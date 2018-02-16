✨ Carousel component for angular 4 and 5
npm install ui-carousel --save
<ui-carousel [infinite]="true" [fade]="false" [speed]="200" >
<ui-carousel-item *ngFor="let item of items">
<img [ui-lazy-load]="item.img">
</ui-carousel-item>
</ui-carousel>
|Inputs
|Type
|Description
infinite
boolean
|Infinite carousel
arrows
boolean
|Show/hide Arrows
dots
boolean
|Show/hide Dots
speed
number
|Speed (in milliseconds)
fade
bool
|Enable fade mode
height
string
|Height of the carousel (in px or %)
width
string
|Width of the carousel (in px or %)
[ui-lazy-load] : used to lazy load images in the carousel :
<ui-carousel-item>
<img [ui-lazy-load]="src">
</ui-carousel-item>
MIT