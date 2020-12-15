Simple Image Crop directive for AngularJS. Enables to crop a circle, square or rectangle from of an image.
Test it yourself, upload or choose an image from url in our amazing Online test suite
or pick a Codepen to play around with it
Codepen: Circle + Chargement Crop
Codepen: Square + Init Url Crop + Maximum rendered image
Codepen: Rectangle Crop
Codepen: Rectangle Crop + Crop info
Codepen: Rectangle With Aspect Crop and Max Init
Codepen: Rectangle + Aspect + Array Crop
Codepen: Rectangle + CSS Crop
Codepen: Different sizes
We just moved this lib to new name, before you add it to your please do tests.
If you want to contribute, please join our gitter chat.
Download ui-cropper files from GitHub
bower install ui-cropper
npm install ui-cropper
meteor npm install --save ui-cropper
angular.module('app', ['uiCropper'])
.controller(function($scope){
$scope.myImage = 'https://raw.githubusercontent.com/CrackerakiUA/ui-cropper/master/screenshots/live.jpg';
$scope.myCroppedImage = ''; // in this variable you will have dataUrl of cropped area.
});
<ui-cropper image="myImage" result-image="myCroppedImage"></ui-cropper>
You can checkout all options under our wiki page
This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute.
See the LICENSE file