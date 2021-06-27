openbase logo
uho

uhooks

by Andrea Giammarchi
0.2.8

micro hooks: a minimalistic client/server hooks' implementation

µhooks

Build Status Coverage Status CSP strict

hooks

Social Media Photo by Tatiana Rodriguez on Unsplash

📣 Community Announcement

Please ask questions in the dedicated discussions repository, to help the community around this project grow ♥

micro hooks is a simplified ~0.8K alternative to augmentor, with the following differences:

  • hooked(fn) is the augmentor entry point equivalent
  • multiple states update are applied at once asynchronously (these are a Promise.then(...) away)
  • useEffect is also applied asynchronously
  • there are no extra options whatsoever so it's less configurable
  • there is no contextual export, as every hook can have a context passed along, whenever it's needed, or a good idea at all
  • exports from uhooks/async allows hooked(async () => { ... }) definitions
  • the uhooks/e export provides an essential utility with useState and useRef, usable in micro-controllers or whenever synchronous, simplified, hooks are enough, and code size/memory constraints are relevant.

The reason for this module to exist is to explore a slightly different pattern that is not stack-based, but that should perform overall better in real-world use cases, thanks to its smaller size and its reduced amount of invokes applied in bulks.

// <script type="module"> import('//unpkg.com/uhooks?module') for ESM
// <script src="//unpkg.com/uhooks"> for a global uhooks
// const {...} = require('uhooks'); for CommonJS

import {
  hooked, wait,
  dropEffect, hasEffect,
  createContext, useContext,
  useCallback, useMemo,
  useEffect, useLayoutEffect,
  useReducer, useState,
  useRef
} from 'uhooks'; // or 'uhooks/async'

const Counter = (start) => {
  const [count, setCount] = useState(start);
  const {current} = useRef({});
  current.increment = () => {
    setCount(count + 1);
  };
  console.log(count);
  return current;
};

// logs 1, 1
const comp1 = hooked(Counter)(1);
const comp2 = hooked(Counter)(1);

// logs 2
comp1.increment();

Extras

These hooks are reachable via uhooks/extras, and can be handy in various occasions:

  • useUpdatedRef(value) it's like useRef, except it updates the current value each time.
  • useMutationObserver(options) observe options.ref or a new ref accordingly, with the options properties, and it invokes the options.mutations(records) whenever mutations happen.
  • useSWR(key, fetcher, options) is a simplified version of vercel's useSWR. The options can have initialData and a fetcher, but other features might land soon.
  • useDebugValue(data, transform) is a simplified version of its React counterpart. It simply logs data through an optional transform callback.

