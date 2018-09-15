Uglify loader for webpack
npm install uglify-loader --save-dev
Webpack has UglifyJSPlugin that uglifies the output after bundling. In the applications that depend on thirdparty libraries you may want to uglify with mangling only your application code but not the code that you don't control.
Webpack 1
module: {
loaders: [
{
// I want to uglify with mangling only app files, not thirdparty libs
test: /.*\/app\/.*\.js$/,
exclude: /.spec.js/, // excluding .spec files
loader: "uglify"
}
]
}
You can pass UglifyJS parameters via 'uglify-loader' property of webpack config.
module: {
loaders: [
{
// I want to uglify with mangling only app files, not thirdparty libs
test: /.*\/app\/.*\.js$/,
exclude: /.spec.js/, // excluding .spec files
loader: "uglify"
}
]
},
'uglify-loader': {
mangle: false
}
Webpack 2
module: {
rules: [
{
// I want to uglify with mangling only app files, not thirdparty libs
test: /.*\/app\/.*\.js$/,
exclude: /.spec.js/, // excluding .spec files
use: 'uglify-loader'
}
]
}
You can pass UglifyJS parameters via loader options.
module: {
rules: [
{
// I want to uglify with mangling only app files, not thirdparty libs
test: /.*\/app\/.*\.js$/,
exclude: /.spec.js/, // excluding .spec files
use: {
loader: 'uglify-loader',
options: {
mangle: false
}
}
}
]
}