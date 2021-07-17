Command to run uglifyjs on a folder and minify the result in a single file or a new folder. Uses the terser package to perform the minification.
Install the module with:
npm install uglifyjs-folder -g
Usage
uglifyjs-folder path [options]
options:
-c --comments Add a comment with the file name.
-o --output Specify a file/folder to write the minified code
-e --each Minify each file independently
-x --extension Minified file extension (default: .min.js)
-p --pattern Specifies a comma separated glob patterns for the file selections. Default: **/*.js
--pseparator Specifies the separator for the pattern input. Default: ,
--version Prints the current version from package.json
--config-file Specifies a json configuration file for the terser module
--log-level Specifies the log level used when processing the files. Default: info
-h --help Print this list and exit.
$ uglifyjs-folder test-folder
$ uglifyjs-folder test-folder --comments
$ uglifyjs-folder test-folder -o all.min.js
$ uglifyjs-folder test-folder --output all.min.js --pattern "**/*.js,!**/*min.js" # ignore minified files
$ uglifyjs-folder test-folder -eo newFolder
$ uglifyjs-folder test-folder -eo newFolder --log-level error
$ uglifyjs-folder test-folder-es6 -o newFolder
$ uglifyjs-folder test-folder -e -x .js -o test-folder # careful: overwrite all files in test-folder
$ uglifyjs-folder test-folder --config-file "./uglify.json"
where uglify.json contains
{
"keep_fnames": true
}
Pull requests are appreciated.
{
"sourceMap": {
"root": "../src",
"url": "{file}.map"
}
}
uglifyjs-folder test-folder -o newFolder/nested/all.min.js
Copyright (c) 2014 - 2020 Mihai Ionut Vilcu Licensed under the MIT license.