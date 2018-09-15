openbase logo
uglify-loader

by Konstantin Raev
3.0.0 (see all)

Uglify loader for webpack

Readme

uglify-loader

Uglify loader for webpack

To install

npm install uglify-loader --save-dev

Use Case

Webpack has UglifyJSPlugin that uglifies the output after bundling. In the applications that depend on thirdparty libraries you may want to uglify with mangling only your application code but not the code that you don't control.

Example

Webpack 1

module: {
    loaders: [
        {
            // I want to uglify with mangling only app files, not thirdparty libs
            test: /.*\/app\/.*\.js$/,
            exclude: /.spec.js/, // excluding .spec files
            loader: "uglify"
        }
    ]
}

You can pass UglifyJS parameters via 'uglify-loader' property of webpack config.

module: {
    loaders: [
        {
            // I want to uglify with mangling only app files, not thirdparty libs
            test: /.*\/app\/.*\.js$/,
            exclude: /.spec.js/, // excluding .spec files
            loader: "uglify"
        }
    ]
},
'uglify-loader': {
    mangle: false
}

Webpack 2

module: {
    rules: [
        {
            // I want to uglify with mangling only app files, not thirdparty libs
            test: /.*\/app\/.*\.js$/,
            exclude: /.spec.js/, // excluding .spec files
            use: 'uglify-loader'
        }
    ]
}

You can pass UglifyJS parameters via loader options.

module: {
    rules: [
        {
            // I want to uglify with mangling only app files, not thirdparty libs
            test: /.*\/app\/.*\.js$/,
            exclude: /.spec.js/, // excluding .spec files
            use: {
                loader: 'uglify-loader',
                options: {
                    mangle: false
                }
            }
        }
    ]
}

