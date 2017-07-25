openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
uew

uglify-es-webpack-plugin

by Raffael Stahl
0.10.0 (see all)

UglifyJS3 with ES6 plugin for webpack

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

775

GitHub Stars

17

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

17

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate
Deprecated!
webpack-contrib/uglifyjs-webpack-plugin now has uglify-es support, featuring tests and far better implementation

Readme

Webpack2 with uglify-es as a plugin

Webpack with UglifyJs3 / Harmony for ES6 optimization. Tested with:

  • webpack 2.5.1
  • uglify-es 3.0.10

Deprecated

This package always was and still is a dirty workaround to get you started with uglify-es. The original package over at webpack-contrib/uglifyjs-webpack-plugin now features support for uglify-es in the latest beta, so I would recommend you to switch back to them as soon as possible, as they feature tests and a far more complete implementation.

Installation

npm install uglify-es-webpack-plugin or yarn add uglify-es-webpack-plugin

Usage

// webpack.config.js

const UglifyEsPlugin = require('uglify-es-webpack-plugin');

if (process.env.NODE_ENV === 'production') {
    module.exports.devtool = 'source-map';

    module.exports.plugins = (module.exports.plugins || []).concat([
        new UglifyEsPlugin({ uglify-es options })
    ]);
}

Supports source maps using devtool = 'source-map' - others untested.

Make sure to not use -p anymore, as it will try to use the built-in UglifyJs plugin. Use

NODE_ENV='production' webpack --progress

or the --env flag to set up your webpack configuration.

Warnings

  • does not keep comments
  • no caching or other optimizations
  • error handling is untested and minimal

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial