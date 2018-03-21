openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ugl

uglifycss

by Franck Marcia
0.0.29 (see all)

Port of YUI CSS Compressor from Java to NodeJS

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

52K

GitHub Stars

264

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

UglifyCSS is a port of YUI Compressor to NodeJS for its CSS part. Its name is a reference to the awesome UglifyJS but UglifyCSS is not a CSS parser. Like YUI CSS Compressor, it applies many regexp replacements. Note that a port to JavaScript is also available in the YUI Compressor repository.

UglifyCSS passes successfully the test suite of YUI compressor CSS.

Be sure to submit valid CSS to UglifyCSS or you could get weird results.

Installation

For a command line usage:

$ npm install uglifycss -g

For API usage:

$ npm install uglifycss

From Github:

$ git clone git://github.com/fmarcia/UglifyCSS.git

Command line

$ uglifycss [options] [filename] [...] > output

Options:

  • --max-line-len n adds a newline (approx.) every n characters; 0 means no newline and is the default value
  • --expand-vars expands variables; by default, @variables blocks are preserved and var(x)s are not expanded
  • --ugly-comments removes newlines within preserved comments; by default, newlines are preserved
  • --cute-comments preserves newlines within and around preserved comments
  • --convert-urls d converts relative urls using the d directory as location target
  • --debug prints full error stack on error
  • --output f puts the result in f file

If no file name is specified, input is read from stdin.

API

2 functions are provided:

  • processString( content, options ) to process a given string
  • processFiles( [ filename1, ... ], options ) to process the concatenation of given files

Options are identical to the command line:

  • <int> maxLineLen for --max-line-len n
  • <bool> expandVars for --expand-vars
  • <bool> uglyComments for --ugly-comments
  • <bool> cuteComments for --cute-comments
  • <string> convertUrls for --convert-urls d
  • <bool> debug for --debug

Both functions return uglified css.

Example

var uglifycss = require('uglifycss');

var uglified = uglifycss.processFiles(
    [ 'file1', 'file2' ],
    { maxLineLen: 500, expandVars: true }
);

console.log(uglified);

License

UglifyCSS is MIT licensed.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial