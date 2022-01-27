UeberDB2: Abstract your databases

About

✓ UeberDB turns every database into a simple key value store by providing a layer of abstraction between your software and your database.

✓ UeberDB uses a cache and buffer to make databases faster. Reads are cached and writes are done in a bulk. This can be turned off.

✓ UeberDB does bulk writing ergo reduces the overhead of database transactions.

✓ UeberDB uses a simple and clean syntax ergo getting started is easy.

Database Support

Couch

Dirty

Elasticsearch

Maria

memory : An in-memory ephemeral database.

: An in-memory ephemeral database. Mongo

MsSQL

MySQL

Postgres (single connection and with connection pool)

Redis

Rethink

SQLite

Install

npm install ueberdb2

Examples

Basic

const ueberdb = require ( 'ueberdb2' ); const db = new ueberdb.Database( 'mysql' , { user : 'root' , host : 'localhost' , password : '' , database : 'store' , engine : 'InnoDB' , }); async function example ( db ) { await db.init(); db.set( 'valueA' , { a : 1 , b : 2 }); db.get( 'valueA' , function ( err, value ) { db.close( function ( ) { process.exit( 0 ); }); }); } example(db);

findKeys

const ueberdb = require ( 'ueberdb2' ); const db = new ueberdb.Database( 'dirty' , { filename : 'var/dirty.db' }); async function example ( db ) { await db.init(); db.set( 'valueA' , { a : 1 , b : 2 }); db.set( 'valueA:h1' , { a : 1 , b : 2 }); db.set( 'valueA:h2' , { a : 3 , b : 4 }); db.findKeys( 'valueA:*' , null , function ( err, value ) { db.close( function ( ) { process.exit( 0 ); }); }); } example(db);

Getting and setting subkeys

ueberDB can store complex JSON objects. Sometimes you only want to get or set a specific (sub-)property of the stored object. The .getSub() and .setSub() methods make this easier.

getSub

db.getSub(key, propertyPath, callback);

Fetches the object stored at key , walks the property path given in propertyPath , and returns the value at that location. propertyPath must be an array. If propertyPath is an empty array then getSub() is equivalent to get() . Returns a nullish value ( null or undefined ) if the record does not exist or if the given property path does not exist.

Examples:

db.set(key, { prop1 : { prop2 : [ 'value' ]}}, (err) => { if (err != null ) throw err; db.getSub(key, [ 'prop1' , 'prop2' , '0' ], (err, val) => { if (err != null ) throw err; console .log( '1.' , val); }); db.getSub(key, [ 'prop1' , 'prop2' ], (err, val) => { if (err != null ) throw err; console .log( '2.' , val); }); db.getSub(key, [ 'prop1' ], (err, val) => { if (err != null ) throw err; console .log( '3.' , val); }); db.getSub(key, [], (err, val) => { if (err != null ) throw err; console .log( '4.' , val); }); db.getSub(key, [ 'does' , 'not' , 'exist' ], (err, val) => { if (err != null ) throw err; console .log( '5.' , val); }); });

setSub

db.setSub(key, propertyPath, value, cb);

Fetches the object stored at key , walks the property path given in propertyPath , and sets the value at that location to value . propertyPath must be an array. If propertyPath is an empty array then setSub() is equivalent to set() . Empty objects are created as needed if the property path does not exist (including if key does not exist in the database). It is an error to attempt to set a property on a non-object. cb is optional and is called when the database driver has reported that the change has been written.

Examples:

db.setSub( 'key1' , [], 'value' , cb); db.setSub( 'key2' , [ 'prop1' , 'prop2' , '0' ], 'value' , cb): db.set( 'key3' , { prop1 : 'value' }, (err) => { if (err != null ) return cb(err); db.setSub( 'key3' , [ 'prop2' ], 'other value' , cb); }); db.set( 'key3' , { prop1 : 'value' }, (err) => { if (err != null ) return cb(err); db.setSub( 'key3' , [ 'prop1' , 'badProp' ], 'foo' , cb); });

Disable the read cache

Set the cache wrapper option to 0 to force every read operation to go directly to the database driver (except for reads of written values that have not yet been committed to the database):

const ueberdb = require ( 'ueberdb2' ); ( async ( ) => { const db = new ueberdb.Database( 'dirty' , { filename : 'var/dirty.db' }, { cache : 0 }); await db.init(); db.set( 'valueA' , { a : 1 , b : 2 }); db.get( 'valueA' , (err, value) => { console .log( JSON .stringify(value)); db.close( () => { process.exit( 0 ); }); }); })();

Disable write buffering

Set the writeInterval wrapper option to 0 to force writes to go directly to the database driver:

const ueberdb = require ( 'ueberdb2' ); ( async ( ) => { const db = new ueberdb.Database( 'dirty' , { filename : 'var/dirty.db' }, { writeInterval : 0 }); await db.init(); db.set( 'valueA' , { a : 1 , b : 2 }); db.get( 'valueA' , (err, value) => { console .log( JSON .stringify(value)); db.close( () => { process.exit( 0 ); }); }); })();

Feature support

Get Set findKeys Remove getSub setSub doBulk CI Coverage cassandra ✓ ✓ * ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ couchdb ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ dirty ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ dirty_git ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ elasticsearch ✓ ✓ * ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ maria ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ mysql ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ postgres ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ redis ✓ ✓ * ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ rethinkdb ✓ ✓ * ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ sqlite ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓

Limitations

findKeys query support

The following characters should be avoided in keys \^$.|?*+()[{ as they will cause findKeys to fail.

findKeys database support*

The following have limitations on findKeys

redis (Only keys of the format *:*:*)

cassandra (Only keys of the format *:*:*)

elasticsearch (Only keys of the format *:*:*)

rethink (Currently doesn't work)

For details on how it works please refer to the wiki: https://github.com/ether/UeberDB/wiki/findKeys-functionality

Scaling, High availability and disaster recovery.

To scale UeberDB you should use sharding especially for real time applications. An example of this is sharding given Pads within Etherpad based on their initial pad authors geographical location. High availability and disaster recovery can be provided through replication of your database however YMMV on passing Settings to your database library. Do not be under the illusion that UeberDB provides any Stateless capabilities, it does not. An option is to use something like rethinkdb and set cache to 0 but YMMV.

Key Length Restrictions

Your Key Length will be limited by the database you chose to use but keep into account portability within your application.

doBulk operations on .set out of memory

doBulk operations that chain IE a large number of .set without a pause to handle the channel clearance can cause a Javascript out of heap memory . It's very rare this happens and is usually due to a bug in software causing a constant write to the database.

MySQL /MariaDB Advice

You should create your database as utf8mb4_bin.

Redis TLS communication

If you enabled TLS on your Redis database (available since Redis 6.0) you will need to change your connections parameters, here is an example:

settings : { host : port : rediss : socket : database : password : client_options }

Do not provide a host value.

If you don't provide a certificate on the client side, you need to add the environment variable NODE_TLS_REJECT_UNAUTHORIZED = 0 and add the flag --tls-auth-clients no when launching the redis-server to accept connections.

How to add support for another database

Add the database driver to packages.json , this will happen automatically if you run npm install %yourdatabase% Create databases/DATABASENAME_db.js and have it export a Database class that derives from lib/AbstractDatabase.js . Implement the required functions. Add a service for the database to the test job in .github/workflows/npmpublish.yml . Add an entry to test/lib/databases.js for your database and configure it to work with the service added to the GitHub workflow. Install and start the database server and configure it to work with the settings in your test/lib/databases.js entry. Run npm test to ensure that it works.

License

Apache License v2

What's changed from UeberDB?

Dropped broken databases: CrateDB, LevelDB, LMDB (probably a breaking change for some people)

Introduced CI.

Introduced better testing.

Fixed broken database clients IE Redis.

Updated Depdendencies where possible.

Tidied file structure.

Improved documentation.

Sensible name for software makes it clear that it's maintained by The Etherpad Foundation.

Make db.init await / async

Dirty_Git Easter Egg.

I suck at hiding Easter eggs..

Dirty_git will commit and push to Git on every set . To use git init or git clone within your dirty database location and then set your upstream IE git remote add origin git://whztevz .

The logic behind dirty git is that you can still use dirty but you can also have offsite backups. It's noisy and spammy but it can be useful.