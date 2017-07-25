Webpack2 with uglify-es as a plugin

Webpack with UglifyJs3 / Harmony for ES6 optimization. Tested with:

webpack 2.5.1

uglify-es 3.0.10

Deprecated

This package always was and still is a dirty workaround to get you started with uglify-es . The original package over at webpack-contrib/uglifyjs-webpack-plugin now features support for uglify-es in the latest beta, so I would recommend you to switch back to them as soon as possible, as they feature tests and a far more complete implementation.

Installation

npm install uglify-es-webpack-plugin or yarn add uglify-es-webpack-plugin

Usage

const UglifyEsPlugin = require ( 'uglify-es-webpack-plugin' ); if (process.env.NODE_ENV === 'production' ) { module .exports.devtool = 'source-map' ; module .exports.plugins = ( module .exports.plugins || []).concat([ new UglifyEsPlugin({ uglify-es options }) ]); }

Supports source maps using devtool = 'source-map' - others untested.

Make sure to not use -p anymore, as it will try to use the built-in UglifyJs plugin. Use

NODE_ENV='production' webpack --progress

or the --env flag to set up your webpack configuration.

