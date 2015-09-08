UnitGraph is a simple Graph traversal library for io.js. It is intended for quick, synchronous in-memory traversals including route tracing and finding closest nodes to a target.
UnitGraph is available via npm. Simply run
npm install ug and then:
let ug = require('ug');
To use the package. :)
let ug = require('ug');
let graph = new ug.Graph();
graph.createNode('person', {name: 'Rachael'});
graph.createNode('person', {name: 'Stephanie'});
graph.createNode('person', {name: 'Michael'});
graph.createNode('person', {name: 'Donovan'});
graph.nodes('person').query().filter({name__ilike: 'ae'}).units();
// [ Node (person {name: Rachael}), Node (person {name: Michael}) ]
let ug = require('ug');
let graph = new ug.Graph();
let civilian = graph.createNode('person', {name: 'Clark Kent'});
let superman = graph.createNode('superhero', {name: 'Superman'});
graph.createEdge('wears_glasses').link(superman, civilian);
graph.trace(
graph.nodes('person').query().filter({name: 'Clark Kent'}).first(),
graph.nodes('superhero').query().filter({name: 'Superman'}).first()
);
// Path: Node (person {name: "Clark Kent"}) << Edge (wears_glasses {}) << Node (superhero {name: 'Superman'})
let ug = require('ug');
let graph = new ug.Graph();
let classification = graph.createNode('classification', {name: 'Sharing Economy'});
let corps = {
uber: graph.createNode('corporation', {name: 'Uber'}),
storefront: graph.createNode('corporation', {name: 'Storefront'}),
airbnb: graph.createNode('corporation', {name: 'AirBnB'})
};
let industries = {
vc: graph.createNode('industry', {name: 'Venture Capital'}),
hospitality: graph.createNode('industry', {name: 'Hospitality'}),
taxi: graph.createNode('industry', {name: 'Taxi'})
};
graph.createEdge('business_model').link(corps.uber, classification);
graph.createEdge('business_model').link(corps.airbnb, classification);
graph.createEdge('business_model').link(corps.storefront, classification);
graph.createEdge('emotion', {type: 'happy'}).link(industries.vc, classification);
graph.createEdge('emotion', {type: 'sad'}).link(industries.hospitality, classification);
graph.createEdge('emotion', {type: 'sad'}).link(industries.taxi, classification);
graph.closest(
graph.nodes('classification').query().first(), // grab Sharing Economy node
{
compare: function(node) {
// forget industries and uber!
return node.entity !== 'industry' && node.get('name') !== 'Uber';
},
direction: -1 // only track nodes that feed in to this one
}
);
// returns two paths, one from Sharing Economy << (business_model) << AirBnB
// and Sharing Economy << business_model << Storefront,
// ordered by their distance
javascript
Graph()
Constructor. Part of the `ug` namespace. Use with `new` keyword, i.e.
```javascript
let Graph = require('ug').Graph;
let graph = new Graph();
unit( [Number] uniqid )
returns [Unit] ([Node] or [Edge])
Grabs a unit (node or edge) by their unique id (automatically assigned by their parent Graph object).
nodeCount()
returns [Number]
Returns the total number of nodes that belong to the graph.
edgeCount()
returns [Number]
Returns the total number of edges that belong to the graph.
createNode( [String] entity, [Object] properties )
returns [Node]
Creates a node belonging to the parent graph, with entity type
entity and
calls
Unit#load to attach
properties to the node.
Automatically creates a
NodeCollection of type
entity belonging to the
parent graph if one does not yet exist.
createEdge( [String] entity, [Object] properties )
returns [Edge]
Creates an edge belonging to the parent graph, with entity type
entity and
calls
Unit#load to attach
properties to the edge.
Automatically creates an
EdgeCollection of type
entity belonging to the
parent graph if one does not yet exist.
nodes( [String] entity )
returns [NodeCollection]
Returns the parent graph's
NodeCollection object of the specified
entity.
Invoking this method will create a
NodeCollection if one does not yet exist.
edges( [String] entity )
returns [EdgeCollection]
Returns the parent graph's
EdgeCollection object of the specified
entity.
Invoking this method will create a
EdgeCollection if one does not yet exist.
trace( [Node] fromNode, [Node] toNode, [Number] direction )
returns [Path]
Finds the shortest distance
Path from
fromNode to
toNode. If there are
multiple paths of the same distance, it will return the first one it finds.
direction can be
-1 (incoming nodes only),
0 (doesn't matter) or
1
(outgoing nodes only).
You should not depend on this method to always return the same
Path.
For finding all paths of a specific distance, use
Graph#closest.
closest( [Node] node, [Object] options )
returns [Array] of [Path]
Finds all closest nodes to
node and returns their
Paths in an array, ordered
by total distance. Nodes are filtered based on the parameters passed in
options.
These include:
options.compare: A function containing a comparison constraint for the node.
Should return
true for an inclusion of the target node, and
false to
ignore it.
Example:
let options = {
compare: function(node) {
return node.entity === 'person';
}
}
This will make sure only nodes with the entity
'person' are included in your
results.
options.count: A number indicating the amount of results to return. 0 will
return all results.
options.direction: Which direction can we traverse the graph in?
Can be
-1 (incoming nodes only),
0 (doesn't matter) or
1
(outgoing nodes only).
options.minDepth: The minimum distance from our target at which to start
counting nodes in our result set.
options.maxDepth: The maximum distance from our target at which we can finish
counting nodes in our result set.
toJSON()
returns [String]
Creates a JSON string representation of our graph using the
toJSON of graph
consituents.
fromJSON( [String] json )
returns [self: Graph]
Synchronously prepares a graph from a
json string representation.
save( [String] filename, [Function] callback )
returns [self: Graph]
Save the current graph to a file, asynchronously. Specify full path in
filename.
callback is of the form
function(err) {}.
load( [String] filename, [Function] callback )
returns [self: Graph]
Load the current graph to a file, asynchronously, from
filename.
callback is of the form
function(err) {}.
Unit()
Inaccessible constructor. Base prototype for
Node and
Edge.
load( [Object] properties )
returns [self: Unit]
Load all properties for the
Unit from
properties. Creates a shallow copy
of the object provided.
set( [String] property, [Any] value )
returns [Any]
Set a specific property of the
Unit. Returns the set property value.
unset( [String] property )
returns [Boolean]
Unsets
property of the
Unit. Returns
true on success,
false on failure.
has( [String] property )
returns [Boolean]
Returns
true if
Unit has property
property, otherwise returns
false.
get( [String] property )
returns [Any]
Returns the associated property value of
Unit.
toString()
returns [String]
Returns a string representation of the
Unit.
valueOf()
returns [String]
See:
Unit#toString.
Node()
extends [Unit]
Inaccessible constructor. Inherits from
Unit.
Use
Graph#createNode to invoke this constructor.
unlink()
returns true
De-references all connected edges from itself, and itself from all connected edges.
Edge()
extends [Unit]
Inaccessible constructor. Inherits from
Unit.
Use
Graph#createEdge to invoke this constructor.
link( [Node] fromNode, [Node] toNode, [Boolean] duplex )
returns [self: Edge]
Links two nodes directionally (
fromNode to
toNode) or bi-directionally
if
duplex is set to
true.
unlink()
returns true
De-references both connected nodes from itself, and itself from both connected nodes.
setDistance( [Number] distance )
returns [self: Edge]
Sets the distance (length) of the edge.
setWeight( [Number] weight )
returns [self: Edge]
Sets the distance (length) of the edge to 1 / weight.
oppositeNode( [Node] node )
returns [Node]
Returns the node opposite to the one provided (if provided node is connected to
the edge). Otherwise returns
undefined.
Collection()
Inaccessible constructor. Base prototype for
NodeCollection and
EdgeCollection.
name()
returns [String]
Returns the entity name of the collection.
indices()
returns [Array] of [String]
Provides an array of all indexed fields in the collection
createIndex( [String] field )
returns [self: Collection]
Adds
field as an index on the collection. Useful for
Collection#find and
Collection#destroy.
createIndex( [Array] fieldList )
returns [self: Collection]
Adds each
fieldList entry as an index on the collection.
Useful for
Collection#find and
Collection#destroy.
find( [String or Number] id )
find( [String] index, [String or Number] id )
returns [Unit] ([Node or Edge])
Returns the
Unit (node or edge) associated with the supplied
index and
id.
If no
index is provided, it will use the first index added to the Collection.
destroy( [String or Number] id )
destroy( [String] index, [String or Number] id )
returns [Unit] ([Node or Edge])
Removes the
Unit (node or edge) associated with the supplied
index and
id
from the collection and returns it.
If no
index is provided, it will use the first index added to the Collection.
query()
returns [Query]
Creates a new
Query object with all units in the collection.
NodeCollection()
extends [Collection]
Inaccessible constructor. Inherits from
Collection.
Use
Graph#nodes(entity) to invoke this constructor automatically.
EdgeCollection()
extends [Collection]
Inaccessible constructor. Inherits from
Collection.
Use
Graph#edges(entity) to invoke this constructor automatically.
Query()
extends [Collection]
Inaccessible constructor. Inherits from
Collection.
Use
Collection#query to instantiate this object.
filter( [Array] filtersObjects )
filter( [Object] filters_1, ..., [Object] filters_n )
returns [Query]
Returns a
Query object containing a subset of
units that has been filtered
based on supplied
filtersObjects. Can be passed in as an array or separate
arguments.
See DataCollection.js examples for a better idea of how these filters work. Note: the implementations are not completely identical.
Supported filters for UnitGraph's
Query object are currently:
is
not
gt
lt
gte
lte
ilike
like
in
not_in
exclude( [Array] filtersObjects )
exclude( [Object] filters_1, ..., [Object] filters_n )
returns [Query]
Returns the complementary set of units when compared to
Query#filter.
(Excludes instead of includes filter values).
first()
returns [Unit] ([Node or Edge])
Returns the first unit in the query set.
last()
returns [Unit] ([Node or Edge])
Returns the last unit in the query set.
units()
returns [Array] of [Unit] ([Node or Edge])
Returns all units in the query set.
Path()
Inaccessible constructor. Returned from
Graph#trace and
Graph#closest.
start()
returns [Node]
Returns the first node in the path.
end()
returns [Node]
Returns the last node in the path.
length()
returns [Number]
Returns an integer indicating the number of edges in the path.
distance()
returns [Number]
Returns a number indicating the total distance of the path.
prettify()
returns [String]
Provides a human-readable string representation of the path.
toString()
returns [String]
Alias for
Path#prettify.
UnitGraph is MIT licenced, so have fun with it!
Reach me on Twitter, @keithwhor.
Check out my personal website keithwhor.com.