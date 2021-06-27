Social Media Photo by Tatiana Rodriguez on Unsplash
micro hooks is a simplified ~0.8K alternative to augmentor, with the following differences:
hooked(fn) is the augmentor entry point equivalent
useEffect is also applied asynchronously
contextual export, as every hook can have a context passed along, whenever it's needed, or a good idea at all
uhooks/async allows
hooked(async () => { ... }) definitions
useState and
useRef, usable in micro-controllers or whenever synchronous, simplified, hooks are enough, and code size/memory constraints are relevant.
The reason for this module to exist is to explore a slightly different pattern that is not stack-based, but that should perform overall better in real-world use cases, thanks to its smaller size and its reduced amount of invokes applied in bulks.
// <script type="module"> import('//unpkg.com/uhooks?module') for ESM
// <script src="//unpkg.com/uhooks"> for a global uhooks
// const {...} = require('uhooks'); for CommonJS
import {
hooked, wait,
dropEffect, hasEffect,
createContext, useContext,
useCallback, useMemo,
useEffect, useLayoutEffect,
useReducer, useState,
useRef
} from 'uhooks'; // or 'uhooks/async'
const Counter = (start) => {
const [count, setCount] = useState(start);
const {current} = useRef({});
current.increment = () => {
setCount(count + 1);
};
console.log(count);
return current;
};
// logs 1, 1
const comp1 = hooked(Counter)(1);
const comp2 = hooked(Counter)(1);
// logs 2
comp1.increment();
These hooks are reachable via
uhooks/extras, and can be handy in various occasions:
useUpdatedRef(value) it's like
useRef, except it updates the
current value each time.
useMutationObserver(options) observe
options.ref or a new ref accordingly, with the
options properties, and it invokes the
options.mutations(records) whenever mutations happen.
useSWR(key, fetcher, options) is a simplified version of vercel's useSWR. The
options can have
initialData and a
fetcher, but other features might land soon.
useDebugValue(data, transform) is a simplified version of its React counterpart. It simply logs
data through an optional
transform callback.