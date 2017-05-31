UEditor 官方支持的版本有PHP JSP ASP .NET.
ueditor for nodejs 可以让你的UEditor支持nodejs
##Installation
npm install ueditor --save
var bodyParser = require('body-parser')
var ueditor = require("ueditor")
app.use(bodyParser.urlencoded({
extended: true
}))
app.use(bodyParser.json());
// /ueditor 入口地址配置 https://github.com/netpi/ueditor/blob/master/example/public/ueditor/ueditor.config.js
// 官方例子是这样的 serverUrl: URL + "php/controller.php"
// 我们要把它改成 serverUrl: URL + 'ue'
app.use("/ueditor/ue", ueditor(path.join(__dirname, 'public'), function(req, res, next) {
// ueditor 客户发起上传图片请求
if(req.query.action === 'uploadimage'){
// 这里你可以获得上传图片的信息
var foo = req.ueditor;
console.log(foo.filename); // exp.png
console.log(foo.encoding); // 7bit
console.log(foo.mimetype); // image/png
// 下面填写你要把图片保存到的路径 （ 以 path.join(__dirname, 'public') 作为根路径）
var img_url = 'yourpath';
res.ue_up(img_url); //你只要输入要保存的地址 。保存操作交给ueditor来做
}
// 客户端发起图片列表请求
else if (req.query.action === 'listimage'){
var dir_url = 'your img_dir'; // 要展示给客户端的文件夹路径
res.ue_list(dir_url) // 客户端会列出 dir_url 目录下的所有图片
}
// 客户端发起其它请求
else {
res.setHeader('Content-Type', 'application/json');
// 这里填写 ueditor.config.json 这个文件的路径
res.redirect('/ueditor/ueditor.config.json')
}}));
var bodyParser = require('body-parser')
var ueditor = require("ueditor")
app.use(bodyParser.urlencoded({
extended: true
}))
app.use(bodyParser.json());
// 支持七牛上传，如有需要请配置好qn参数，如果没有qn参数则存储在本地
app.use("/ueditor/ue", ueditor(path.join(__dirname, 'public'), {
qn: {
accessKey: 'your access key',
secretKey: 'your secret key',
bucket: 'your bucket name',
origin: 'http://{bucket}.u.qiniudn.com'
}
}, function(req, res, next) {
// ueditor 客户发起上传图片请求
var imgDir = '/img/ueditor/'
if(req.query.action === 'uploadimage'){
var foo = req.ueditor;
var imgname = req.ueditor.filename;
res.ue_up(imgDir); //你只要输入要保存的地址 。保存操作交给ueditor来做
}
// 客户端发起图片列表请求
else if (req.query.action === 'listimage'){
res.ue_list(imgDir); // 客户端会列出 dir_url 目录下的所有图片
}
// 客户端发起其它请求
else {
res.setHeader('Content-Type', 'application/json');
res.redirect('/ueditor/ueditor.config.json')
}}));
var bodyParser = require('body-parser')
var ueditor = require("ueditor")
app.use(bodyParser.urlencoded({
extended: true
}))
app.use(bodyParser.json());
//FDFS config 参数配置
var ueditorConfig = {
fdfs: {
/* Require 必须 */
upload: {
host: '192.168.0.40', //fdfs 上传服务器 host
port: '22122' // 上传服务器端口(一般默认22122)
},
download: {
host: '192.168.0.82' //fdfs 下载服务器host
},
/* Require 必须 */
/* 可缺省 */
defaultExt: 'jpg', //默认后缀为png
charset: 'utf8', //默认为utf8
timeout: 20 * 1000 //默认超时时间10s
/* 可缺省 */
}
};
// 支持FDFS上传，upload跟download字段必填
app.use("/ueditor/ue", ueditor(path.join(__dirname, 'public'), ueditorConfig, function(req, res, next) {
// ueditor 客户发起上传图片请求
var imgDir = '/img/ueditor/'
if(req.query.action === 'uploadimage'){
var foo = req.ueditor;
var imgname = req.ueditor.filename;
res.ue_up(imgDir); //你只要输入要保存的地址 。保存操作交给ueditor来做
}
// 客户端发起图片列表请求
else if (req.query.action === 'listimage'){
res.ue_list(imgDir); // 客户端会列出 dir_url 目录下的所有图片
}
// 客户端发起其它请求
else {
res.setHeader('Content-Type', 'application/json');
res.redirect('/ueditor/ueditor.config.json')
}}));
var bodyParser = require('body-parser')
var ueditor = require("ueditor")
app.use(bodyParser.urlencoded({
extended: true
}))
app.use(bodyParser.json());
app.use("/ueditor/ue", ueditor(path.join(__dirname, 'public'), function(req, res, next) {
var imgDir = '/img/ueditor/' //默认上传地址为图片
var ActionType = req.query.action;
if (ActionType === 'uploadimage' || ActionType === 'uploadfile' || ActionType === 'uploadvideo') {
var file_url = imgDir;//默认上传地址为图片
/*其他上传格式的地址*/
if (ActionType === 'uploadfile') {
file_url = '/file/ueditor/'; //附件保存地址
}
if (ActionType === 'uploadvideo') {
file_url = '/video/ueditor/'; //视频保存地址
}
res.ue_up(file_url); //你只要输入要保存的地址 。保存操作交给ueditor来做
res.setHeader('Content-Type', 'text/html');
}
//客户端发起图片列表请求
else if (ActionType === 'listimage'){
res.ue_list(imgDir); // 客户端会列出 dir_url 目录下的所有图片
}
// 客户端发起其它请求
else {
res.setHeader('Content-Type', 'application/json');
res.redirect('/ueditor/ueditor.config.json')
}}));
app.use("/ueditor/ue", static_url, config = {}, callback);
当config为空时，会默认把图片上传到 static_url + '/img/ueditor' 目录下。
比如例子“Usage”中图片会上传到项目的 public/img/ueditor 目录。
当配置了 config.qn 图片则只会上传到七牛服务器而不会上传到项目目录。
同时上传到七牛和项目目录，只需配置 config.local 即可
config = {
qn: { ... },
local: true
}
你可以来ueditor:nodejs给作者留言