Webpack with UglifyJs3 / Harmony for ES6 optimization. Tested with:
This package always was and still is a dirty workaround to get you started with
uglify-es.
The original package over at webpack-contrib/uglifyjs-webpack-plugin now features support for
uglify-es in the latest beta, so I would recommend you to switch back to them as soon as possible, as they feature tests and a far more complete implementation.
npm install uglify-es-webpack-plugin or
yarn add uglify-es-webpack-plugin
// webpack.config.js
const UglifyEsPlugin = require('uglify-es-webpack-plugin');
if (process.env.NODE_ENV === 'production') {
module.exports.devtool = 'source-map';
module.exports.plugins = (module.exports.plugins || []).concat([
new UglifyEsPlugin({ uglify-es options })
]);
}
Supports source maps using
devtool = 'source-map' - others untested.
Make sure to not use
-p anymore, as it will try to use the built-in UglifyJs plugin. Use
NODE_ENV='production' webpack --progress
or the
--env flag to set up your webpack configuration.