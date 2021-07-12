openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

uglify-js-brunch

by brunch
2.10.0 (see all)

A javascript minifier for brunch files.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.9K

GitHub Stars

142

Maintenance

Last Commit

7mos ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

terser-brunch

Adds Terser support to Brunch.

The plugin will minify your JavaScript files. Supports modern language features.

Previously known as uglify-js-brunch.

Usage

Install the plugin via npm with npm install --save-dev terser-brunch.

To specify Terser options, use config.plugins.terser object, for example:

module.exports = {
  // ...
  plugins: {
    terser: {
      mangle: false,
      compress: {
        global_defs: {
          DEBUG: false,
        },
      },
    },
  },
};

Joined files can be ignored and be passed-through, using ignored option:

module.exports = {
  plugins: {
    terser: {
      ignored: /dont-minimize\.js/,
    },
  },
};

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial