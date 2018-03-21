UglifyCSS is a port of YUI Compressor to NodeJS for its CSS part. Its name is a reference to the awesome UglifyJS but UglifyCSS is not a CSS parser. Like YUI CSS Compressor, it applies many regexp replacements. Note that a port to JavaScript is also available in the YUI Compressor repository.

UglifyCSS passes successfully the test suite of YUI compressor CSS.

Be sure to submit valid CSS to UglifyCSS or you could get weird results.

Installation

For a command line usage:

$ npm install uglifycss -g

For API usage:

$ npm install uglifycss

From Github:

$ git clone git://github.com/fmarcia/UglifyCSS.git

Command line

$ uglifycss [options] [filename] [...] > output

Options:

--max-line-len n adds a newline (approx.) every n characters; 0 means no newline and is the default value

adds a newline (approx.) every characters; means no newline and is the default value --expand-vars expands variables; by default, @variables blocks are preserved and var(x) s are not expanded

expands variables; by default, blocks are preserved and s are not expanded --ugly-comments removes newlines within preserved comments; by default, newlines are preserved

removes newlines within preserved comments; by default, newlines are preserved --cute-comments preserves newlines within and around preserved comments

preserves newlines within and around preserved comments --convert-urls d converts relative urls using the d directory as location target

converts relative urls using the directory as location target --debug prints full error stack on error

prints full error stack on error --output f puts the result in f file

If no file name is specified, input is read from stdin.

API

2 functions are provided:

processString( content, options ) to process a given string

to process a given string processFiles( [ filename1, ... ], options ) to process the concatenation of given files

Options are identical to the command line:

<int> maxLineLen for --max-line-len n

for <bool> expandVars for --expand-vars

for <bool> uglyComments for --ugly-comments

for <bool> cuteComments for --cute-comments

for <string> convertUrls for --convert-urls d

for <bool> debug for --debug

Both functions return uglified css.

Example

var uglifycss = require ( 'uglifycss' ); var uglified = uglifycss.processFiles( [ 'file1' , 'file2' ], { maxLineLen : 500 , expandVars : true } ); console .log(uglified);

License

UglifyCSS is MIT licensed.