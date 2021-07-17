openbase logo
by Mihai Ionut Vilcu
3.0.0 (see all)

Command to run uglifyjs / terser on a folder and minify the result in a single file or a new folder.

Readme

uglifyjs-folder

Build Status

Command to run uglifyjs on a folder and minify the result in a single file or a new folder. Uses the terser package to perform the minification.

Getting Started

Install the module with: npm install uglifyjs-folder -g

Documentation

Usage
  uglifyjs-folder path [options]

options:
  -c --comments      Add a comment with the file name.
  -o --output        Specify a file/folder to write the minified code
  -e --each          Minify each file independently
  -x --extension     Minified file extension (default: .min.js)
  -p --pattern       Specifies a comma separated glob patterns for the file selections. Default: **/*.js
     --pseparator    Specifies the separator for the pattern input. Default: ,
     --version       Prints the current version from package.json
     --config-file   Specifies a json configuration file for the terser module
     --log-level     Specifies the log level used when processing the files. Default: info
  -h --help          Print this list and exit.

Examples

$ uglifyjs-folder test-folder
$ uglifyjs-folder test-folder --comments
$ uglifyjs-folder test-folder -o all.min.js
$ uglifyjs-folder test-folder --output all.min.js --pattern "**/*.js,!**/*min.js" # ignore minified files 
$ uglifyjs-folder test-folder -eo newFolder
$ uglifyjs-folder test-folder -eo newFolder --log-level error
$ uglifyjs-folder test-folder-es6 -o newFolder
$ uglifyjs-folder test-folder -e -x .js -o test-folder # careful: overwrite all files in test-folder
$ uglifyjs-folder test-folder --config-file "./uglify.json"
where uglify.json contains
{
  "keep_fnames": true
}

Contributing

Pull requests are appreciated.

Release History

  • 21/Jun/2021
    • Upgraded terser to 5.7.0
    • Modified the package API from synchronous to async/await The cli interface remained the same.
  • 23/Jul/2020
    • Released 2.0.0 with the terser minifier.
    • Removed uglify-js and uglify-es from the dependencies.
    • Upgraded all the dependencies to the latest version.
    • Adds snapshots testing to the existing testing suite
    • Adds the --log-level option
  • 20/Apr/2020 - Updated code to use promises for the mkdrip call.
  • 18/Apr/2020 - Updated the version for the mkdirp package #22
  • 25/Nov/2017 - Added support for sourcemaps via the uglifyjs config file
    Exmaple configuration:
{
  "sourceMap": {
    "root": "../src",
    "url": "{file}.map"
  }
}
  • 11/Nov/2017 - Added support for the --config-file option
  • 11/Nov/2017 - Upgraded to uglify-js@3 and uglify-es@3
  • 27/Aug/2017 - Added support for the --pattern and --pseparator flags.
  • 06/Feb/2017 - Added support for the --harmony flag.
  • 28/Dec/2016 - Added support for sub folder output files. Example: uglifyjs-folder test-folder -o newFolder/nested/all.min.js
  • 01/Oct/2016 - Added the --extension flag
  • 12/Oct/2014 - Removes the extra files, organizes the code
  • 05/Jan/2014 - Initial release

License

Copyright (c) 2014 - 2020 Mihai Ionut Vilcu Licensed under the MIT license.

