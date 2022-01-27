✓ UeberDB turns every database into a simple key value store by providing a layer of abstraction between your software and your database.
✓ UeberDB uses a cache and buffer to make databases faster. Reads are cached and writes are done in a bulk. This can be turned off.
✓ UeberDB does bulk writing ergo reduces the overhead of database transactions.
✓ UeberDB uses a simple and clean syntax ergo getting started is easy.
memory: An in-memory ephemeral database.
npm install ueberdb2
const ueberdb = require('ueberdb2');
// mysql
const db = new ueberdb.Database('mysql', {
user: 'root',
host: 'localhost',
password: '',
database: 'store',
engine: 'InnoDB',
});
// dirty to file system
//const db = new ueberdb.Database('dirty', {filename: 'var/dirty.db'});
async function example(db) {
await db.init();
// no need for await because it's already in cache.
db.set('valueA', {a: 1, b: 2});
db.get('valueA', function (err, value) {
// close the database connection.
db.close(function () {
process.exit(0);
});
});
}
example(db);
const ueberdb = require('ueberdb2');
const db = new ueberdb.Database('dirty', {filename: 'var/dirty.db'});
async function example(db){
await db.init();
// no need for await because it's already in cache.
db.set('valueA', {a: 1, b: 2});
db.set('valueA:h1', {a: 1, b: 2});
db.set('valueA:h2', {a: 3, b: 4});
db.findKeys('valueA:*', null, function (err, value) { // TODO: Check this
// value will be ['valueA:h1', 'valueA:h2']
db.close(function () {
process.exit(0);
});
});
}
example(db);
ueberDB can store complex JSON objects. Sometimes you only want to get or set a
specific (sub-)property of the stored object. The
.getSub() and
.setSub()
methods make this easier.
getSub
db.getSub(key, propertyPath, callback);
Fetches the object stored at
key, walks the property path given in
propertyPath, and returns the value at that location.
propertyPath must be
an array. If
propertyPath is an empty array then
getSub() is equivalent to
get(). Returns a nullish value (
null or
undefined) if the record does not
exist or if the given property path does not exist.
Examples:
db.set(key, {prop1: {prop2: ['value']}}, (err) => {
if (err != null) throw err;
db.getSub(key, ['prop1', 'prop2', '0'], (err, val) => {
if (err != null) throw err;
console.log('1.', val); // prints "1. value"
});
db.getSub(key, ['prop1', 'prop2'], (err, val) => {
if (err != null) throw err;
console.log('2.', val); // prints "2. [ 'value' ]"
});
db.getSub(key, ['prop1'], (err, val) => {
if (err != null) throw err;
console.log('3.', val); // prints "3. { prop2: [ 'value' ] }"
});
db.getSub(key, [], (err, val) => {
if (err != null) throw err;
console.log('4.', val); // prints "4. { prop1: { prop2: [ 'value' ] } }"
});
db.getSub(key, ['does', 'not', 'exist'], (err, val) => {
if (err != null) throw err;
console.log('5.', val); // prints "5. null" or "5. undefined"
});
});
setSub
db.setSub(key, propertyPath, value, cb);
Fetches the object stored at
key, walks the property path given in
propertyPath, and sets the value at that location to
value.
propertyPath
must be an array. If
propertyPath is an empty array then
setSub() is
equivalent to
set(). Empty objects are created as needed if the property path
does not exist (including if
key does not exist in the database). It is an
error to attempt to set a property on a non-object.
cb is optional and is
called when the database driver has reported that the change has been written.
Examples:
// Assumption: The database does not yet have any records.
// Equivalent to db.set('key1', 'value', cb):
db.setSub('key1', [], 'value', cb);
// Equivalent to db.set('key2', {prop1: {prop2: {0: 'value'}}}, cb):
db.setSub('key2', ['prop1', 'prop2', '0'], 'value', cb):
db.set('key3', {prop1: 'value'}, (err) => {
if (err != null) return cb(err);
// Equivalent to db.set('key3', {prop1: 'value', prop2: 'other value'}, cb):
db.setSub('key3', ['prop2'], 'other value', cb);
});
db.set('key3', {prop1: 'value'}, (err) => {
if (err != null) return cb(err);
// TypeError: Cannot set property "badProp" on non-object "value":
db.setSub('key3', ['prop1', 'badProp'], 'foo', cb);
});
Set the
cache wrapper option to 0 to force every read operation to go directly
to the database driver (except for reads of written values that have not yet
been committed to the database):
const ueberdb = require('ueberdb2');
(async () => {
const db = new ueberdb.Database(
'dirty', {filename: 'var/dirty.db'}, {cache: 0});
await db.init();
db.set('valueA', {a: 1, b: 2});
db.get('valueA', (err, value) => {
console.log(JSON.stringify(value));
db.close(() => {
process.exit(0);
});
});
})();
Set the
writeInterval wrapper option to 0 to force writes to go directly to
the database driver:
const ueberdb = require('ueberdb2');
(async () => {
const db = new ueberdb.Database(
'dirty', {filename: 'var/dirty.db'}, {writeInterval: 0});
await db.init();
db.set('valueA', {a: 1, b: 2});
db.get('valueA', (err, value) => {
console.log(JSON.stringify(value));
db.close(() => {
process.exit(0);
});
});
})();
|Get
|Set
|findKeys
|Remove
|getSub
|setSub
|doBulk
|CI Coverage
|cassandra
|✓
|✓
|*
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|couchdb
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|dirty
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|dirty_git
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|elasticsearch
|✓
|✓
|*
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|maria
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|mysql
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|postgres
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|redis
|✓
|✓
|*
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|rethinkdb
|✓
|✓
|*
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|sqlite
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
The following characters should be avoided in keys
\^$.|?*+()[{ as they will
cause findKeys to fail.
The following have limitations on findKeys
For details on how it works please refer to the wiki: https://github.com/ether/UeberDB/wiki/findKeys-functionality
To scale UeberDB you should use sharding especially for real time applications. An example of this is sharding given Pads within Etherpad based on their initial pad authors geographical location. High availability and disaster recovery can be provided through replication of your database however YMMV on passing Settings to your database library. Do not be under the illusion that UeberDB provides any Stateless capabilities, it does not. An option is to use something like rethinkdb and set cache to 0 but YMMV.
Your Key Length will be limited by the database you chose to use but keep into account portability within your application.
doBulk operations that chain IE a large number of .set without a pause to handle
the channel clearance can cause a
Javascript out of heap memory. It's very
rare this happens and is usually due to a bug in software causing a constant
write to the database.
You should create your database as utf8mb4_bin.
If you enabled TLS on your Redis database (available since Redis 6.0) you will need to change your connections parameters, here is an example:
settings:
{
host:
port: rediss://<redis_database_address>:<redis_database_port>
socket:
database:
password:
client_options
}
Do not provide a
host value.
If you don't provide a certificate on the client side, you need to add the
environment variable
NODE_TLS_REJECT_UNAUTHORIZED = 0 and add the flag
--tls-auth-clients no when launching the redis-server to accept connections.
packages.json, this will happen automatically if
you run
npm install %yourdatabase%
databases/DATABASENAME_db.js and have it export a
Database class
that derives from
lib/AbstractDatabase.js. Implement the required
functions.
.github/workflows/npmpublish.yml.
test/lib/databases.js for your database and configure it to
work with the service added to the GitHub workflow.
test/lib/databases.js entry.
npm test to ensure that it works.
Dirty_git will
commit and
push to Git on every
set. To use
git init or
git clone within your dirty database location and then set your upstream IE
git remote add origin git://whztevz.
The logic behind dirty git is that you can still use dirty but you can also have offsite backups. It's noisy and spammy but it can be useful.