than never)

write test (better late than never) improve documentation

Support

Project is currently maintained by codewave.eu.

Author

Plugin ui-grid-draggable-rows has been originally developed by Szymon Krajewski.

License

The MIT License © 2015 - 2016