Readme

🌀ui-carousel

✨ Carousel component for angular 4 and 5

💥 Features :

  • 👌 Supports touch events
  • ⚡️ Image lazy loading
  • 😈 No third party library
  • 😎 Easy to use API

Install

npm install ui-carousel --save

Demo :

Demo

Example :

    <ui-carousel [infinite]="true" [fade]="false" [speed]="200" >
        <ui-carousel-item *ngFor="let item of items">
            <img [ui-lazy-load]="item.img">
        </ui-carousel-item>
    </ui-carousel>

API

Inputs

InputsTypeDescription
infinitebooleanInfinite carousel
arrowsbooleanShow/hide Arrows
dotsbooleanShow/hide Dots
speednumberSpeed (in milliseconds)
fadeboolEnable fade mode
heightstringHeight of the carousel (in px or %)
widthstringWidth of the carousel (in px or %)

Directives :

[ui-lazy-load] : used to lazy load images in the carousel :

  <ui-carousel-item>
     <img [ui-lazy-load]="src">
  </ui-carousel-item>

Licence :

MIT

