uEvent is a event emitter library which provides the observer pattern to javascript objects. It works on node.js and browser and also supports RequireJS (AMD).
It is a fork of jeromeetienne/microevents.js with the changes of few other forks and custom changes.
$ npm install uevent
Direct
import { EventEmitter } from 'uevent';
const obj = new EventEmitter();
Class extend
class Manager extends EventEmitter {
}
class obj = new Manager();
Mixin
import { mixin as eventEmitterMixin } from 'uevent';
const obj = {};
eventEmitterMixin(obj);
on
Add one or many event handlers.
// bind 'callback' to 'event'
obj.on('event', callback);
// bind 'callback' to 'event1' and 'event2'
obj.on('event1 event2', callback);
// bind 'callback1' to 'event1' and 'callback2' to 'event2'
obj.on({
event1: callback1,
event2: callback2
});
off
Remove one or many or all event handlers.
// remove all callbacks for 'event'
obj.off('event');
// remove 'callback' if attached to 'event'
obj.off('event', callback);
// remove all callbacks for 'event1' and 'event2'
obj.off('event1 event2');
// remove 'callback1' if attached to 'event1' and 'callback2' if attached to 'event2'
obj.off({
event1: callback1,
event2: callback2
});
// remove all callbacks
obj.off();
once
Same as
on but the callbacks will be removed after the first invocation.
The callbacks attached once are only called by
trigger and not by
change.
The first parameter of the callback is always an
Event object having the following properties :
type the name of the event
target the source object of the event
args additional parameters
When additional parameters are provided they are passed to the callback :
const callback = function(event, param1, param2) {};
When using the
handleEvent feature you only get the event object :
const listener = {
handleEvent: function(event) {}
};
trigger
Trigger all handlers for an event. Accept optional arguments transmitted to the callbacks.
// trigger 'event'
obj.trigger('event');
// trigger 'event' with arguments
obj.trigger('event', true, 42);
change
Works like
trigger but returns a value. This is used to filter a value before display for example. All callbacks must accept at least on input value and return the modified (or not) value.
// call 'event' filters with 'Hello world' input
var newVal = obj.change('event', 'Hello world')
// call 'event' filters with 'Hello world' input and other arguments
var newVal = obj.change('event', 'Hello world', true, 42)
The
Event object has an additional
value property which holds the current value.
Call
preventDefault() on this
Event object to "mark" the event. After calling
trigger you get a reference to this
Event object and can test
isDefaultPrevented().
obj.on('event', function(e, id) {
if (id == 0) {
e.preventDefault();
}
});
const e = obj.trigger('event', id);
if (!e.isDefaultPrevented()) {
// ...
}
Call
stopPropagation() on the
Event object to prevent any further callbacks to be called. Works for
trigger and
change.
obj.on('event', function(e, val) {
e.stopPropagation();
return val;
});
obj.on('event', function(e, val) {
return 'azerty';
});
const newVal = obj.change('event', '1234');
// newVal is still '1234'
This library is available under the MIT license.