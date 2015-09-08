UnitGraph

UnitGraph is a simple Graph traversal library for io.js. It is intended for quick, synchronous in-memory traversals including route tracing and finding closest nodes to a target.

Installation

UnitGraph is available via npm. Simply run npm install ug and then:

let ug = require ( 'ug' );

To use the package. :)

Examples

Find all nodes of type 'person' with name matching 'ae'

let ug = require ( 'ug' ); let graph = new ug.Graph(); graph.createNode( 'person' , { name : 'Rachael' }); graph.createNode( 'person' , { name : 'Stephanie' }); graph.createNode( 'person' , { name : 'Michael' }); graph.createNode( 'person' , { name : 'Donovan' }); graph.nodes( 'person' ).query().filter({ name__ilike : 'ae' }).units();

Find the shortest path between two nodes

let ug = require ( 'ug' ); let graph = new ug.Graph(); let civilian = graph.createNode( 'person' , { name : 'Clark Kent' }); let superman = graph.createNode( 'superhero' , { name : 'Superman' }); graph.createEdge( 'wears_glasses' ).link(superman, civilian); graph.trace( graph.nodes( 'person' ).query().filter({ name : 'Clark Kent' }).first(), graph.nodes( 'superhero' ).query().filter({ name : 'Superman' }).first() );

Find all closest nodes, ordered by distance, of a certain type

let ug = require ( 'ug' ); let graph = new ug.Graph(); let classification = graph.createNode( 'classification' , { name : 'Sharing Economy' }); let corps = { uber : graph.createNode( 'corporation' , { name : 'Uber' }), storefront : graph.createNode( 'corporation' , { name : 'Storefront' }), airbnb : graph.createNode( 'corporation' , { name : 'AirBnB' }) }; let industries = { vc : graph.createNode( 'industry' , { name : 'Venture Capital' }), hospitality : graph.createNode( 'industry' , { name : 'Hospitality' }), taxi : graph.createNode( 'industry' , { name : 'Taxi' }) }; graph.createEdge( 'business_model' ).link(corps.uber, classification); graph.createEdge( 'business_model' ).link(corps.airbnb, classification); graph.createEdge( 'business_model' ).link(corps.storefront, classification); graph.createEdge( 'emotion' , { type : 'happy' }).link(industries.vc, classification); graph.createEdge( 'emotion' , { type : 'sad' }).link(industries.hospitality, classification); graph.createEdge( 'emotion' , { type : 'sad' }).link(industries.taxi, classification); graph.closest( graph.nodes( 'classification' ).query().first(), { compare : function ( node ) { return node.entity !== 'industry' && node.get( 'name' ) !== 'Uber' ; }, direction : -1 } );

Documentation

Graph

javascript Graph()

Constructor . Part of the `ug` namespace. Use with ` new ` keyword, i.e. ```javascript let Graph = require( 'ug' ). Graph ; let graph = new Graph () ;

unit ( [Number] uniqid ) returns [Unit] ( [Node] or [Edge] )

Grabs a unit (node or edge) by their unique id (automatically assigned by their parent Graph object).

nodeCount () returns [Number]

Returns the total number of nodes that belong to the graph.

edgeCount () returns [Number]

Returns the total number of edges that belong to the graph.

createNode ( [String] entity , [Object] properties ) returns [Node]

Creates a node belonging to the parent graph, with entity type entity and calls Unit#load to attach properties to the node.

Automatically creates a NodeCollection of type entity belonging to the parent graph if one does not yet exist.

createEdge ( [String] entity , [Object] properties ) returns [Edge]

Creates an edge belonging to the parent graph, with entity type entity and calls Unit#load to attach properties to the edge.

Automatically creates an EdgeCollection of type entity belonging to the parent graph if one does not yet exist.

nodes ( [String] entity ) returns [NodeCollection]

Returns the parent graph's NodeCollection object of the specified entity . Invoking this method will create a NodeCollection if one does not yet exist.

edges ( [String] entity ) returns [EdgeCollection]

Returns the parent graph's EdgeCollection object of the specified entity . Invoking this method will create a EdgeCollection if one does not yet exist.

trace( [Node] fromNode, [Node] toNode, [Number] direction ) returns [Path]

Finds the shortest distance Path from fromNode to toNode . If there are multiple paths of the same distance, it will return the first one it finds.

direction can be -1 (incoming nodes only), 0 (doesn't matter) or 1 (outgoing nodes only).

You should not depend on this method to always return the same Path .

For finding all paths of a specific distance, use Graph#closest .

closest( [Node] node, [ Object ] options ) returns [ Array ] of [ Path ]

Finds all closest nodes to node and returns their Path s in an array, ordered by total distance. Nodes are filtered based on the parameters passed in options .

These include:

options.compare : A function containing a comparison constraint for the node.

Should return true for an inclusion of the target node, and false to ignore it.

Example:

let options = { compare : function ( node ) { return node.entity === 'person' ; } }

This will make sure only nodes with the entity 'person' are included in your results.

options.count : A number indicating the amount of results to return. 0 will return all results.

options.direction : Which direction can we traverse the graph in? Can be -1 (incoming nodes only), 0 (doesn't matter) or 1 (outgoing nodes only).

options.minDepth : The minimum distance from our target at which to start counting nodes in our result set.

options.maxDepth : The maximum distance from our target at which we can finish counting nodes in our result set.

toJSON () returns [String]

Creates a JSON string representation of our graph using the toJSON of graph consituents.

fromJSON ( [String] json ) returns [self: Graph]

Synchronously prepares a graph from a json string representation.

save ( [String] filename , [Function] callback ) returns [self: Graph]

Save the current graph to a file, asynchronously. Specify full path in filename .

callback is of the form function(err) {} .

load ( [String] filename , [Function] callback ) returns [self: Graph]

Load the current graph to a file, asynchronously, from filename .

callback is of the form function(err) {} .

Unit

Unit ()

Inaccessible constructor. Base prototype for Node and Edge .

load ( [ Object ] properties ) returns [self: Unit]

Load all properties for the Unit from properties . Creates a shallow copy of the object provided.

set ( [String] property, [ Any ] value ) returns [ Any ]

Set a specific property of the Unit . Returns the set property value.

unset ( [String] property ) returns [Boolean]

Unsets property of the Unit . Returns true on success, false on failure.

has ( [String] property ) returns [Boolean]

Returns true if Unit has property property , otherwise returns false .

get ( [String] property ) returns [ Any ]

Returns the associated property value of Unit .

toString () returns [String]

Returns a string representation of the Unit .

valueOf () returns [String]

See: Unit#toString .

Node

Node () extends [Unit]

Inaccessible constructor. Inherits from Unit .

Use Graph#createNode to invoke this constructor.

unlink () returns true

De-references all connected edges from itself, and itself from all connected edges.

Edge

Edge () extends [Unit]

Inaccessible constructor. Inherits from Unit .

Use Graph#createEdge to invoke this constructor.

link ( [Node] fromNode , [Node] toNode , [Boolean] duplex ) returns [self: Edge]

Links two nodes directionally ( fromNode to toNode ) or bi-directionally if duplex is set to true .

unlink () returns true

De-references both connected nodes from itself, and itself from both connected nodes.

setDistance ( [Number] distance ) returns [self: Edge]

Sets the distance (length) of the edge.

setWeight ( [Number] weight ) returns [self: Edge]

Sets the distance (length) of the edge to 1 / weight.

oppositeNode ( [Node] node ) returns [Node]

Returns the node opposite to the one provided (if provided node is connected to the edge). Otherwise returns undefined .

Collection

Collection ()

Inaccessible constructor. Base prototype for NodeCollection and EdgeCollection .

name () returns [String]

Returns the entity name of the collection.

indices () returns [Array] of [String]

Provides an array of all indexed fields in the collection

createIndex ( [String] field ) returns [self: Collection]

Adds field as an index on the collection. Useful for Collection#find and Collection#destroy .

createIndex ( [Array] fieldList ) returns [self: Collection]

Adds each fieldList entry as an index on the collection. Useful for Collection#find and Collection#destroy .

find ( [String or Number] id ) find ( [String] index, [String or Number] id ) returns [Unit] ([Node or Edge])

Returns the Unit (node or edge) associated with the supplied index and id .

If no index is provided, it will use the first index added to the Collection.

destroy ( [String or Number] id ) destroy ( [String] index, [String or Number] id ) returns [Unit] ([Node or Edge])

Removes the Unit (node or edge) associated with the supplied index and id from the collection and returns it.

If no index is provided, it will use the first index added to the Collection.

query () returns [Query]

Creates a new Query object with all units in the collection.

NodeCollection

NodeCollection () extends [Collection]

Inaccessible constructor. Inherits from Collection .

Use Graph#nodes(entity) to invoke this constructor automatically.

EdgeCollection

EdgeCollection () extends [Collection]

Inaccessible constructor. Inherits from Collection .

Use Graph#edges(entity) to invoke this constructor automatically.

Query

Query () extends [Collection]

Inaccessible constructor. Inherits from Collection .

Use Collection#query to instantiate this object.

filter ( [Array] filtersObjects ) filter ( [Object] filters_1, ..., [Object] filters_n ) returns [Query]

Returns a Query object containing a subset of units that has been filtered based on supplied filtersObjects . Can be passed in as an array or separate arguments.

See DataCollection.js examples for a better idea of how these filters work. Note: the implementations are not completely identical.

Supported filters for UnitGraph's Query object are currently:

is not gt lt gte lte ilike like in not_in

exclude ( [Array] filtersObjects ) exclude ( [Object] filters_1, ..., [Object] filters_n ) returns [Query]

Returns the complementary set of units when compared to Query#filter . (Excludes instead of includes filter values).

first () returns [Unit] ([Node or Edge])

Returns the first unit in the query set.

last () returns [Unit] ([Node or Edge])

Returns the last unit in the query set.

units () returns [Array] of [Unit] ([Node or Edge])

Returns all units in the query set.

Path

Path ()

Inaccessible constructor. Returned from Graph#trace and Graph#closest .

start () returns [Node]

Returns the first node in the path.

end () returns [Node]

Returns the last node in the path.

length () returns [Number]

Returns an integer indicating the number of edges in the path.

distance () returns [Number]

Returns a number indicating the total distance of the path.

prettify () returns [String]

Provides a human-readable string representation of the path.

toString () returns [String]

Alias for Path#prettify .

About

UnitGraph is MIT licenced, so have fun with it!

Check out my personal website keithwhor.com.