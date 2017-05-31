Node.js : ueditor

UEditor 官方支持的版本有PHP JSP ASP .NET.

ueditor for nodejs 可以让你的UEditor支持nodejs

##Installation

npm install ueditor --save

Usage

var bodyParser = require ( 'body-parser' ) var ueditor = require ( "ueditor" ) app.use(bodyParser.urlencoded({ extended : true })) app.use(bodyParser.json()); app.use( "/ueditor/ue" , ueditor(path.join(__dirname, 'public' ), function ( req, res, next ) { if (req.query.action === 'uploadimage' ){ var foo = req.ueditor; console .log(foo.filename); console .log(foo.encoding); console .log(foo.mimetype); var img_url = 'yourpath' ; res.ue_up(img_url); } else if (req.query.action === 'listimage' ){ var dir_url = 'your img_dir' ; res.ue_list(dir_url) } else { res.setHeader( 'Content-Type' , 'application/json' ); res.redirect( '/ueditor/ueditor.config.json' ) }}));

七牛上传

var bodyParser = require ( 'body-parser' ) var ueditor = require ( "ueditor" ) app.use(bodyParser.urlencoded({ extended : true })) app.use(bodyParser.json()); app.use( "/ueditor/ue" , ueditor(path.join(__dirname, 'public' ), { qn : { accessKey : 'your access key' , secretKey : 'your secret key' , bucket : 'your bucket name' , origin : 'http://{bucket}.u.qiniudn.com' } }, function ( req, res, next ) { var imgDir = '/img/ueditor/' if (req.query.action === 'uploadimage' ){ var foo = req.ueditor; var imgname = req.ueditor.filename; res.ue_up(imgDir); } else if (req.query.action === 'listimage' ){ res.ue_list(imgDir); } else { res.setHeader( 'Content-Type' , 'application/json' ); res.redirect( '/ueditor/ueditor.config.json' ) }}));

FDFS上传

var bodyParser = require ( 'body-parser' ) var ueditor = require ( "ueditor" ) app.use(bodyParser.urlencoded({ extended : true })) app.use(bodyParser.json()); var ueditorConfig = { fdfs : { upload : { host : '192.168.0.40' , port : '22122' }, download : { host : '192.168.0.82' }, defaultExt : 'jpg' , charset : 'utf8' , timeout : 20 * 1000 } }; app.use( "/ueditor/ue" , ueditor(path.join(__dirname, 'public' ), ueditorConfig, function ( req, res, next ) { var imgDir = '/img/ueditor/' if (req.query.action === 'uploadimage' ){ var foo = req.ueditor; var imgname = req.ueditor.filename; res.ue_up(imgDir); } else if (req.query.action === 'listimage' ){ res.ue_list(imgDir); } else { res.setHeader( 'Content-Type' , 'application/json' ); res.redirect( '/ueditor/ueditor.config.json' ) }}));

多类型文件上传 （附件 视频 图片）

var bodyParser = require ( 'body-parser' ) var ueditor = require ( "ueditor" ) app.use(bodyParser.urlencoded({ extended : true })) app.use(bodyParser.json()); app.use( "/ueditor/ue" , ueditor(path.join(__dirname, 'public' ), function ( req, res, next ) { var imgDir = '/img/ueditor/' var ActionType = req.query.action; if (ActionType === 'uploadimage' || ActionType === 'uploadfile' || ActionType === 'uploadvideo' ) { var file_url = imgDir; if (ActionType === 'uploadfile' ) { file_url = '/file/ueditor/' ; } if (ActionType === 'uploadvideo' ) { file_url = '/video/ueditor/' ; } res.ue_up(file_url); res.setHeader( 'Content-Type' , 'text/html' ); } else if (ActionType === 'listimage' ){ res.ue_list(imgDir); } else { res.setHeader( 'Content-Type' , 'application/json' ); res.redirect( '/ueditor/ueditor.config.json' ) }}));

上传配置

app.use( "/ueditor/ue" , static_url, config = {}, callback);

当config为空时，会默认把图片上传到 static_url + '/img/ueditor' 目录下。

比如例子“Usage”中图片会上传到项目的 public/img/ueditor 目录。

当配置了 config.qn 图片则只会上传到七牛服务器而不会上传到项目目录。

同时上传到七牛和项目目录，只需配置 config.local 即可

config = { qn : { ... }, local : true }

你可以来ueditor:nodejs给作者留言