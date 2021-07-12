Adds Terser support to Brunch.
The plugin will minify your JavaScript files. Supports modern language features.
Previously known as
uglify-js-brunch.
Install the plugin via npm with
npm install --save-dev terser-brunch.
To specify Terser options, use
config.plugins.terser object, for example:
module.exports = {
// ...
plugins: {
terser: {
mangle: false,
compress: {
global_defs: {
DEBUG: false,
},
},
},
},
};
Joined files can be ignored and be passed-through, using
ignored option:
module.exports = {
plugins: {
terser: {
ignored: /dont-minimize\.js/,
},
},
};
The MIT License (MIT)