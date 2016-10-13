A support module for UglifyJS to detect and preserve license comments

( function ( root, factory ) { if ( typeof define === 'function' && define.amd) { define([ 'underscore' , 'jquery' , 'exports' ], function ( _, $, exports ) {

↓

! function ( a,b ) { if ( "function" == typeof define&&define.amd)define([ "underscore" , "jquery" , "exports" ], function ( c,d,e ) {a.Backbone=b(a,e,c,d)}); else if ( "undefined" != typeof exports){...

Overview

This module enables us to preserve license comments when using UglifyJS.

Even if the license statement is in multiple line comments, or the comment has no directive such as @license and /*! , this module keeps them readable.

Installation

Install with npm. (Make sure you have installed Node.)

npm install --save-dev uglify-save-license

Usage

First of all, load uglify-save-license module.

var saveLicense = require ( 'uglify-save-license' );

Use with UglifyJS

Pass this module to the comments option.

var result = UglifyJS.minify( 'file1.js' , { output : { comments : saveLicense } });

Pass this module to the preserveComments option.

grunt.initConfig({ uglify : { my_target : { options : { preserveComments : saveLicense }, src : [ 'src/app.js' ], dest : 'dest/app.min.js' } } });

How it works

uglify-save-license checks each comment token of a JavaScript file. The comment will be regarded as a license statement and preserved after compression, if it meets at least one of the following requirements:

The comment is in the first line of a file. The regexp for license statement matches the string of the comment. It matches, for example, MIT and Copyright . There is a comment at the previous line, and it matches 1. 2. or 3.

Used by

Examples

CLI tool example

Main script ( uglify-example.js )

var UglifyJS = require ( 'uglify-js' ), saveLicense = require ( 'uglify-save-license' ); var minified = UglifyJS.minify(process.argv[ 2 ], { output : { comments : saveLicense } }).code; console .log(minified);

Target file

( function ( win, doc ) { var str = 'Hello World! :' + doc.title; console .log(str); }( window , document ));

Command

node uglify-example .js < target filename >

Output

! function ( o,l ) { var n= "Hello World! :" +l.title; console .log(n)}( window , document );

module .exports = (grunt) -> grunt.loadNpmTasks 'grunt-contrib-uglify' grunt.loadNpmTasks 'grunt-contrib-concat' grunt.loadNpmTasks 'grunt-contrib-clean' grunt.initConfig uglify: target: options: preserveComments: require 'uglify-save-license' files: [ expand: true flatten: true cwd: 'path/to/src' src: [ '**/*.js' ] dest: 'tmp/' ] concat: js: src: [ 'tmp/*.js' ] dest: 'path/to/build/app.js' clean: tmpdir: [ 'tmp' ] grunt.registerTask 'default' [ 'uglify' , 'concat' , 'clean' ]

Acknowledgements

uglify-save-license is inspired by grunt-license-saver and I used it as reference. Thanks, kyo-ago.

License

Copyright (c) 2013 - 2014 Shinnosuke Watanabe

Licensed under the MIT license.