Install using npm or yarn:
npm i ufo
# or
yarn add ufo
Import:
// CommonJS
const { normalizeURL, joinURL } = require('ufo')
// ESM
import { normalizeURL, joinURL } from 'ufo'
// Deno
import { parseURL } from 'https://unpkg.com/ufo/dist/index.mjs'
Notice: You may need to transpile package and add URL polyfill for legacy environments
normalizeURL
// Result: test?query=123%20123#hash,%20test
normalizeURL('test?query=123 123#hash, test')
// Result: http://localhost:3000/
normalizeURL('http://localhost:3000')
joinURL
// Result: a/b/c
joinURL('a', '/b', '/c')
resolveURL
// Result: http://foo.com/foo/bar/baz?test=123#token
resolveURL('http://foo.com/foo?test=123#token', 'bar', 'baz')
parseURL
// Result: { protocol: 'http:', auth: '', host: 'foo.com', pathname: '/foo', search: '?test=123', hash: '#token' }
parseURL('http://foo.com/foo?test=123#token')
// Result: { pathname: 'foo.com/foo', search: '?test=123', hash: '#token' }
parseURL('foo.com/foo?test=123#token')
// Result: { protocol: 'https:', auth: '', host: 'foo.com', pathname: '/foo', search: '?test=123', hash: '#token' }
parseURL('foo.com/foo?test=123#token', 'https://')
withQuery
// Result: /foo?page=a&token=secret
withQuery('/foo?page=a', { token: 'secret' })
getQuery
// Result: { test: '123', unicode: '好' }
getQuery('http://foo.com/foo?test=123&unicode=%E5%A5%BD')
$URL
Implementing URL interface with some improvements:
protocol,
host,
auth,
pathname,
query,
hash)
withTrailingSlash
Ensures url ends with a trailing slash
// Result: /foo/
withTrailingSlash('/foo')
// Result: /path/?query=true
withTrailingSlash('/path?query=true', true)
withoutTrailingSlash
Ensures url does not ends with a trailing slash
// Result: /foo
withoutTrailingSlash('/foo/')
// Result: /path?query=true
withoutTrailingSlash('/path/?query=true', true)
cleanDoubleSlashes
Ensures url does not have double slash (except for protocol)
// Result: /foo/bar/
cleanDoubleSlashes('//foo//bar//')
// Result: http://example.com/analyze/http://localhost:3000/
cleanDoubleSlashes('http://example.com/analyze//http://localhost:3000//')
isSamePath
Check two paths are equal or not. Trailing slash and encoding are normalized before comparation.
// Result: true
isSamePath('/foo', '/foo/')
isRelative
Check if a path starts with
./ or
../.
// Result: true
isRelative('./foo')
Special thanks to Eduardo San Martin Morote (posva) for encoding utlities