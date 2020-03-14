,

A jQuery plugin that provides a context menu (based on the standard jQueryUI menu widget).

Define menus from <ul> element or definition list (i.e. [{title: "Paste", cmd: "paste"}, ...] ).

element or definition list (i.e. ). Themable using jQuery ThemeRoller.

Supports delegation (i.e. can be bound to elements that don't exist at the time the context menu is initialized).

Optional support for touch devices.

Status

The latest release is available at npm Registry:

npm install ui-contextmenu

See also the Change Log.

Demo

Live demo page:



See also the unit tests and live examples

More:

Play with jsFiddle or Plunker

Run the unit tests.

Getting Started

First, include dependencies:

jQuery 1.7+ (3.x or later recommended)

jQuery UI 1.9+ (at least core, widget, menu), 1.12+ recommended

One of the ThemeRoller CSS themes or a custom one

jquery.ui-contextmenu.js (also available as CDN on , cdnjs, or UNPKG)

for example

< head > < link href = "//code.jquery.com/ui/1.12.1/themes/base/jquery-ui.css" rel = "stylesheet" /> < script src = "//code.jquery.com/jquery-3.2.1.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "//code.jquery.com/ui/1.12.1/jquery-ui.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "assets/jquery.ui-contextmenu.min.js" > </ script >

Assume we have some HTML elements that we want to attach a popup menu to:

< div id = "container" > < div class = "hasmenu" > AAA </ div > < div class = "hasmenu" > BBB </ div > < div class = "hasmenu" > CCC </ div > </ div >

Now we can enable a context menu like so:

$( "#container" ).contextmenu({ delegate : ".hasmenu" , menu : [ { title : "Copy" , cmd : "copy" , uiIcon : "ui-icon-copy" }, { title : "----" }, { title : "More" , children : [ { title : "Sub 1" , cmd : "sub1" }, { title : "Sub 2" , cmd : "sub1" } ]} ], select : function ( event, ui ) { alert( "select " + ui.cmd + " on " + ui.target.text()); } });

Alternatively we can initialize the menu from embedded <ul> markup.

For more information:

Credits

Thanks to all contributors.

Browser Status Matrix