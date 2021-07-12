Adds Terser support to Brunch.

The plugin will minify your JavaScript files. Supports modern language features.

Previously known as uglify-js-brunch .

Usage

Install the plugin via npm with npm install --save-dev terser-brunch .

To specify Terser options, use config.plugins.terser object, for example:

module .exports = { plugins : { terser : { mangle : false , compress : { global_defs : { DEBUG : false , }, }, }, }, };

Joined files can be ignored and be passed-through, using ignored option:

module .exports = { plugins : { terser : { ignored : /dont-minimize\.js/ , }, }, };

License

The MIT License (MIT)