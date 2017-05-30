A slider control for ambitious Ember applications

Install

Modern CLI versions ember install ui-ember-slider

Earlier CLI versions (and addon developers) npm install ui-ember-slider --save-dev ember g ui-ember-slider

note: sadly the npm name ui-slider was already taken so for npm it has the elongated name of ui-ember-slider but the ember component name remains ui-slider

Usage

For more details on the syntax check out the interactive demo:

Dependencies

Leverages the Bower hosted jQuery plugin:

Version Compatibility

This may very well work with older version of Ember and Ember-CLI but it was intended for:

Ember 1.13.7+

Ember-CLI 1.13.7+

You can see the CI results at: Travis Reporting

Repo Contribution

We're open to your creative suggestions but please move past the "idea" stage and send us a PR so we can incorporate your ideas without killing ourselves. :)

Licensing

This component is free to use under the MIT license:

Copyright (c) 2015 LifeGadget Ltd

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.