Uglify loader for webpack

To install

npm install uglify-loader --save-dev

Use Case

Webpack has UglifyJSPlugin that uglifies the output after bundling. In the applications that depend on thirdparty libraries you may want to uglify with mangling only your application code but not the code that you don't control.

Example

Webpack 1

module : { loaders: [ { test: /.*\/app\/.*\.js$/ , exclude: /.spec.js/ , loader: "uglify" } ] }

You can pass UglifyJS parameters via 'uglify-loader' property of webpack config.

module : { loaders: [ { test: /.*\/app\/.*\.js$/ , exclude: /.spec.js/ , loader: "uglify" } ] }, 'uglify-loader' : { mangle: false }

Webpack 2

module : { rules: [ { test: /.*\/app\/.*\.js$/ , exclude: /.spec.js/ , use: 'uglify-loader' } ] }

You can pass UglifyJS parameters via loader options.