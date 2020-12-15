openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
uc

ui-cropper

by Honchar Denys
1.0.9 (see all)

Image Crop directive for AngularJS

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.2K

GitHub Stars

165

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

60

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

uiCropper

Build Status GitHub release Join the chat at https://gitter.im/CrackerakiUA/ui-cropper Backers on Open Collective Sponsors on Open Collective

Simple Image Crop directive for AngularJS. Enables to crop a circle, square or rectangle from of an image.

Live demo

Test it yourself, upload or choose an image from url in our amazing Online test suite

or pick a Codepen to play around with it
Codepen: Circle + Chargement Crop
Codepen: Square + Init Url Crop + Maximum rendered image
Codepen: Rectangle Crop
Codepen: Rectangle Crop + Crop info
Codepen: Rectangle With Aspect Crop and Max Init
Codepen: Rectangle + Aspect + Array Crop
Codepen: Rectangle + CSS Crop
Codepen: Different sizes

News

We just moved this lib to new name, before you add it to your please do tests.

Contribution

If you want to contribute, please join our gitter chat.

Installing

Download directly

Download ui-cropper files from GitHub

Bower

bower install ui-cropper

NPM

npm install ui-cropper

Meteor

meteor npm install --save ui-cropper

How to Use

angular.module('app', ['uiCropper'])
.controller(function($scope){
    $scope.myImage = 'https://raw.githubusercontent.com/CrackerakiUA/ui-cropper/master/screenshots/live.jpg';
    $scope.myCroppedImage = ''; // in this variable you will have dataUrl of cropped area.
});

<ui-cropper image="myImage" result-image="myCroppedImage"></ui-cropper>

Documentation

You can checkout all options under our wiki page

Contributors

This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute.

Backers

Thank you to all our backers! 🙏 [Become a backer]

Sponsors

Support this project by becoming a sponsor. Your logo will show up here with a link to your website. [Become a sponsor]

License

See the LICENSE file

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial