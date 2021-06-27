µhooks

micro hooks is a simplified ~0.8K alternative to augmentor, with the following differences:

hooked(fn) is the augmentor entry point equivalent

is the augmentor entry point equivalent multiple states update are applied at once asynchronously (these are a Promise.then(...) away)

useEffect is also applied asynchronously

is also applied asynchronously there are no extra options whatsoever so it's less configurable

there is no contextual export, as every hook can have a context passed along, whenever it's needed, or a good idea at all

export, as every hook can have a context passed along, whenever it's needed, or a good idea at all exports from uhooks/async allows hooked(async () => { ... }) definitions

allows definitions the uhooks/e export provides an essential utility with useState and useRef , usable in micro-controllers or whenever synchronous, simplified, hooks are enough, and code size/memory constraints are relevant.

The reason for this module to exist is to explore a slightly different pattern that is not stack-based, but that should perform overall better in real-world use cases, thanks to its smaller size and its reduced amount of invokes applied in bulks.

import { hooked, wait, dropEffect, hasEffect, createContext, useContext, useCallback, useMemo, useEffect, useLayoutEffect, useReducer, useState, useRef } from 'uhooks' ; const Counter = ( start ) => { const [count, setCount] = useState(start); const {current} = useRef({}); current.increment = () => { setCount(count + 1 ); }; console .log(count); return current; }; const comp1 = hooked(Counter)( 1 ); const comp2 = hooked(Counter)( 1 ); comp1.increment();

Extras

These hooks are reachable via uhooks/extras , and can be handy in various occasions: