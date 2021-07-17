Command to run uglifyjs on a folder and minify the result in a single file or a new folder. Uses the terser package to perform the minification.

Getting Started

Install the module with: npm install uglifyjs-folder -g

Documentation

Usage uglifyjs-folder path [options] options: -c --comments Add a comment with the file name. -o --output Specify a file/folder to write the minified code -e --each Minify each file independently -x --extension Minified file extension (default: .min .js) - p --pattern Specifies a comma separated glob patterns for the file selections. Default: **

Examples

uglifyjs-folder test -folder uglifyjs-folder test -folder --comments uglifyjs-folder test -folder -o all.min.js uglifyjs-folder test -folder --output all.min.js --pattern "**/*.js,!**/*min.js" uglifyjs-folder test -folder -eo newFolder uglifyjs-folder test -folder -eo newFolder -- log -level error uglifyjs-folder test -folder-es6 -o newFolder uglifyjs-folder test -folder -e -x .js -o test -folder uglifyjs-folder test -folder --config-file "./uglify.json" where uglify.json contains { "keep_fnames": true }

Contributing

Pull requests are appreciated.

Release History

21/Jun/2021 Upgraded terser to 5.7.0 Modified the package API from synchronous to async/await The cli interface remained the same.

23/Jul/2020 Released 2.0.0 with the terser minifier. Removed uglify-js and uglify-es from the dependencies. Upgraded all the dependencies to the latest version. Adds snapshots testing to the existing testing suite Adds the --log-level option

20/Apr/2020 - Updated code to use promises for the mkdrip call.

18/Apr/2020 - Updated the version for the mkdirp package #22

25/Nov/2017 - Added support for sourcemaps via the uglifyjs config file

Exmaple configuration:

{ "sourceMap" : { "root" : "../src" , "url" : "{file}.map" } }

11/Nov/2017 - Added support for the --config-file option

11/Nov/2017 - Upgraded to uglify-js@3 and uglify-es@3

27/Aug/2017 - Added support for the --pattern and --pseparator flags.

06/Feb/2017 - Added support for the --harmony flag.

28/Dec/2016 - Added support for sub folder output files. Example: uglifyjs-folder test-folder -o newFolder/nested/all.min.js

01/Oct/2016 - Added the --extension flag

12/Oct/2014 - Removes the extra files, organizes the code

05/Jan/2014 - Initial release

License

Copyright (c) 2014 - 2020 Mihai Ionut Vilcu Licensed under the MIT license.